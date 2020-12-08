New Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who successfully sued to take his seat before January, led a failed attempt last week to hobble the town’s ability to form its ambulance service.
The move came as Council was considering spending $146,000 to buy 10 two-way radios with supporting equipment for the ambulance crew and vehicles.
“I wasn’t on the council when we voted to purchase the ambulances but I did oppose it at the time,” Hendrix said. “I continue to oppose it.
“The new ambulance services that we are taking in under the town’s umbrella is an expansion of government and an encroachment of the private sector,” he continued, stating:
“I see this as a step toward socialized medicine, socialized ambulance services for maybe a better term. I can’t support the socialization of our ambulance service or the socialization of anything else for that matter.”
No other council member spoke before the 4-3 vote. Hendrix was joined in his dissent by fellow conservatives Councilwoman Aimee Yentes and Councilman Jared Taylor.
The town has been exploring the possibility of operating its own ambulances since 2013 when it was caught off guard by then-provider Rural Metro’s bankruptcy filing.
Council in August approved $1.65 million for the purchase of six ambulances, stretchers and power cots with the intent of launching services in May.
American Medical Response, or AMR, currently serves Gilbert but staff has voiced concerns, including two areas of the town didn’t have the same level of service.
Fire Chief Jim Jobusch in August told Council the town would be able to provide a higher-level of service at a more consistent level of care to residents and with faster response times at a lower cost.
Yentes and Taylor have criticized the proposal and questioned the need to spend the money when ambulances were already provided by a private operator.
The anticipated cost for the new service is about $6 million, which includes buying equipment and the hiring of 39.56 full-time-equivalent civilian EMTs and paramedics to staff the ambulances. The budgeted cost for those employees is $3.1 million, which included pay, retirement and healthcare expenses.
The town anticipated with the revenue generated from the service, it was looking at a final start-up cost of $2.7 million.