Council this Tuesday is expected to green light the formation of a subcommittee to look at the town’s ethics policy and the process for handing complaints of violations.
The policy, adopted in 2012 and revised in 2021, applies to the council, boards, commissions and committees. The 2021 amendment no longer required ethics complaints to be discussed at council meetings unless three members or the mayor requested it.
“Do you think it’s time to revisit, to update the code of ethics?” Town Attorney Chris Payne asked the council at the Dec. 2 retreat. “And if so, how do you want that done?”
Penalties for violations include censuring or a public reprimand of a council member and removal of appointees.
The policy has been grabbing attention since 2021 when the first batch of complaints against the mayor rolled in.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said the policy has gone away from the original intent of making sure rules such as the open meeting law and keeping e-session items confidential are being adhered to.
Over time it’s become a tool for people to use if they don’t like a person or what that person said, Tilque said, adding that the policy “is broadly written to accommodate a method of complaining.”
“Perhaps we don’t have a system to allow people to provide feedback if they are unhappy with a council member so they go to this,” she said.
She added that every ethics complaint “we have seen has gone to an external investigator to evaluate legally based on our code … come back as no law violated.”
She noted that although the complaints were investigated and didn’t meet the threshold for further action, the public felt they were shoved under the table.
“We should take a look at it again,” said Councilman-elect Chuck Bongiovanni.
Councilman-elect Jim Torgeson said the council needs to have a set of rules or standards such as those for doctors, dentists and engineers.
“We don’t have a defined code of ethics,” Torgeson said. “We have to have something a little more refined, a little more accountability.”
Payne noted policy changes would have to be made at a public meeting.
Councilman Scott September said he would like to limit who can file an ethics violation complaint to “a resident, or someone with a pecuniary interest or business with the Town of Gilbert.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said that it would be hard to determine “who has an interest in the Town of Gilbert.”
“Right now someone watching a YouTube video of the meeting may not like something we voted on or said and file an ethics complaint,” she said. “It’s literally possible today.
“This has been turned into a tool used against the mayor and council, especially the mayor,” Peterson continued. “Every single complaint has been cleared but we still have people wanting it brought forward for discussion.
“You weaponize the use of those policies against certain people for political reasons.”
As for Torgeson’s comment about the need for defined rules, Peterson said those rules are set when a council member takes the oath of office.
“I’m the one with nine complaints that have been written about and the 10th against Scott (September),” the mayor said. “The stricter you make them and more detailed, everyone on this table will be subject to that process and subject to that policy come Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.” when the new council members take office.
“So think long and hard before you move forward,” she continued in a voice filled with emotion. “The stories made up about me over the last year are despicable. And the tool and weapons you have used as part of this policy in the community is despicable.”
Bongiovanni said if the investigations were discussed at a council meeting, the public would know there was action taken and it may help decrease complaint filings and increase transparency.
“The average citizen hears about the complaint but would not know where to find the investigation,” he said.
“We owe it to the people to put it out there, talk about it in a meeting – this is what was found, this is what was done about it. Otherwise it’s people out there assuming something was swept under the carpet.”
Peterson said the first five complaints were investigated and discussed at a council meeting but “it didn’t change anything.”
“I was brought to task for the first five in front of the public even though I was cleared of every single thing,” Peterson said. “I was chastised for over 45 minutes by the public and council members even though being cleared by an attorney.”
The first five complaints against Peterson included two claims that she funneled information residents shared with her regarding a high-density apartment project to the developer who was co-chair of her mayoral campaign and one of her largest donors; one claim that she retaliated against an employee over a town logo she disliked and two complaints filed by Torgeson, one for trying to limit public speakers and one for not allowing him to talk on a consent agenda item. Before he ran for council, Torgeson filed a total of three complaints against the mayor.
Although the outside attorney cleared Peterson, he did fault her for exercising poor judgment.
The complaint against September stemmed from him trying to remove campaign signs opposing him during the election.
Tilque suggested some type of ethics policy that “we can bring forward if there is a complaint, maybe the first step that is whoever the complaint is against that we have a sit-down meeting, maybe with another council member and legal adviser and the complainant in a room and work it out before it goes to the next step.”
She said phase one would be a sit-down to try to fix the issue and phase two would be the formal process.
Councilwoman-elect Bobbi Buchli said she favored Tilque’s suggestion of mediation.
“I kind of like that but the likelihood of that being mediated may not be there,” she said. “I do think certain things need to be addressed and how they are addressed and how they are put out to the public should be discussed.”
Staff also gave an update on the Council Communication Subcommittee, which recently formed to find ways on how to promote civility at public meetings. The mayor at two recent meetings ordered police to remove residents from the chambers.
Tilque, who chairs the subcommittee, said the intent is to foster two-way conversation and that the group will be doing outreach to the public for feedback.
Peterson said the subcommittee is moving in the right direction. She also said that when people speak during the public comments portion of a meeting and council is prohibited from responding under state law because the items are not on the agenda, it’s difficult to get across to the public that “we are listening to them.”
Torgeson suggested meeting with residents.
“It goes a lot further, talking to people one-on-one over coffee, better than doing it through email,” he said.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said the council members are hampered from reaching out to everyone because they serve 270,000 residents. Peterson said she’s tried to do that but has had to back off.
“I meet with people one-on-one but have to pull back because of shenanigans pulled against me,” she said.
“Shenanigans you pulled against me,” she told Torgeson. “When I go out to lunch, I’m being watched, my conversation recorded and they take pictures and the next thing I know a police officer is talking to me.”
A woman told Torgeson she was at a restaurant and was sitting near the mayor and overheard her talking with a man about what appeared to her to be a threat.
Torgeson said when “somebody texts me that you are talking about him and his guys going to take care of Ryff and Torgie and not answer me, yeah, it’s going to end up as a complaint.”
“Do I think you’ve hired John Wick?” he asked the mayor. No. But I deserve a response and so does Ryff.”
Dr. Brandon Ryff also has filed an ethics complaint against the mayor and is a frequent critic of hers.
Torgeson added that his house has been vandalized four times already.
“Yeah, it’s worth a conversation with a cop,” he said.
Peterson said what he alleged happened “wasn’t said.”