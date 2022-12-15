Gilbert Council dug into a wide range of issues facing the town – such as water conservation, land use and employee recruitment and retention – at its annual two-day fall retreat earlier this month.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes and Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who are both leaving office, did not attend but new members-elected Bobbi Buchli, Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni were allowed to weigh in on the topics. Only one member from the public attended.
“We are a community of roughly 280,000 people now and growing,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said in his opening remarks Dec. 1. “We’re in the final 10 years of building this community out because we are landlocked along all of our borders. So there’s no more expansion for Gilbert to occur.
“We’re in the age of infrastructure,” he continued. “We have a lot of needs across our water systems, our wastewater systems, our transportation systems our park systems, our municipal facilities. We have a lot of infrastructure needs and it’s going to be pretty solid over the next decade as we complete build out of this community.”
Council discussed:
• Water supply and conservation. Lauren Hixon, Water Resources manager, gave an update of the Colorado River and the ongoing drought in Arizona, California and Nevada and what it meant for Gilbert.
She said the town is in Stage 1 of its four-stage Water Supply Reduction Management Plan. The first two stages are voluntary and educational while the remaining two imposes restrictions on customers, she said.
Gilbert launched a smart-irrigation controller rebate program in the fall, handing up to $250 for each household and up to $400 for non-residential customers who purchase the unit. So far, 56 rebates have been processed, according to Hixon.
“Our preliminary estimate from our pilot program is that each controller saves about 40,000 gallons, which is significant,” she said.
In early 2023, the town anticipated offering a non-residential turf conversion rebate and may consider going into Stage 2.
Stage 2, which will need council approval before it can be implemented, is triggered when the available renewable supplies to Gilbert exceed demand by 10%.
Conservation avenues in Stage 2 also could include removing turf from non-recreational areas, reducing the total area of over-seeded turf and encouraging customers to conduct water-efficiency audits.
To insulate itself from a potential water shortage, the town is accelerating six well projects that are currently in the capital improvement budget – each well will have the capacity of pumping 2 million gallons of water a day. The cost for each well is $9 million and typically takes three years to complete and bring online.
• Public Works Advisory Board: Town Manager Patrick Banger said the proposed board would focus on transportation systems, water treatment, waste water treatment, reclaimed water, storm water, solid waste, recycling hazardous waste and sustainability issues.
“If we had a body to help us evaluate projects and evaluate programs, the commission studies to help us best understand the needs of this community there could be a lot of value in that…as that body could help review and vet things for potential action,” Banger said.
Council liked the idea, so Banger said a working group with Councilwoman Yung Koprowski as the liaison will work on its scope and number of members and present the recommendation at the council’s spring retreat. The goal is to have the board up and running in fiscal year 2024.
• North Water Treatment Plant update: The town in March kicked off the reconstruction of the plant, which is expected to take five years to complete.
Project Supervisor Jeanne Jensen gave a history of the project and how staff arrived to the decision to rebuild.
She said the project cost presented in February 2021 was $457 million, which is now $545 million and that staff is continually looking for ways to save money with the plant.
• Land Use: Kyle Mieras, director of Development Services, discussed infill development, redevelopment and mixed-use development in town. Council is expected to take action on a mixed-use ordinance on Jan. 21.
Mieras also explained the concerns staff looks at when a project comes forward, such as density, setback, traffic and building height.
Councilman Scott Anderson said he wanted to see multifamily developers in their reports address impacts to traffic, school, crime and property values, which would go a long way to alleviating public opposition.
Mieras said projects are required to do a traffic analysis and that the town reaches out to school districts for input of a proposal. Also the Police Department has someone on staff that reviews projects for any concerns, he said, adding that impact to property values is hard to prove.
• Recruitment and Retention: Assistant Town Manager Dawn Prince said some of the council-approved initiatives – such as a 5% inflationary pay increase, allowing vacation carryover and a health-care pay down to reduce employee premiums – are helping with retention and recruitment.
For instance, in public safety, the Police Department had a 1.1% vacancy in sworn officers or three openings out of 263 positions and fire had a 2.5% vacancy or five openings out of 206 positions.
A town working group has identified more initiatives to help in this area, including offering referral incentives up to $250 per employee for a successful recruitment, which is underway.
Other initiatives include conducting “stay interviews” to find out what cause employees to stay and what would cause them to leave and restarting town halls for employees to connect with the town manager and ask questions.
Helping employees look at different career opportunities to move up also has been raised as another initiative
Under review is offering longevity pay for public safety employees, expanded paid family leave beyond parents caring for babies and paid retirement health insurance.
• Draft ordinances: Town Attorney Chris Payne noted that currently all ordinance adoptions and amendments must be on a public hearing agenda. He asked council if it wanted changes in the procedure.
Torgeson said he wanted all draft ordinances to first go to a study session before it goes to the public for a vote.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said council members can give feedback at a study session, allowing staff to make changes before it goes to a vote. She added that when amendments are made to draft ordinances during a public meeting, it gets confusing what is being approved.
Koprowski agreed and said she sided with Tilque in that ordinances needing clean-up language to conform with state law don’t need to go to a study session and can be lumped together for a single vote.