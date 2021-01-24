Gilbert residents who want an outdoor structure to cultivate their marijuana plants will first need a building permit from the town.
Town Council last week approved more restrictions on recreational marijuana, including a limit on certain types of hazardous materials used for marijuana extraction and infusion stored on residential property.
“If they were going to put these in a residential situation, we want to make sure we have something in place – either assist people in what they are doing or let them know a residential location is really not the place for them,” said Fire Marshall Tim Simanton.
Arizona voters last November approved Proposition 207, legalizing the adult use, possession and sale of recreational cannabis. It also allows individuals to cultivate up to six marijuana plants in their residences and 12 for households with more than two adults.
Under the town’s new code amendment, a permit must be obtained before any detached accessory structure such as a shed is built for marijuana cultivation, extraction or industrial-type processes.
The building also must be one-story and can’t exceed 200 square feet. Currently in Gilbert, all accessory structures over 200 square feet need a permit.
Councilman Laurin Hendrix was not sold on the need to amend the residential building and fire codes and noted it would place a special requirement on someone who is going to cultivate marijuana plants or extract oils from them.
“We’re changing the building code to take precaution for ventilation, I guess potentially explosions if you have too much chemicals or whatever stored in a residential facility or an out building,” Hendrix said.
He said he didn’t understand how staff would think anyone would comply with the proposed code.
“I don’t see anybody coming to the town and saying, ‘I need a permit so I can go put up a building behind my home so I can grow my marijuana plants and extract oils from them,” Hendrix said.
“Do we think that people who are operating legally under the proposition that the state passed, we think that they’re going to call the town and say. ‘Hey, I’ve decided to take advantage of this.’”
“I suspect what is really behind this is we are trying to find some way to subvert the recent proposition that we just passed allowing marijuana plants to be grown by individuals,” added Hendrix, a former state Republican legislator.
“And if that is what we are doing and that is the explanation. I don’t know if I have a problem with that.”
Hendrix, who said he voted against Proposition 207, questioned if the town could even enforce the new requirements.
“If somebody is not going to apply for a permit, they’re not going to tell us they are doing this,” he said.
He said in conversations with staff, he was informed violators would be caught by a neighborhood complaint or by police checking on another matter at residences.
“Maybe law enforcement shows up and sees a 55-gallon drum of some kind of chemical in the back room,” Hendrix said. “Then our form of enforcement would be secondary after we have been there for another reason.”
He said he was concerned if there was a true emergency, such as a domestic violence incident, that someone not complying with the new codes might be reluctant to call for help.
“Because they’re going to say, ‘well, we’ve got six marijuana plants we’re growing legally but we don’t have the right ventilation or we don’t have the right explosion-proof lights’ or whatever else is being required here,” Hendrix said.
“Are we going to be discouraging those people from using these types of services? If they are, I’ve got a challenge with that.”
As for the storing of explosive chemicals, Hendrix said there are already laws on the book to address that.
“You can’t produce dynamite in your house now,” he said. “I don’t know what we are gaining here.”
Hendrix also raised concerns with property rights.
“The idea of somebody going into a home and there’re some minimal levels of property rights we all enjoy and we want to retain,” he said.
“I don’t support anything about this proposition but I don’t want anybody coming into my home and looking around to see if I got the right can of deodorant in my bathroom and I don’t see this as a big step from that.”
Hendrix asked to table the item so he could get more information, saying that otherwise, he would have to vote against it that night.
“As it stands without more information to help me understand how we would enforce it, why anybody would use it, and how in the world the building code could come into play, I don’t see the benefits of having this on the books,” he said.
According to a staff report, current town codes address these types of practices on a commercial level but residential codes are silent on the cultivation, extraction and infusion of plants in general.
And, while these processes can be accomplished in a safe manner with proper equipment and procedures in place, these processes can also be quite hazardous to individuals as well as surrounding properties when proper equipment and protocols are lacking, according to the report.
Simanton said for those who don’t call for a permit, “they are in violation if we get a complaint from code compliance related to smells or odors or something going on.”
Hendrix remained unmoved. He was the sole dissenter in the 6-1 vote.
“If the goal here is to come up with some way to give people liability for doing something that is legal but we rather that they didn’t do it, I guess we can just say that,” he said.
Town Attorney Chris Payne explained Proposition 207 was clear in the areas that municipalities and counties had no authority to regulate and in other areas, it deferred to the local governments such as in this situation.
He also reminded the Council it voted in October to ban recreational marijuana use on public property.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said she sympathized with Hendrix’s concerns with enforceability and property rights but the reality is Proposition 207 “is going to be very bad for the Town of Gilbert and other municipalities” and the town needs to take any available opportunity to regulate it.
“Laws on the books and regulations on the books aren’t usually on the books for the good actors,” Yentes said.
“They are on there so that you have ways in which to bring bad actors into compliance. And so, I would say as many areas the proposition legally left open to communities to regulate this activity, I think is something we ought to take full advantage of.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she agreed with Yentes.
“If we do get a call from a neighbor and they have a complaint, then we have something in the town code to fall back on in order to enforce that,” she said.
She added that marijuana businesses will be looking at the guidelines set forth in municipalities and that she “would rather be ahead of that game than behind that game.”
Councilman Scott Anderson said enforcement for the new codes aren’t any different from other town codes.
“The codes are only as good as we can enforce and that certainly isn’t enforced unless there is a complaint of some kind and it would be the same for all of these,” Anderson said. “Virtually all our codes are this way – by complaint for the most part.
“I, too, view very strongly about property rights but I view property rights as not only extending to the person’s own personal property but the people that are next to that property also enjoy property rights,” he said.
“Granted, there are some that are redundant and we probably don’t need but the codes are intended to protect everybody’s property rights.”