Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown.
The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say.
According to Rick Hooker, senior project manager, the contract award includes pre-construction services to provide design help before the final pricing for the project’s construction.
The town set aside a total budget of $5.9 million for the project, which includes $426,712 for design services.
Willmeng was one of five companies that submitted bids.
According to the town, the plaza since its debut in 2008 has become one of the premier open spaces in the heart of the Heritage District and attracts thousands of visitors each year who go there for events or just to eat lunch.
Sharing space at the plaza is the Historic Adobe Pump House, formerly Gilbert’s first jail, a splash pad, water walls, a grassy area, seating and an informal stage.
But, in the past decade the plaza is starting to show signs of wear and tear, Hooker said.
A 2020 an assessment of the plaza examined things such as the mechanical water features, electrical systems and landscape.
The assessment identified items that needed to be repaired or replaced because they’ve reached the end of their usable life, there were more maintenance-friendly options or there were advances in technology.
Council in January approved a redesign, which took into account the public’s feedback.
A two-week survey solicited over 3,000 responses from residents who wanted to see amenities, including a shaded picnic area, restrooms, grassy area for events., food truck connections and a shaded splash pad.
J2 Designs came up with two proposed concepts for the plaza– one that is a step up from the original intent of the water tower with smaller areas for gathering and relaxation and the other on large events like concerts with more event seating and lawn space.
Both designs also incorporated flexible hardscape, a splash pad and shade structures.
Because the drought is foremost in the public’s mind these days, officials pointed out that the Water Tower uses less water, 5,000 to 8,000 gallons compared with the average backyard swimming pool, which uses 10,000 gallons.
The water for the tower is recirculated and sanitized and any improvements will only increase water efficiency, according to the town.
Other water-saving features in both concepts include less turf and the use of rainwater harvested from roofs and directed to plants.
Staff expected to do more public outreach as the designs evolve and anticipated to begin next summer and finish by summer 2024.