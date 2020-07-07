Editor’s note: This is the third and final installment of Gilbert Town Council candidates’ responses to the Gilbert Sun News questionnaire. The full questionnaire is at gilbertsunnews.com.
SCOTT ANDERSON
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
After attending listening sessions in the community, it is clear the community supports our police. However, after hearing from residents, there are opportunities to improve training and refine department oversight.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
The update to the General Plan is essential for implementation of the City of the Future initiative. The Plan has unique language that will guide development to buildout in the next 10-12 years and protect the small town feel with a population over 320,000.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
Along with the 3 priority goals, the initiative will have 20 indicators with 115 metrics measuring the overall health of our quality of life in Gilbert far into the future. The data from this initiative will be extensive and shared with the entire community, and used as a means to sustain a unique place.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
1.Improve public involvement in internal processes such as participation in the pre-application meeting with applicants.
2.Continue seeking full transparency when major proposals are made that will have a significant impact on the budget or residents.
3. Continue making codes and processes simpler and more efficient.
Name three things the town does right.
1.Serves a large population while making their “place” feel like a small town.
2. The mission statement, which is to Anticipate. Create. Help People.
3. The most fiscally responsible community in the Valley.
LAUREN HENDRIX
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
I’m sure that this question is in direct response to our nation’s volatile political environment. Gilbert police officers do an outstanding job in all respects.
They have an excellent relationship with town residents and are universally respected. They have created various forms of community outreach, all of which have succeeded in creating strong ties with the community.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
The general plan provides broad and general direction for future development. It has been frequently amended in the past and it will continue to be amended in the future as community demands evolve.
I support the current version of the general plan that is being proposed.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
I believe the Gilbert Town Council has planned well for the future. I am not a believer in the “City of the Future” concept. In its current form, it is a futuristic concept of government expansion that leads to more control of its citizens.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
Gilbert has operated in a fiscally responsible manner, but there are some areas to improve.
1.Turnaround time for permits and builder services could be decreased.
2.Street maintenance could be evaluated for increased efficiency and safety.
3.Fiscal management could be tightened. As the town has grown, government spending has expanded excessively.
Name three things the town does right.
There are numerous things that the town does right. They are the reasons that my family moved to Gilbert many years ago.
1.We have created a family-oriented community that is safe for residents.
2.We have beautiful roads and parks that were well-planned by prior councils.
3.We have a business-friendly environment that continues to attract commerce.
TYLER HUDGINS
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
I believe that Chief Soelberg has done a great job managing the police response to the current situation our nation is facing. I appreciate his leadership and the response of the community as a result. I would continue to encourage open communication for both sides to find mutual understanding and ways to grow.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
I do support the 2020 General Plan Update. I sat on the General Plan Advisory Group (CPAG) that advised on the updated plan.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
Culturally in the United States, we tend to isolate ourselves from other people. This has increased even further with the rise of technology and social media where we are connected online, but not as much in real life.
I would like to see how we can encourage the community to come together even more through policy, programs and development.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
Things that I would like to improve is additional ways we can steward taxpayer money better, making processes even more transparent for citizens, and traffic congestion throughout the town.
Name three things the town does right.
The things that Gilbert does right is making the community the best place to raise a family, keeping our community a safe place, and focused efforts on redevelopment in our downtown along with having the foresight on the Growth Area in the Northwest Corridor.
BUS OBAYOMI
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
In Gilbert, I do believe we have a reasonable police force but we always are better. What former police Chief Dunn did well was to engage the community. We need to continue the culture of the police force to engage with every aspect of our community. There is no room for prejudice in our Police unit.
If there is concern that comes up, our first action should not be defensive but to understand the situation.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
I do think that it makes sense it goes out in August. I would recommend it goes out late July before the primary election so that the electorate can have a proper scope of our town and our Council.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
I do believe that our town leveraging technology is not a thing of the future but now. The advent of COVID 19, has prompted our transition to “the City of the Future Initiative.” It will be great for us to re-review the initiative because some aspects invade the privacy of our residents. There needs to be further dialogue with our residents on such issues.
Name three things you would fix or improve with the town government.
1.Lower property taxes
2.Develop a robust initiative that would encourage the growth of small businesses in Gilbert
3.Engage new residents more in issues relating to Gilbert while honoring our long-term residents.
Name three things the town does right.
1.Our safety will still be our top priority. We would continue to make sure that the police force has a cordial relation with all communities in Gilbert. I am the best councilman to do that.
2.Gilbert is family-friendly and safe.
3.Our current council has done some good works in public relations.
BILL SPENCE
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
Gilbert has one of the finest police departments in the country. However, diversity is an issue that needs to be addressed. I will be hands-on in helping correct this problem.
I will ensure that our police/fire training facility is equipped to conduct both hands-on and classroom training to clearly teach tactical techniques, rules of engagement, and positive community interaction techniques.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
I do support the General Plan. I have spent the last few months going through all facets with emphasis on smart growth and infrastructure, which is vital to ensuring the long-term economic prosperity of Gilbert.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
This initiative is only one of a multi-prong approach to assuring that we continue to thrive. We must continue to engage with residents and small business, as well as adjacent municipalities, so that we may gain buy-in and capitalize on the best ideas and opportunities provided by this initiative. When East Valley succeeds, Gilbert succeeds.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
1.Improve the communication with residents. We must be more transparent and better at educating residents on complex issues.
2.Improve diversity especially within our Police and Fire departments.
3..Continue to look for opportunities to prevent redundant work during infrastructure projects. Let’s look ahead and do all upgrades such that we tear up a road only one time.
Name three things the town does right.
1.Budget and bond management is AAA perfect - literally.
2.Our long-range infrastructure plan looks out over the next 80-100 years and needs to be followed and refined as we complete projects.
3.We must continue to promote our small-town values in all that we do – from people to buildings to recreation events.
KATHY TILQUE
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
I’m proud to have served on the Police Chief’s Community Advisory Group for many years. Together with the representatives of NAACP, members of the Hispanic community, school representatives, and others we have evaluated protocols, training, and recruitment efforts to improve community relationships. First, we must listen. I understand our Town’s efforts–I look forward to others learning them as well.
The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
I’ve served on the General Plan Steering Committee for the past three planning periods and I support passage of this plan in August. This General Plan included much more community input and was improved to best illustrate the Town’s vision for growth with searchable information regarding critical decisions for economic opportunities, circulation, traffic, parks, and culture. Vote Yes!
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
“City of the Future Initiative” is a great foundation to identify components for data-driven decisions. However, it is not everything we need; our community is unique and must continue to embrace thorough reviews of services and innovation to thrive well into the future. Expert counsel and community input will be important as we move towards buildout.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
I’m not fond of the current application process used to select members for stakeholders’ groups and believe this can be improved to better involve those who want to serve.
Finding an efficient way to relay budget discussions eliminating eleventh hour criticism. Community forums addressing timely issues, opportunities to listen and find solutions together using in-person, technology, and virtual options.
Name three things the town does right.
1.Staff presentations at Town Council meetings are consistent and concise providing a solid foundation for discussions with detailed backup documentation available.
2.They evaluate options to improve efficiencies for best of class services using technology/innovation, saving taxpayer dollars and time.
3They support strategic investment in public safety resulting in Gilbert’s No. 2 ranking as the safest community in our nation.