A four-story extended stay hotel with 122 rooms will move forward at the southwest corner of Power and Germann roads after Gilbert residents unsuccessfully tried to stop it.
Town Council last week voted 6-0 to uphold the Planning Commission’s Nov. 2 approval of Woodspring Suites Hotel’s design after Power Ranch resident Joni Joiner filed an appeal objecting to its color scheme and height.
“So, the reason I appealed this situation was because there’s a maximum height of 45 feet,” Joiner said at the Dec. 13 meeting. “It actually exceeds that on both ends of the building. It’s 45 feet and 4 inches.
“Reason why that’s a concern is because it is already so high in elevation that it’s higher than the apartments and homes around it. They pushed the limit on the building of it. It’s very upsetting to the community that it’s tucked in behind two smaller businesses and it’s going to be huge.”
Joiner said color was no longer an issue for her as the Planning Commission had stipulated the developer replace the orange exterior color with a neutral tone.
Although the hotel is allowed by right under the current zoning, Joiner said. “It’s not the type of extended stay that we want in our community.”
“It is one of the lowest-rated extended stay,” the nurse said. “We already have a low-budget extended stay in Gilbert and I don’t think we need another.”
She questioned the hotel’s quality, saying the inside walls of Woodspring extended stays are “so poorly built” and backed up her claim with reviews she said she found online. And as a low-budget hotel, “they tend to cut corners” and people with money would not stay there, she claimed.
She also said the hotels are low-staffed, which will be an issue with security.
“That particular business, there’s no supervision,” she said. “That type of hotel, extended stay particularly, on their website does state they do not require a deposit, credit check or credit card upon check-in. Cash is fine. To me, that’s a problem.”
Seven other residents also spoke against the hotel at the meeting, including Jodi Turner, who said the hotel was in an odd spot and should be in an area with other hotels and amenities like restaurants.
About 88 residents submitted comments against the hotel before the Planning Commission meeting in November and an additional 209 were submitted after that meeting. About 30 submitted comments for the meeting last week.
“Nothing positive in my eyes comes out of an extended stay,” said Turner, who has lived in Power Ranch for over 20 years.
“And working in health care being a first responder, I have taken care of patients over the years that have come in from extended stays with prostitution, drugs, drug overdoses (and) gunshots. Why is this coming to my neighborhood?”
Scott Cook said there was no outreach to the community for input and added that if the developer tried to skirt the issue by 4 inches, they wondered what else is it trying to do.
He said being a real estate professional for nearly 20 years, he can say that the proposed hotel would negatively affect home values in Power Ranch and the area.
Resident Mario Chicas, a former DEA agent, said these types of locations are favored by criminals because they “feel comfortable in places like this” and there’s easy access to freeways.
Chicas, who ran unsuccessfully for council in the August Primary, also alleged makeshift meth labs are set up at these extended stays, saying “in an extended stay people cook in these kitchens. But they don’t cook food.”
Zoning attorney Paul Gilbert said that 98% of the residents’ comments pertain to use and not the design issue that is before the council.
He said the developer wanted to reach out to the community and discuss the concerns and that he emailed Joiner three times offering to meet with her but got no response. He said he even unsuccessfully tried to get Joiner’s phone number from town staff.
Joiner responded that as a private individual, she did not want her phone number given to Gilbert.
“I didn’t feel it was relevant for him to contact me personally,” she said, adding that there was no outreach prior to her appeal and questioned if Gilbert would have attempted to contact her if she had not filed.
Gilbert said the project was before the council with a solid recommendation from planning staff and a recommendation of approval from the Planning Commission, which also acts as the Design Review Board.
“What we are proposing is a hotel in the general commercial district,” Gilbert said. “It’s allowed as a matter of right. So what we are proposing is allowed under the ordinance. Furthermore and importantly this zoning on the property predates most of the homes that are in the vicinity.
“So they knew or at least had an opportunity to know this property was zoned general commercial and general commercial allows a hotel and they had a full opportunity to apprise themselves of that important fact.”
He pointed out that the proposed hotel is not next to any single-family homes and is surrounded by apartments 35 feet tall, a Chase Bank and an AutoZone. To the east, across Power Road are single-family homes in Queen Creek.
Gilbert said the reason why the hotel is 45 feet high is due to the columns, which give some design variety to the project. The additional 4 inches were allowed because of the sloped roof, he said.
Planner Kristen Devine added more clarity to the disputed height.
“The extra 4 inches is to the top of the ridge on those sloped caps,” she said. “And per land development code definitions we measure heights to the midpoint of anything pitched, which is why they are permitted the extra 4 inches.”
Although Gilbert initially said he wasn’t going to get sucked into disputing the residents’ comments on use, he felt the need to address them for the sake of his client, who in the audience.
He said there is a Woodspring hotel in Chandler and the average rate there is $164 a night, clearly not low-budget.
“We don’t accept cash at all,” he said responding to Joiner’s claim. “You can’t stay at our hotel unless you have a credit card and a valid driver’s license and we can run a check on you.”
Gilbert noted that town staff found the $15-million hotel complied “with all the ordinance requirements and all the design requirements that your ordinance mandates for a project of this nature.”
“We met your standards and done what we were asked to do,” he said.
Council agreed with Gilbert’s argument.
Mayor Brigette Peterson, who previously sat on the Planning Commission for 14 years, told Joiner that she heard her concerns.
“Four inches is not going to make a difference in my opinion,” Peterson said. “When I look at something like that and it’s within the 45-foot range, it hasn’t gone to 46, it hasn’t gone to 47, it’s within the 45-foot range, I’m not going to look at that as something I would address.”
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque asked if it was possible for police to meet with the hotel owner and neighbors to “establish some type of safety protocol or just ideas like that.”
“We’ve had concerns in other areas of the community and perhaps we can get ahead of this,” she said.
Police Chief Michael Soelberg said the department can look at the hotel’s design and make crime-prevention recommendations and that Council can direct his level of involvement.
Peterson said the project is within the Power Ranch planned area of development and suggested “the owners of the hotel or the managers of the hotel could be part of the Power Ranch pow wow.”
Councilman Scott Anderson, a retired town planning director, reminded the council of its focus for the evening.
“We’ve been given the guidance to address colors, which I heard very little discussion of by anybody who came up to testify,” he said. “And we’ve heard an explanation about the elevation and this is the scope of what we’re tasked to address.
“I understand the concern about the use. However, I hope you all believe as much in property rights as the rest of us do. It’s been zoned for a very long time and its use is an appropriate use in the zone and I’m not going to stray any farther than that.”