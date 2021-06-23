Residents near Crossroads Park plan to regroup and look for options after Town Council last week shot down their effort to mitigate the noise from gas-powered go-karts at an outdoor entertainment venue.
Council on June 8 voted to uphold the Planning Commission’s approval of the design for Santan Adventure Park, which includes the go-kart track, an 18-hole miniature golf course and a splash pad on 4.55 acres at the southwest corner of Crossroads Park at Santan Village Parkway and Knox Road.
The vote was 6-1 with Mayor Brigette Peterson the sole dissenter.
“They just destroyed our neighborhood,” said Randy Nelson, a spokesman for residents at Greenfield Lakes and Cottonwoods Crossing neighborhoods. “We can’t stop at this point.”
Residents had hired an attorney and filed the appeal to overturn the Planning Commission’s April 7 vote on the grounds the noise impact studies were flawed and omitted vital information.
The town and SAP Holding signed a 30-year lease for the land in 2017, which was extended a few times.
Over a dozen residents spoke at last Tuesday’s appeal, citing quality-of-life impacts that included noise, traffic and pollution. They also brought in an acoustical engineer who faulted the developer’s two commissioned noise studies and shortfalls in Gilbert’s noise ordinance.
“The project doesn’t make sense,” said Cottonwoods Crossing resident Deanne Huth, adding no one was opposed to the miniature golf or splash pad.
But the 22 go-kart feature was a different matter.
“This is excessive noise and doesn’t make sense,” she said, asking the council members how they would like it if the project were in their backyards. The venue is allowed to operate 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays and 8 a.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Charlie Girard told the Council that no one wanted the go-karts in that location because if they did they would have shown up and spoken in support of the project at the appeal.
At the meeting, Nelson questioned the effectiveness of a 6-foot wall proposed by the developer to help dampen the noise because it wouldn’t be high enough to block the line of sight.
The possibility of having the developer add more trees to shield the homes from noise also was discussed but the resident’s expert Dr. Lance Willis said a line of trees wouldn’t do anything and that a grove or a forest would be needed for an effective sound barrier.
Councilman Scott Anderson asked if there were no compromise that would satisfy the residents. Nelson said the only solution for him was if go-karts were indoors – a feature promised at a two-story amenity at the incoming Urban Air Adventure Park being constructed near San Tan Village.
The developer’s attorney Sean Lake argued the residents failed to prove their case that the project would violate the noise ordinance.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque made the motion to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision and incorporated some the developer’s compromises to five stipulations in an effort to provide some protection for the residents.
The stipulations include building a block wall along the track, banning the use of loud speakers for park announcements, installing a “super silent” muffler system on the go-karts and requiring the developer form a users group to proactively work through issues and do a noise study from the nearest house six months after it opens.
The wall, the mufflers and the user group were the developer’s proposed compromises.
When SAP Holdings originally pitched the family-fun project, it did not include go-karts, although they are an approved use in the lease agreement.
Residents accused the developer of a “bait-and-switch” with the addition of the more noise producing gas-powered go-karts instead of electric.
The amenities discussed are part of Phase 1 for the project. The developer has not disclosed what is being planned for Phase 2.