Gilbert is going into the ambulance business, promising faster response times and cheaper billing rates than private operator American Medical Response.
Town Council last Tuesday voted 5-2 to buy six ambulances, stretchers and power cots for $1.7 million despite AMR representatives saying they provide a “first-class system” for Gilbert. The service could be operational as early as May.
“We as a Council are the guardian of the public trust in Gilbert,” Mayor Scott Anderson said. “Our responsibility is to serve and keep the public safe. In other words, we are delegated to the Constitution to protect the health, safety and welfare of this community.”
He said in contracting with AMR the town was delegating that trust to the company, which has “violated” it based on four years of response-time data.
“I know we are talking seconds sometime,” Anderson said. “But it’s important to realize seconds matter when lives are at stake.”
Overall, the town expects $6 million in start-up costs to expand service from the one ambulance in operation now. Included in that cost is hiring 32 employees, which the town anticipated it will recoup within eight years from billing users.
After the initial investment, officials projected user fees will cover all the costs of providing the service.
Council also voted 7-0 to renew a two-year contract with AMR as the town transitions to its new role.
With the instability in the ambulance industry – namely, the bankruptcy filing of then-provider Rural Metro in 2013 – town officials say this was the appropriate route to take in order to protect a critical line of service for residents.
According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue, which will operate the ambulances, AMR overall is meeting its response time requirement but is not providing service equally throughout the town. The department’s data showed the northeast and south areas having longer response times.
AMR assigns four ambulances to Gilbert and sends in two more during peak times.
The company also no longer sends its employees to Gilbert’s orientation training so they would learn the town’s standards and violates its contract by pulling local regional resources to support its inter-facility transfers in the market, Assistant Fire Chief Bob Badgett said.
Additionally, Badgett said he learned that AMR has lost track of the badges issued to 45 former employees that allow access to the town’s secured fire stations, putting crews, the information they collect and supplies at risk.
“We are in the process of trying to fix that as we currently speak,” Badgett said. “This was our first dive and 45 badges are unaccounted for and are somewhere in the public.”
He said the town would meet with AMR over concerns but that it would end up having the same conversation again with the company a short time later.
At Councilman Jared Taylor’s request, AMR officials were allowed to address the town’s concerns.
AMR Regional Director of 911 operations David Tantone said the company has never been fined for not meeting its response times and as of June had a 98-percent compliance.
“I simply feel we are meeting the obligations in the contract,” Tantone said, adding that the town has never raised a concern about service inequity and every employee assigned to Gilbert participates in the town’s training. He added AMR was set to send two new supervisors for training Aug. 5 but the town canceled it.
As for the employee badges, Tantone said he was only notified of it by the town the day of the council meeting and was addressing it.
Badgett said a monthly compliance report is sent to AMR for review and that he was on his fourth AMR employee that he’s reached out to with service concerns.
Glenn Kasprzyk, regional vice president overseeing Arizona and New Mexico for Global Medical Response, said he wanted to return with more information on items such as billing rates.
AMR and Air Medical Group Holdings merged in 2018 and now operate under the parent company, Global Medical Response.
“We feel that we’ve developed a first-class system here in Gilbert, how the response model worked to maximize resources and response times to ensure high-system reliability for critical patients in a time of need,” Kasprzyk said.
He said he felt Gilbert hasn’t given the company a good opportunity to present its case and walk officials through its data and give transparency on how it operated its system and the resources assigned to the town.
“You have a two-year agreement, there’s no reason to rush into a decision that could have great consequences,” he said.
According to fire officials, the town needed to move now because its Certificate of Necessity, which allows the operation of an ambulance service, is up for renewal in February and risked losing it if Gilbert continues subcontracting with AMR.
Kasprzyk acknowledge no contract was perfect but that he was “mystified that we are in this situation.”
He added that the company is always open to making changes and improving the system and was not unwilling to meet with town officials as claimed.
He also disputed statements that private providers lacked customer service in dealing with patients over billing problems.
Kasprzyk said the company has a billing office in Scottsdale and is responsive to customers, even sending out surveys to ensure it’s meeting their needs.
Kasprzyk also said the company was open to a hybrid system with both providing ambulances in Gilbert so that not all the burden is on the town.
Fire officials also presented the results of a survey asking for feedback on the town’s ambulance proposal.
Badgett said the survey showed a 5 to 1 ratio in support of the town’s plan. He added 945 people took the survey, of which 83 percent were town residents.
Taylor and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, however, criticized the survey.
Both voted against buying the ambulances and related equipment because they were not convinced the town should be spending money for a new service currently provided by a private company.
Yentes said she responded to the survey and found the questions “not particularly objective.”
She also asked how many of the survey respondents were fire employees, which Badgett said there was no way to tell.
However, he said IT checked how many of the survey responses came from the same URL or web address and found it was “very small.”
Yentes also expressed concerns that the town might later resort to a tax to support the new service and urged an objective analysis of the risks to the taxpayers and from a health perspective.
She said the town would lose out on some innovative programs, such as AMR’s nurse navigator program launched in Washington, D.C.
However, if the town elects to start its own service, Yentes suggested a citizen oversight committee be formed, providing another layer of accountability.
She tried to delay the Council’s vote on buying the ambulances and related equipment but failed in her two motions.
Taylor said the move was premature and he hasn’t seen a financial business plan to back up the department’s assertion of providing better service. Until that happens, he said, it’s nothing more than “claims and aspirations.”
He said more dialogue was needed and that the town should go out to bid so that AMR can “fairly compete with us for the service.”
He also noted the town would lose the annual $300,000 AMR pays for leasing space at the fire stations.
Taylor reminded his colleagues that Council was not there to “rubberstamp everything that comes out of staff.”
Others on the Council supported the plan.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said it was not about two organizations against each other but the best choice for residents.
“AMR provides a much-needed service for this region and for our town,” she said. “However, when I look at this I want to look and focus on the service and the outcome for our Gilbert residents. I trust that the town is a very sophisticated and efficient agency, including our Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department.
“I believe that our local department can provide the same or better quality of service at a lower cost to our residents and protect that certificate of necessity for the town,” she said.
Aaron Moss, who worked for Rural Metro from 1993-2008, said he felt the decision was a “slam-dunk” and pointed to the transparency for residents if the model was put in place.
“If this increases the protection of the citizens of Gilbert by even 5 percent, it needs to happen,” Moss said. “I feel like this department’s got what it takes to do it and I think it’s owed to the citizens. They deserve it.
“I would hate to think that the one time they are out of compliance it was my kid’s life.”