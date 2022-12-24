A 10-acre site that was once a Hertz rental car center at the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Desert Lane will soon be home to Gilbert’s second Aldi grocery store – this time with an adjacent apartment complex.
Town Council unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment Dec. 13 for Aldi Commons. The proposal is to build the market on the west half of the property and a high-density multifamily apartment complex on 5.51 acres on the east half. The entire site was zoned general commercial.
The plan was not without opposition.
“We need to either believe that we have a General Plan at some point or we need to abandon all zoning because it’s become a joke,” said Councilman-elect Jim Torgeson, the sole public speaker on the item. “We’re bound to it. Whether it’s right or wrong in the beginning we are bound to it. And here we are sitting looking at another high-density apartment complex.”
Torgeson noted that this will be the 50th consecutive rezone approved by council. He said the council needs to adhere to the General Plan, the voter-approved blueprint for development in Gilbert, because people rely on it when buying their homes or locating their businesses.
“The mere rezoning of that acreage increases its value exponentially –increases the value for one person, one group of people,” he said. “It doesn’t increase the value to those people surrounding it, those people servicing it. It doesn’t take care of the water needs of high-density housing as opposed to general commercial. It does not take care of police and fire that need to service it. Even the impact fees (paid by developers) are faint compared to the actual needs.
“I for one think it’s a very bad idea to continue to pound the population as fast as we can, to get as dense as we and as quickly as we can while we face water issues.”
He contended the economy is heading into a free-fall and that surrounding home property values would drop because of the apartments.
“Right now, it’s a very poor idea to add more while we are trying to fix what we have,” he said.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said the site is located in the Northwest Corridor, Gilbert’s first and densest employment area that the town is hoping to revitalize. The Urban Land Institute took a look at the corridor a few years ago and one of the recommendations included in more multifamily development to support employees working there.
“For this particular site being in the Northwest Corridor, it’s important to follow the recommendation of that plan,” Koprowski said. “I do believe that this particular use is complementary to some of the other land uses around it being the light industrial, the commercial and the additional high-density residential.”
“A lot of these zoning cases that are coming before us,” she added, “are only the ones that have gone through a pretty rigorous process and there are probably many more that haven’t come to this point because they know they wouldn’t be approved.”
Mayor Bridgette Peterson said every zoning case is an individual case and “if you’re only looking at the things that are zoning cases that have passed, yes there’s going to be many because they’re passed for different reasons and different locations.
“This is land that’s been abandoned for many years,” she continued. “It sits in the middle of industrial, it sits in the middle of commercial, it sits in a very high-density area in our community.
“It sits in the Northwest Corridor of our community where we’ve had studies done asking, requesting for multifamily, for the businesses in the area to have places for their employees so that they could live close by. So it’s fulfilling some needs in the area that don’t exist currently.”
Both the planning staff and the Planning Commission recommended approval of the request.
Aldi was approved for two locations in Gilbert in 2018. The first location opened in 2021 near Pecos Road and Val Vista Drive.
Land-use attorney Wendy Riddell, representing the Aldi discount chain, said the number of residential units is unknown because the project hasn’t been designed yet. The rezone allows for 25 to 50 dwelling units per acre.
According to a staff report, the multifamily development will provide a mix of unit types and will feature high-quality amenities and open space areas throughout. The development also will include a parking garage, leasing office with clubhouse and courtyard pool.
Council last week also approved Mill Creek Residential’s request to rezone 15.39 acres at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads to allow for the Madera-Gilbert Project.
The proposal is for general commercial on 3.8 acres, 276 apartments on 8.66 acres and a shopping center on 2.9 acres. Previously the entire site was zoned for shopping center use.
Echo Love, who also spoke against the proposal at the November Planning Commission meeting, said she represented 166 of her neighbors in the Lyon’s Gate community and that she had a petition opposing the rezone.
She raised concerns that the project didn’t fit in with the Gateway Character Area and that there are already two apartment complexes at that corner. She also objected to the height of the multifamily complex and voiced concerns about the anticipated traffic.
Land-use attorney Brennan Ray said Madera-Gilbert complies with the Town’s General Plan and with the Gateway Character Area. He said that there would a third more traffic trips with the current commercial zone than with the proposed rezone.
And Councilman Scott Anderson said there is a severe need in the Valley for quality housing, including multifamily.
“I think this gives the opportunity for those who are coming to Gilbert that wants to enjoy the same quality of life that we all enjoy,” he said. “Perhaps they can’t afford to live in a house. They can still enjoy a quality of life in projects such as this one. This is what we need to concern ourselves with.”