Inside the town’s oldest standing building is an archive of Gilbert’s past – an antique telephone collection, clothing worn by residents from 1920-60 and farm tools that harkens to its long-ago moniker “hay shipping capital of the world.”
The Gilbert Historical Museum opened in 1982 at the southwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads in the Heritage District, housed in what was once an elementary school built in 1913.
It is the only building in town listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
With that in mind, Town Council last week approved renewing a contract of $50,000 annually to help the private nonprofit also known as HD South pay for its operation and maintenance costs as it strives for financial self-sufficiency.
The contract will provide two payments – $25,000 in August and $25,000 in February for each fiscal year through 2023.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes was the sole dissenter in the 5-1 vote.
She acknowledged the Historical Society’s work in the community and noted her objection had nothing to do with “this particular nonprofit.”
“They’ve made wonderful strives over the years to create programs and funding streams,” Yentes said. “They are definitely worthy of support.”
That said, Yentes added, “I do have a philosophical concern with taking taxpayers’ money and giving direct appropriations to nonprofits as worthy as they all are.”
Yentes said she felt confident residents will continue supporting the nonprofit privately.
Mayor Jenn Daniels disagreed, stating, “I do actually feel it’s part of the town’s responsibility to preserve the history of our community.”
“I have an appreciation for some of the historical artifacts that have been preserved through government funds and efforts, not only locally, statewide but throughout the country at a federal level. I do feel we have a responsibility to preserve our history and learn from the things that have occurred in the past.”
Vice Mayor Scott Anderson said the town needed to fund the museum building because it is the south anchor to the Heritage District and that the town has made major investments downtown.
“For me, we always need to know where we’ve been to know where we are going and HD South is exactly doing that,” Councilwoman Brigette Peterson said.
Councilman Jared Taylor said he agreed it was the town’s role to preserve its history. He said he supported the funding but he wanted to see more progress by the nonprofit in achieving self-sufficiency.
The Gilbert Historical Society continues to make strides toward fiscal sustainability.
The nonprofit’s total income reported for April 2019 to January 2020 showed $169,296.91 compared with $167,715.63 for April 2018-January 2019. But it reported for total expenses $177,080.84 and $180,674.28, respectively.
Since 2010, the society has been searching for ways to become self-sustaining. Its income includes membership fees, admissions, facility rentals, donations, a gift shop and fundraisers.
The society’s Feb. 29 gala saw a preliminary net profit of $79,500 – a 300 percent increase from its first gala, said Executive Director Kayla Kolar.
And, Kolar said a $2 million fundraising campaign has reached almost $1.4 million in cash and pledges to fund the preservation and renovation of the existing building.
The plans include renovation of the courtyard and the construction of a 6,000-square-foot ADA building that will also house more programming and rental space, she said.
This year, over 8,000 people so far have visited HD South – 3,900 Gilbert residents; 1,700 residents from other areas of Arizona; 2,200 residents from other states and 200 from other countries, Kolar said.