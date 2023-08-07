A Town Council subcommittee will reconvene to look at possibly tightening the rules on elected officials who do business with the Town of Gilbert in order to avoid public perception of conflicts of interest.
Some issues that the Subcommittee on Code of Ethics will address include a potential ban on town contracts with companies where an elected official has a 20% interest and rules on non-financial conflicts of interest.
The subcommittee also will see what other municipalities and agencies have in place. A date for the next meeting has not been set.
“Currently there is nothing wrong with any council member doing business with the town in a certain way,” Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said at the Aug. 1 study session.
“I do feel that it’s kind of a conflict of interest and that we should somehow tighten that up and maybe make it where it’s not an impropriety. I do think we can look at this policy and make it better.”
Council’s direction last week comes on the heels of a citizen’s ethics complaint against Councilwoman Yung Koprowski because her engineering firm has received town contracts.
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque said if the intent is to go beyond the state statute on the conflict of interest, Town Council will need to be careful on any policy’s language. Tilque sits on the subcommittee with members Scott Anderson and Jim Torgeson.
“The devil’s in the details,” said Tilque, a retired chamber of commerce CEO. “I’ve been involved in writing lots of policies over the years and you really have to be looking at what are the unintended consequences if you write it wrong. We have to be conscious on that.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson advised against a policy including town boards and commissions. She said she’s looked at the applicants applying for the new Public Works Advisory Board and “there are companies that do business in the Town of Gilbert.”
“I think we could find ourselves limiting our pool of candidates for boards and commissions and limiting the pool of candidates for future council seats if we get too strict on this,” Peterson said. “So I think there’s a point of being careful and transparent but there is a point of going too far.”
Torgeson, who put the item on the agenda with the support of Buchli and Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni, liked the idea of having the subcommittee work on a measure.
“We could come up with the idea there’s nothing we really can do and that’s an option, too,” Torgeson said.
Toegeson, who owns a sign company, said he could do business with the town but chooses not to because of the optics. He wanted something that would go beyond certain levels of disclosure to give the public confidence that their elected officials are acting above board.
“It’s not to be punitive per se,” Torgeson added “But it does need to be something where the people in this town feel, know, trust that their elect officials aren’t self-dealing in some way.
“Whether they are right or wrong in feeling that isn’t the point. The point is it’s an option they have and I’d like to shine a light there so that accusations don’t go further than one person speaking.”
Bongiovanni, a business owner, said it’s a matter of perception.
“Our state and town policies have loopholes that create situations where council members can follow the rules, do everything that the state statutes require, receive a contract from the town and still have the appearance of impropriety,” he said. “This is wrong. I don’t ever want to see someone who follows the rules be questioned.
“With that said, I believe that the Town of Gilbert policy on this needs to be stronger then the state’s so these things can’t happen.
“The only way I believe this can happen is if we develop language that states a sitting council member who owns more than 20% of a business cannot do business directly with the town.”
Bongiovanni also raised an issue of a conflict of interest in voting on the annual budget for a council member wanting to do work with Gilbert.
Although the council member may recuse himself or herself from voting on a contract, the conflict of interest doesn’t stop there, according to Bongiovanni.
“You recused yourself from a vote, it gets passed, you receive the contract,” he said. “But yet you’re also voting for the budget. There’s a problem there I see because what you are voting on is actually paying you.”
Koprowski said she was in full support of “continuous improvements and re-looking at certain polices.”
“The conflicts of interest that I have as a business owner have been properly identified, disclosed and disqualified,” she said. “But I’m committed to continue serving in the best interest of the public in making decisions that benefit the community as a whole and not for personal gain.
“I also support improvements to the council’s conflict of interest policies and procedures in ensuring greater transparency and accountability.”