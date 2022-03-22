Gilbert Town Council is ignoring the latest ethics allegation against Mayor Brigette Peterson.
The allegation accused her of lying last year to the investigator who cleared her of five separate ethics violation complaints.
The deadline was last Thursday for at least three council members to ask for an item to be placed on agenda to determine if Peterson violated the Town’s Code of Ethics and impose penalties.
“I do not intend to take action at this time,” Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said. “I think one of the reasons why it’s difficult for any council member to bring forth these ethics complaints is that I feel there would be little change to the town and that’s causing more distraction and harm than we can bring benefits to the town.”
Council members Kathy Tilque and Scott Anderson and Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes did not return calls for comment.
Councilman Scott September three days before the deadline said he hadn’t made up his mind. He said he needed to talk more with the town attorney and would be available on deadline day to comment further. However, when contacted, he didn’t respond.
The complaint is now dismissed with prejudice, according to Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera.
Town Attorney Chris Payne recommended against hiring an outside attorney to investigate the latest complaint, unlike with the previous ones last year, noting that the Council has the investigator’s Ethics Report and all the relevant material in the complaint filed by resident Jim Torgeson.
“Town Council has all the material it needs in order to decide whether Mayor Peterson was untruthful to the investigator, and if so, whether such conduct violated the Code of Ethics,” Payne wrote Council.
“I recommend that the Town Council carefully review the September 2021 Ethics Report, the Ethics Complaint, and the material provided in conjunction with the Ethics Complaint.”
Torgeson in his Feb. 19 complaint accused Peterson of deceiving the investigator when she said she communicated on a Sunday with a developer about his proposal to increase density in an apartment project because she typically don’t bother Town employees on the weekends and needed information in order to respond to concerned residents.
Two of the complaints last year centered on Peterson’s communication with Morrison.
In her emails to Morrison, she said residents had started a petition opposing the project and were looking to hire an attorney to fight the proposal.
Peterson also volunteered to let Morrison know if she found out any more information and she named the resident she considered the “most aggressive” against adding more apartment units. Morrison co-chair Peterson’s mayoral bid and was one of her largest campaign donors.
In his report the investigator stated, “Mayor Peterson does not typically contact Town staff members on weekends. So the mayor reached out to Howard Morrison to determine the procedure posture of the proposal.”
Torgeson, backed up his claim with emails, text messages and phone records from a public records request showing Peterson regularly communicated with staff on weekends, which is Friday to Sunday for Gilbert employees.
“The Council is just embracing a lack of transparency and truth to the public,” Torgeson said. “When you are on the dais, you are acting in your official position. There is no room for a white lie, there’s no room for a lie of convenience.
“Either you’re telling the truth or not. What else are you willing to lie about? I don’t care what she ate for lunch, she can lie all she wants about what she ate. But when you’re on that dais I want to know that what comes out of your mouth is the best as you know it,” he continued.
“When you’re saying something as ridiculous, ‘I don’t typically talk to staff on weekends,’ everybody with half a brain would know that is not true.”
Councilman Laurin Hendrix asked the investigator in October if he verified Peterson’s statement, and he said that he did not.
“I don’t believe that Mayor Peterson intends to be untruthful,” Hendrix said last week. “She does need to think about the consequences of her decisions and comments and evaluate their impact. Are they ethical? Are they in the best interest of the community? Leaders must be accountable for their actions, even when those actions are unethical or inappropriate. The mayor is no exception.”
Torgeson is gathering signatures to run for one of four open Council seats. The primary is in August.
Torgeson also has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the $515-million transportation bond that passed by 164 votes in November. He maintained that the Town targeted him and removed his anti-bond signs, which skewed the election results. The suit is pending in the Arizona Supreme Court.