The developer of The Ranch, a proposed mega light-industrial project, has until February to hammer out a compromise with opponents living in the Morrison Ranch community.
Town Council on Dec. 13 granted the developer’s request for a continuance to Feb. 21 to vote on the application for a major General Plan amendment and rezone for 302 acres at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads.
“I’m here to speak on behalf of the continuance so we can get this fully vetted,” said Jonathan Bullen, co-founder and CEO of Colmena Group, representing the development team that includes IndiCap and Brimhall Companies.
He said since the last council meeting Nov. 15, which was packed with angry residents, there have been numerous discussions, meetings and interactions with the neighbors, council members and other interested stakeholders.
“I felt like everybody’s coming together in a spirit of good faith,” Bullen said. “I think we‘re making progress but we’re not there yet. And so we don’t want to come and present something that is not fully vetted and ready to be discussed and approved. And based on what we are hearing and the discussion that we are having we’re just not ready to do that.
“We like to follow an adage – we want to measure 10 times and cut once.”
The original proposal called for converting most of the acreage into light industrial uses. The current zoning is 56 acres of industrial, 144 acres of general office and 101 acres of general commercial.
The developer has made tweaks to the project in an attempt to address concerns such as allotting 16 acres for a business park, 30 acres for general commercial uses and adding a landscape buffer on the western edge of the property that faces the Elliot Grove neighborhood.
But that wasn’t enough for the residents. They raised concerns about building height, lack of transition to the surrounding homes, noise and traffic.
Kyle Mieras, Development Services director, told council that staff has not seen the latest draft of the project or had the chance to review it.
Residents who have been at the forefront of the opposition spoke at the meeting in favor of the continuance.
“I think we can all agree that up until the point of the most recent council meeting prior it’s been pretty stressful and tense, arguably toxic,” Ryan Handelsman said. But since then, “we’ve been having an open dialog and communication.”
Brandon Ryff acknowledged Stacy Brimhall and other people from the development team introduced to residents after the November meeting.
“He brought us all to the table,” Ryff said. “He listened, respected us, made meaningful changes.
“He’s got a long family history in Gilbert. I find him to be humble as a person and also proud of his family, which means he isn’t going to let anything bad happen to his community, in my opinion.
“I am currently and conditionally in support of the revisions expected for The Ranch. With Stacy Brimhall my mind changed about The Ranch. Without him I think it would change in the other direction. He’s been critical to the process and really changed things for the better.”
He also thanked council members Kathy Tilque and Laurin Hendrix, who helped shepherd the communication and he took a dig at Mayor Bridgette Peterson.
He said he wanted to share what changed for him with the project.
“One word that could describe it would be leadership,” Ryff said. “What does this mean, it means caring, listening, communicating, problem solving, bringing people together instead of tearing them apart. High-level leadership you would really expect from a mayor.”
Ryff, Handelsman and a woman were escorted out of a packed council meeting in September by police under Peterson’s order.
The trio was quietly holding up signs at the back of the room that read “Stop Lying” and “Don’t Mesa my Gilbert” during discussions about The Ranch.