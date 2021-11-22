Commercial land that sat dormant in the town’s largest and densest employment hub for over three decades will now be home to a 278-unit apartment complex.
Despite staff’s opposition, Town Council Nov. 16 voted 5-2 to approve a minor General Plan amendment and rezone for the Alta Gilbert development, which includes a sit-down restaurant, on 13.46 acres at the northwest corner of McQueen and Elliot roads.
“I think it fits and I think it works,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “I want to see us bring residents to the area.
“The letters of support that we’ve received…from the commercial is very telling because I’ve watched the commercial on that southeast corner of McQueen and Elliott just suffer over the years and I’ve seen businesses come and go,” the mayor added.
Peterson said the commercial landscape has changed with brick-and-mortar retail steadily being replaced by online shopping, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.
She said the only commercial interest she’s heard over the years for the site was a proposal to park delivery trucks.
“I struggled with this because the neighbors are going to be impacted,” Peterson said. “The traffic is difficult in that location no matter what development goes there – that won’t change. There will still be traffic. There will still be issues coming and going.”
Senior Planner Keith Newman urged the Council to reject the project, citing a loss of 11 commercial acres on a major arterial corner in the town’s Northwest Growth Area, an employment corridor that houses heavy-weights like GoDaddy and Northrop Grumman and supplies 21 percent of Gilbert’s jobs. The Planning Commission on a split 4-3 vote recommended Council approval of the project.
Newman reminded Council that staff was working on a vision plan to revitalize that area and the project goes against the town’s efforts to achieve long-term substantiality for the corridor.
Other issues for staff included the visual impact of three-story apartment buildings on the single-family homes located across McQueen Road, the complex’s likely heavy consumption of water and the traffic it would bring, Newman said.
The apartments and restaurant are expected to generate 9,057 daily car trips compared with 627 daily trips for an industrial use and 10,231 trips a day for a high-intensity use such as a shopping center, according to Newman.
The project also would force increased setbacks of industrial development west of the site and increased setbacks for commercial property north of the site – limiting future expansion or construction, Newman said.
And within a 12-mile radius of the site, there are already 1,989 multi-family properties, totaling 185,170 units, he said, with 10,186 units under construction and 4,223 approved but not yet built.
Newman said the apartments lacked a unique design and were not of the same quality as other multi-family projects the Council has recently approved.
He said staff had strongly encouraged the developer to go with residential lofts above and commercial below, such as with the mixed-use project currently under construction at the Epicenter near Higley and Ray roads.
“Town staff is not opposed to multi-family residential and are aware that there are housing shortages throughout the Town of Gilbert and other locations in the Valley,” Newman said. “However, we are opposed to the rezoning of a major arterial corner to multi-family high and that this site is not the right location for this type of important housing in the town.”
He said this high-density housing project should be located around intense mixed-use environments such as near freeways, regional shopping centers and hospitals.
The town’s Office of Economic Development also opposed the project, given that just 29 percent of Gilbert’s 38,000 acres, excluding public rights-of-way, are set aside for non-residential use such as for commercial, industrial, office and public lands, according to Jennifer Graves, deputy director.
“Town-wide only 4.3 percent of the commercial-, industrial- or office-designed land is vacant and available for future employment-oriented development at this time,” Graves said. “This area continues to be one of the most sought-after locations in the East Valley and in Gilbert for employment-oriented business growth and attraction.
“The market is experiencing a surge in demand for industrial and flex-real estate. Since July, 60 percent of the new leads coming into the Office of Economic Development have requested industrial locations while non-residential vacancies in the Northwest Growth Area has dropped from 10.2 percent to 5.8 percent in just the last year.”
She added that the vacant non-residential land available in the growth area was extremely low.
Contrary to the developer’s assertion, staff has spoken to developers and brokers and two have expressed interest in the site for commercial development, Graves said.
“We think this is a good use of the property,” said attorney Sean Lake, who represented the developer. “The property owner has waited long enough.”
Lake said Wood Partners is known for building high-quality multi-family developments in the state and that Managing Director Clay Richardson lived near the site.
Lake said his client wanted to do a nice, first-class, high-end multi-family project and not an affordable-housing-type project. He added that the household incomes of residents at Wood Partners’ multi-family developments are $100,000.
Lake also said there hasn’t been any new apartment development in the northwest area for a long time and companies looking to relocate want to have housing for their employees.
He bolstered his case with the town’s 2019 study by the Urban Land Institute that suggested Gilbert add multi-family residential in the Northwest Growth Area to help fuel employment there.
Lake said the vacancy rate in Gilbert was currently at 2.3 percent and rent has increased 28 percent the past year because of the under supply of rentals.
He added that the developer has a letter of interest from Square One Concepts, an Arizona restaurant group behind brands such as Bourbon and Bones. The company wants to do a sit-down restaurant on 2.37 acres at the site’s corner.
The multi-family project will comprise of four buildings, three and four stories high, and offer amenities such as a resort-style pool, a game lawn, 24-hour athletic center, business center and clubhouse.
Lake said the property owner has tried unsuccessfully for 35 years to develop the site for commercial use while continuing to pay taxes on it.
He also presented an economic study that showed the multi-family project would bring in $3 million more in one-time construction revenue to the town than industrial and generate four times more in ongoing revenue compared with industrial – $445,400 annually compared to $97,400. Additionally, Alta Gilbert would generate three times more in revenue for schools than industrial – $314,600 compared to $102,200 a year.
The town’s received 44 letters of support for the project and 13 emails opposing it.
Four people spoke on the issue at the public hearing.
“I think this is a good use of the property,” said Richard Blake, a nearby homeowner. “I don’t hear of any competing purposes for it.”
The three other speakers, however, said the multi-family project would increase traffic, impact schools and use more resources such as police.
“Single units maybe but not high-rise apartments,” said Earl Shafter, who lived in The Islands community and added that everyone he’s spoke to opposed the project.
And El Dorado Lakes resident Traci Robb said there are apartments every where in the town and traffic on McQueen was already bad. She also claimed that she and many others were not notified about the project and had only learned about it recently.
Peterson was joined in her support for the project by Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski, Councilwoman Aimee Yentes and Councilmen Scott Anderson and Laurin Hendrix.
Anderson said the site has been referred to as prime commercial property for over 30 years yet for the 13 years that he served as a planning director for the town before he retired, he can’t remember any one approaching him to develop the land.
He said if there is interest in developing the land for commercial use, he wanted to see a letter stating that or a contract.
He added that he was at a loss because staff brought up issues that have not been expressed before with similar projects.
Anderson also said he was not buying that this site would develop into something other that what was being presented to the Council.
“I just don’t want to see this site sit vacant for another 35 years,” said Anderson, who got assurances from Lake that the developer will work with staff to address some of the design concerns.
Yentes said she felt comfortable with the project and noted that the concern with overcrowding schools was not an issue.
She said she graduated from Mesquite High School, near the site, and since then the campus has seen a dwindling enrollment and actually needed more students. Peterson added that a study showed that students coming from multi-family housing were “actually very low”
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, who was the long-time president/CEO of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce until she retired last year, didn’t support converting commercial land for residential use.
She said she’s reached out to commercial developer Mike Orr, who represented Gilbert Spectrum Business Park, a 63-acre commercial and industrial project located at the southwest corner of McQueen and Elliot roads.
“He made it very clear, they’re very interested in expanding what’s going on on the south side into that north parcel,” Tilque said. “Mr. Orr said that until the current project comes to a close he was not going to insert himself into a discussion other than if asked, say yes they did have interest.”
She said the proposed multi-family project is probably a great project in another location and that she preferred to wait and see the site develop as light industrial.
Councilman Scott September joined Tilque in the dissenting vote. He said he met with Richardson and liked the Alta Gilbert project but could not support it.
It has nice amenities but he had a problem with this particular location as the increased setback to the adjoining properties would be a burden on those owners.