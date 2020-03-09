Town Council voted with its heart over its pocketbook last week in tabling indefinitely a proposal to reduce a ride service for the disabled.
Gilbert staff will now look for options other than scaling back Paratransit, which is costing the town more each year.
The federally mandated program offers door-to-door service for individuals who are certified with a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and can’t use a conventional bus.
“Please don’t take this away from me,” said resident Roseanne Hendricks, who has a disability. “I might lose my job. This is the only way I can see my friends. This is the only way I can have my freedom.”
Hendricks said she is a ward of the state and needed the ride service to help her work toward her own guardianship.
This year, the town budgeted $375,000 to cover an expected shortfall in the program, according to Kyle Mieras, town Development Services director.
If changes aren’t made, it’s estimated the town will soon face between an estimated $550,000 and $700,000 deficit annually for the service also known as Dial-a-Ride.
Council was expected to approve the resolution to change the boundaries and serve ADA-certified riders living within three-quarters of a mile from a bus stop in Gilbert – which is in keeping with federal requirements.
Currently Gilbert provides the service town-wide and is one of the few Valley communities doing so.
Mieras stressed that riders won’t be left without transportation because they have RideChoice, which has 14 providers, including Uber and VIP Taxi and MM2 Trans.
RideChoice is a cheaper program for the town with a net cost of $18 per ride, compared with $49 per ride for Paratransit.
But RideChoice could cost riders more than Paratransit. Riders who take RideChoice pay $3 for each one-way trip up to 8 miles. After that, each mile is an additional $2. Paratransit costs riders $4 per one-way trip.
Valley Metro is contracted by the town to provide both services.
Mieras said the proposed change would affect about 191 ADA-certified residents. Of that number, 136 are active users of Paratransit, meaning they used the service within the last year.
Carol Ketcherside, Valley Metro deputy director of planning, attributed the rising cost of Paratransit to increases in expense such as for fuel and labor.
Five other residents spoke out against the proposed changes.
Richard Dale, whose wife is blind and uses the services to commute to work in Phoenix, asked the town to find other funding sources or another vendor to offer the ride services.
He said according to figures he received from Valley Metro, of the $49 per trip cost, $18 covers the agency’s overhead.
In Los Angeles, the entire cost for a Paratransit ride is $18 and $26 in Houston, he said.
“Give us time to find better alternatives without disenfranchising so many people,” he said.
Jessica Falatyn, a foster parent for disabled adults, called RideChoice “unsafe and inefficient.”
Virginia Morrison, who has lived in Gilbert for over 30 years, told the Council, “Reducing these boundaries will greatly impact those families that rely on this service as a lifeline to carry on their daily needs.”
“They have relied on this service to enjoy their independence that defines their quality of life,” Morrison said.
Councilman Jared Taylor said the decision was a difficult one.
“Helping those in need really is the first priority of public transportation,” Taylor said.
He noted Valley Metro could improve upon its efficiency because the town was also subsidizing public transportation for able-bodied people.
“These able-bodied people are getting subsidies for their transportation and that is why I oppose that,” he said. “It’s a very inefficient system. We have a serious equity issue we are looking at here.”
He said rides should be subsidized for the disabled who are looking to be productive members of the community.
He added that Gilbert would be more impacted by the proposed changes given it has fewer bus routes and thus fewer bus stops than neighboring communities.
Mieras said the other communities have more routes because of their growth and as Gilbert continues to grow, so will its bus routes.
Taylor wasn’t ready to move forward with the changes if there was not a reliable and acceptable alternative for those who rely the most on Paratransit.
“The magical number here to me for me is 191,” Vice Mayor Scott Anderson said. “We have 191 people it looks like that we’ve giving a hard choice to.”
He said he wasn’t sure if there was another vendor that could offer the same ride service and was open to study other possibilities as suggested by some speakers.
“I want to make sure we are doing the right thing for some of the most vulnerable in the community,” he said.
Mayor Jenn Daniels said it might seem like a clear choice for the Council based on the data presented, but when it comes down to it, the decision is about people and their inclusion in the community.
She said when the town created the regional park, it was made as an all-abilities park and not just in name only.
“We do truly believe every single human that exists here with us in Gilbert deserves to be part of the community in every way,” she said.
She also said get more training and there was an additional screening process in place.
Data tells the Council to limit the boundaries to three-fourth of a mile, but the human experience says otherwise, Daniels said.
She then challenged town staff, community partners and Valley Metro to come up with better ways to get people from Point A to Point B and to be more inclusive.
Councilman Jordan Ray said it made sense to wait and not take action. He advised his colleagues to give input to staff as they work on solutions instead of providing feedback after staff presents its findings.
Councilwoman Brigette Peterson, the town’s liaison to Valley Metro since 2016, said she wants a study to see what are the town’s transportation needs and what would work better for Gilbert.
She said one of her goals is for a healthy and vibrant community and in order of that to happen the town needs to take care of the people who need to be taken care of.
“As I struggle with how do we pay for this I think sometimes it’s more important to worry about the people,” she said.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said staff won’t be able to come up with any solutions by the end of this fiscal year June 30 but will look for options in the next budget year.