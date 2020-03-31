In a changing retail market, 90,000 square feet of long-standing vacant stores at the Shoppes at Gilbert Commons will come down to make way for a 205-unit apartment complex.
Town Council voted 5-2 last week to grant the shopping center owner’s request for a general plan amendment and rezone for 8.63 acres at the southwest corner of Cooper and Baseline roads despite opposition from planning staff, the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and some residents. The Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval.
“Can you tell me how giving up a piece of vital commercial property that I believe is critical to our long-term prosperity in exchange for your proposal is in the best interest of the town of Gilbert?” asked Councilman Bill Spence, who cast the dissenting vote with Vice Mayor Scott Anderson. “If our solution to every economic downturn is to rezone and put up apartments, every vibrant business area in the Valley would be nothing but high-density housing.”
Anderson said he still had questions and wanted to wait for completion of the Northwest Corridor study, which would determine the ultimate use of that site. The nearby corridor is one of Gilbert’s large employment centers.
“The town of Gilbert is not giving up acreage or buildings that are retail,” said attorney Ralph Pew, who represented SyWest Development. “That retail exists because a private party invested its income, assets and capital at great risk and chose to build that building and it worked for a while but it got caught up in the plethora of commercial in the area.
“The multifamily will insert individuals with disposable income in an area that needs more money to be spent in it at a retail center and that is how it will help the town.”
Pew said another option for SyWest is to fence off the vacant buildings and “leave it that way for x number of years more.”
Pew also responded to Spence’s comment that SyWest could come back in the future and ask for more apartments if current tenants like Kohl’s, Ross and Old Navy were to leave the shopping center.
“In the real estate development world, assurances and guarantees are very difficult to come by,” Pew said. “None of us can predict what may happen. I can tell you this much: it is certainly not the business of SyWest to demolish shopping centers that are functioning and do something else. They own a retail rental business and that is what they intend to do.
“Could something catastrophic happen? Of course it could but that is not where this project is headed. I don’t think it would be a fair comparison to say that would be a possibility. This is not in our intent. That is not where we would take this project at all.”
The council majority agreed that a change was in order.
“That corner has been struggling for eight years,” Councilman Jordan Ray said. “I suspect it will struggle more in the coming months with COVID-19.”
Ray said big-box stores like Target and Walmart that could go in at the location already exist kitty corner from the center.
“So, I wished this would be 100 percent occupied with commercial and generate tons of tax dollars but it hasn’t happened in the last eight years,” he said, adding the project will help revitalize that corner.
He also said SyWest went through all the proper channels, including securing a 100-percent backing from existing tenants for the apartments.
“In the eight years that it sat vacant was probably the eight strongest years of our economy in the history of our country,” said Councilman Jared Taylor, a proponent of property rights. “If they can’t sustain business in that climate, going forward is highly doubtful.”
He said he can think of a couple of uses that might drop in there as he’s seen with struggling shopping centers.
“There’s some churches, there’s charter schools and those two entities typically file as nonprofits and the town will get very, very little if any tax revenue off of those,” Taylor said.
Another possibility is a Goodwill store, said Taylor, who added he liked and supported Goodwill.
“These are the kinds of uses you are seeing outside of them sitting vacant,” he said.
Taylor also said the chamber’s opposition is based on an outdated model that giving up square footage is a loss of revenue. “It’s not the reality we are living in anymore,” he said. “The new model is online. That is really what’s killing these shopping centers.”
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said the town was not giving up any property because it did not own the shopping center.
She added she would rather see apartments than vacant buildings and that the project would benefit the area and help the existing commercial tenants.
Councilwoman Brigette Peterson noted the site was originally zoned multi-family and was later rezoned general commercial.
She said when she first heard the case, she was not in favor of adding more apartments to the town. But she agreed with Taylor about retail changing and questioned what that landscape will look like post-COVID-19.
Mayor Jenn Daniels disagreed with Spence’s comment that apartment complexes don’t stimulate commercial growth. She pointed to a multi-family development under construction at Gilbert Town Square shopping center. That once-struggling center is now seeing more occupancy and higher leases, she said.
Daniels said she’s probably voted against multi-family projects more than anyone else but that the town needs to accommodate change.
“Vacant retail over so many years will only detract from a community,” she said.
Residents in opposition said they wanted retail and the project would mean a loss of sales tax for the town. They also decried the traffic the complex would bring.
Laurie Gray said the Council’s decision would be “precedent setting” and could lead to a loss of businesses in town.
Others, such as Barb Savoy of Friends for Life Animal Rescue, appreciated the apartments as immediate neighbors. She noted in her email the nonprofit’s site caregiver and many of its volunteers are female and welcomed the safety that would come from “occupied luxury apartments.”
With the Council’s approval, SyWest intended to sell the 8-acre site to multi-family developer PB Bell, which will develop Gilbert Commons, consisting of three-story apartment buildings and carriage units along the eastern side of the property.
The development also will include a pool, clubhouse, dog park, entertainment pavilions, community fire pits, an outdoor kitchen and tot lot.
Units will range from 703 square feet to 1,342 square feet and rent from $1,100 to $1,850 a month.