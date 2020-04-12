Gilbert Council at its financial retreat this Thursday is expected to give staff direction on the town’s recycling program, which continues to escalate in cost.
Council unanimously approved March 24 revised contracts with its vendors, United Fibers and Waste Management, for the processing and resale of the town’s recycle materials through Jan. 31, 2021. The town first entered into contracts with the two in 2016.
“We estimate that the cost for our recycling under these contracts that were just awarded will be about $1.4 million, or $700,000 each,” said Public Works Director Jessica Marlow. “Over the past year and a half, the cost of recycling has increased significantly due to the market changes, rising processing fees, reduced contamination allowances, and lower commodity pricing in the resale market.”
In 2018, China implemented steep restrictions for the percentage of allowable contamination in the global recycle stream. This action sent the recycle market into a downward spiral, negatively impacting Gilbert and other municipalities. Mesa is taking steps to dismantle its recycling program and other municipalities in Arizona already have ended theirs.
Fiscal year 2019 was the first time Gilbert realized costs associated with the processing, sorting and reselling recycled goods, Marlow said.
As the recycling market’s instability fell, the town approved an annual increase of $144,000 per vendor in January 2019 and an additional $335,000 per vendor in November 2019.
Since October, the town’s Environmental Services has focused on reducing operational costs with re-zoning schedules, routing efficiencies, proactive vehicle maintenance, and other measures in an effort to help offset the rising costs to the recycle program.
“In addition to internal operational savings, our recycling program has been bolstered to include additional recycle barrel inspections and increased resident messaging on the importance of how residents can do their part,” according to Marlow
Reducing contamination is the most effective way residents can help reduce costs for the recycling program, the town said.
At the March 26 meeting, Councilman Jared Taylor raised the possibility of other options.
“It sounds like it’s worth approving but I would just like to put the caveat out there that I do have significant interest in what other options that we have here,” Taylor said.
“I understand from the feedback from staff there is an opportunity to withdraw from this should we change our mind on the direction of this program with a seven-day notice,” he added.
Taylor said staff informed him this was a viable program through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
“If we continue with the current contract into July, then we would need to raise rates or appropriate other money to cover the gap there,” he said.
Vice Mayor Scott Anderson discussed identifying markets and finding creative ways to continue the program.
Last fall, the town surveyed its residents and over 3,000 said they would pay a fee to keep recycling.