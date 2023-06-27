Council OKs $1M deal with Gilbert’s museum

Town Council has agreed to fork over $1 million to help the steward of Gilbert’s history do renovations and build its state-of-the-art building in exchange for some public benefits.
Staff in November began exploring how the Town can give more financial help to HD SOUTH – Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, which asked for $1 million, without violating the state’s gift clause. Six people spoke in support of the partnership agreement at the June 20 meeting.
“I’m a believer that we must be mindful to preserve and study our history in order to better understand our present and to plan for a bright future,” said Gilbert resident Maria Hesse, former president of Chandler-Gilbert Community College and an Arizona State University professor.
“I love the expanded vision for HD SOUTH providing intergenerational programming that further strengthens our community by creating a sense of belonging and connectivity,” Hesse continued, adding:
“Those of us who have been serving on the capital campaign cabinet have raised $1.6 million to fund the renovations and the expansions that are needed at HD SOUTH. This should be an indication of the support of our fellow community members for this organization and the direction in which we are headed.”
HD SOUTH in 2020 announced its “Communities for All Ages” capital campaign for its project that includes building a 6,000-square-foot, single-story, multi-purpose building for programs, exhibits and rental space, remodeling the current art gallery to allow for more exhibitions, and upgrading the courtyard for outdoor entertainment, classes and rentals.
The estimated total cost to do the project was about $2.6 million at the time of the announcement.
The project is anticipated to help the nonprofit become self-sufficient.
The town has been giving HD SOUTH $50,000 a year for its staffing, maintenance and operation costs under an agreement in place since about 2010 in an effort to help it move toward that goal.
The museum is located at the southwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads and also offers programs to the community.
Under the agreement, the town will pay HD SOUTH $525,000 for a right-of-way located on its property.
It also agreed to pay $475,296 for services from HD SOUTH.
According to staff, the town programs at its recreation center facilities are at near capacity and the agreement will provide more opportunities for residents to participate in a greater variety of classes and programs.
Other benefits include:
• The Town of Gilbert will be identified as a sponsor at HD SOUTH’s events.
• A Gilbert council member will serve on HD SOUTH’s Board of Directors
• The town will use the facility for free two times a year and beyond that, the town will receive a 25% discount off the fee.
• HD SOUTH will offer a 10% discount on admission to all town residents.
• HD SOUTH will host public arts exhibits and plays for the community to attend.
• HD SOUTH will allow for business conference opportunities to parties interested in hosting their events downtown.
• HD SOUTH will partner with the town on public art to be displayed at designated locations throughout Gilbert.
According to staff, the value of the public benefits are at or above the $475,296.
The town will distribute the money in three intervals – 50%, 75% and 100% – after certain construction milestones are met. HD SOUTH also is to keep the town regularly updated during the on-going construction.
Groundbreaking is anticipated to begin 12 months after the June execution of the agreement. The project is expected to be largely completed 28 months after the agreement.
The agreement was on the consent agenda and approved without council comment but the people who spoke had plenty to say about the importance of supporting HD SOUTH.
“I think we all need to support it,” said Gayle Disch, who moved to Gilbert in 1985. “It’s been the heart of Gilbert ever since we’ve picked Gilbert as our home.”
Disch, a longtime member of the HD SOUTH board, called the museum “a wonderful gem in our community.”
“Since 2011, I’ve been involved in efforts to preserve and promote your Town’s only building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1913 Gilbert Elementary School, now Gilbert Historical Museum,” said Phoenix resident Jim McPherson, board president of the Arizona Preservation Foundation.
“It’s a building with such a rich history that tells the story of your community with an equally rich history,” he continued.
“HD SOUTH provides a positive economic impact. HD SOUTH helps to boost tourism. HD SOUTH enhances the arts and cultural experiences not only for Gilbert but the entire East Valley, and HD SOUTH offers unique and innovated educational opportunities for the young, old and in between again here in Gilbert and the greater East Valley.”