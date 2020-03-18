A former councilman is spearheading the creation of a town board to support veterans and their families in Gilbert.
If Town Council approves the proposed Veterans and Military Advisory Board on April 7, it would then appoint seven members to serve staggered terms. Council is expected to hear a presentation on March 24.
“This started back in December,” said Les Presmyk, who served 12 years on the Council until he left in 2011. “I had a breakfast meeting with the mayor and one of the things I said is ‘we need to do this.’ She agreed.”
Presmyk and over a dozen other stakeholders, mostly veterans, attended their second meeting last week to discuss the structure of the advisory board.
The appointed members, who would submit applications, would need to be veterans with the intent they represent all military branches and service periods.
Attendees included Councilwoman Brigette Peterson and Bill Spence, a U.S. Navy veteran who is seeking a nine-month appointment this week to Eddie Cook’s vacated Council seat and also is running for the remaining two-years of his term.
The proposed board would have subcommittees tasked with duties that could include education and school outreach, Veterans Day event planning and veterans’ services and programs. The town’s Veterans Day Committee would become a subcommittee for this board.
The board also would oversee the celebration of returning veterans, a role that was once filled by a now-defunct nonprofit Operation Welcome Home.
Jeffrey Groudan asked about the possibility of the board resurrecting the veterans memorial park project.
After a number of years fundraising, Operation Welcome Home announced last fall it couldn’t raise all of the $3 million to build the park and folded.
The park was to have included a veterans’ resource center and a scaled-down replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
Almost a decade ago, when Presmyk and Mayor Jenn Daniels were council members, they formed Operation Welcome Home as a town program to honor service members returning home to Gilbert from active duty.
The program was modeled after the one adopted in Daniels’ hometown of Danville, California.
Lisa Rigler, who was president and founder of the Gilbert Small Business Alliance, soon partnered with the town and took over the program, eventually taking it to nonprofit status in July 2014 and becoming its board president. It was under Rigler’s leadership that the nonprofit embarked on the park project.
How much money the nonprofit actually raised is open to debate.
Rigler in 2016 claimed $1.25 million in cash and $600,000 for in-kind donations to a state agency where she successfully sought a $100,000 grant, while filing with the IRS that the organization had $184,646 in net assets or fund balances for that same year.
In 2017 Rigler showed town officials the organization had $415,548 in the bank for the project.
According to Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, Rigler’s daughter and then-vice president of the nonprofit, about $284,000 went to the general contractor and $84,000 for permit fees and a performance bond.
The project site today remains enclosed by a wire fence with mounds of dirt, after never getting passed the grading stage.
Rigler has never responded to Gilbert Sun News’ questions about the nonprofit’s funds and spending.
Groudan said quite a bit of money was raised to build the Miracle League of Arizona ballpark in Scottsdale for special-needs children and wondered why Gilbert couldn’t do the same for such a worthy project.
“No one in this room disagrees with anything you said,” said Presmyk, who was on the Welcome Home board but left because of concerns with the lack of transparency over its funds. “What we are trying to establish is an official advisory board to the council on veterans and military affairs.
“The unfortunate part is the park was a project of a 501C3 that had a contract with the town and they failed and right now we have to set that aside for the time being and get the board up and running…without losing sight Gilbert would very much like to have some sort of park for its veterans,” Presmyk added.
The nonprofit and Gilbert had an agreement where the town leased 7 acres for the park at $1 a year and build off-site improvements to the site, which ended up costing $1.6 million.
Presymk, who currently serves on the town Parks and Recreation Board, said exploring the possibility of building the park could be assigned to a subcommittee in the future.
“The idea to go out and raise money for a veterans park in Gilbert is terribly stained by what has happened last year with that 501C3,” he said.
Peterson said a new nonprofit would have to come to the town with the funds in order for the park to be built.
“I worked on that project from the get-go for four years,” said John Ciazza. “To see it go was quite disturbing to me.”
Ciazza said he made lots of friends in the business community who were willing to support the park project and didn’t see why the board couldn’t go back out to them now for help.
Groudan added that if the project was too big for Gilbert to handle, perhaps it could be an East Valley endeavor.
This prompted Dave Rosenfeld, who chairs the Gilbert Veterans Day Committee, to ask Groudan if he’s ever eaten chocolate right after he’s thrown it up.
“Give a chance for people to get the taste out of their mouths and revisit it” later, Rosenfeld said.
Presmyk noted one donor gave the nonprofit $100,000 for the project and has had no accounting on what happened with the money, so it would be hard to go and ask that donor for funds again.
Jim Schorie reminded the attendees that the board wouldn’t be able to investigate the issue unless the Council directed it to do so.
“I think you’ve heard from Brigette that there’s no money in the budget to build this park,” Presmyk said. “Direction has to come from Town Council.”
Phil Bobadilla said everyone in the room wants to see the project happen but first they have to bury the “dead cow” and establish the board, adding it could do a lot of things for veterans at no to low cost to create a culture and environment that welcomes veterans and enable people “to get use to eating chocolate again.”