Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. this Tuesday to decide who will be Gilbert’s mayor until January.
In a surprise announcement, Mayor Jenn Daniels abruptly submitted her resignation effective immediately following last Tuesday’s regular Council meeting without giving a reason and with a little over four months left on her term.
The next day U.S. Sen. Martha McSally announced Daniels is one of 33 county campaign chairs working on her reelection campaign – and one of four Maricopa County.
Republican McSally is battling Democrat Mark Kelly in November to fill the remaining two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s term.
“When we hold the special meeting, we will consider at that time someone to fill the position of the mayor for the remainder of the term,” Vice Mayor Scott Anderson said last Wednesday.
Anderson said one of the options included appointing him as interim mayor until a new mayor takes office in January. Mayoral candidates Brigette Peterson and Matt Nielsen are in a run-off in the November General Election.
With the past three council appointments this year, the town solicited applications, which it then vetted and selected top applicants for interviews.
“It would be kind of counter-productive to ask for applications and go through the review of applications and go through interviews,” Anderson said. “It would probably be two to three months into the term before we select someone.”
Anderson said he was notified a few days prior by Daniels of her intentions to resign.
“We knew because I had to pick up the process to select the new mayor,” he said. “And so, I had to prepare for that.”
Anderson said he was nonetheless surprised and said Daniels at the time did not say why she was resigning, nor did he ask.
Daniels did not respond to a request for comment from GSN.
It was still unclear why Daniels resigned as mayor as the other county chairs include business owners and numerous state legislators and county supervisors.
“I do know she has a very busy life and lots of things that need her attention,” Anderson said. “That is as much as I know.”
He added it may be job related.
“I don’t know for sure but when we talked, it sounded like something she was trying to do,” he said. “She may be working somewhere.”
Daniels has an active contract as an independent contractor for the University of Arizona’s Government and Community Relations since February, according to the school’s Human Resources Department.
Daniels also is the mother of four children and like most parents she is dealing with kids trying to attend school online. And, she is in the middle of a divorce.
At the time of her announcement, Daniels read from a prepared letter that thanked her family and supporters and acknowledged her enjoyment in serving the town for the past 11 years.
Daniels in February announced she would not seek a second term after filing intentions to run for re-election.
In March, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Daniels to serve a six-year term on the state Transportation Board, which expires 2026. An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman said she has not resigned from the board, which approves state road projects.
Daniels has served as mayor since 2016 and has been on Town Council since 2009, when she led the three winners in that year’s election. She succeeded former Mayor John Lewis, who answered a call to oversee the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries in Cambodia.
Throughout her second term, Daniels has championed Gilbert as “Kindness USA,” a moniker that Council adopted three years ago.
Daniels’ resignation was met with an outpouring from people on social media thanking her for her service to the community.
“I was always impressed at how hard you worked for your citizens and how much you cared for Gilbert and always included your kids,” wrote Andy Tobin, a former state legislator and now director of the Arizona Department of Administration. “Good luck and I’m sure this isn’t the last I’ll hear of your good works.”
A few though criticized Daniels for leaving her office.
“This is not when we need our mayor to abandon us,” wrote one woman while another stated, “I think it’s terrible when people quit their elected positions for another job.”
Jenn Daniel’s farewell
I have loved serving the Town of Gilbert for more than 11 years. I have worked alongside amazing people - staff and council members, regional and school leaders, business owners, volunteers, faith groups and friends and neighbors - all working to make our community a better place to live, work and play.
Effective immediately following the adjournment of tonight’s council meeting, I am resigning from the office of Mayor of the Town of Gilbert.
I’d like to thank my family and all those who have supported me - especially my four favorite Gilbert residents, Ethan, Drew, Ty and Kate Daniels. Thank you to those who put their trust me in me to lead. You have been patient and generous, and I will always be grateful for this remarkable experience.