Gilbert will seek public feedback on the possible designation of the town’s first and densest employment area as a place in need of revitalization.
The boundary for the Northwest Growth Area, home to heavyweights like GoDaddy and Lockheed Martin, essentially runs from Baseline Road south to Elliott Road and from Arizona Avenue east to Cooper Road. It contains 20.7 percent of the town’s jobs and is home to 2.3 percent or over 7,500 residents, according to officials.
“This is something I’ve been talking with people on the Council for over 10 years,” said Councilwoman Kathy Tilque at a Jan. 25 study session.
“We have an aging area in our community that we’ve basically ignored because we are growing so fast and we’re trying to put infrastructure and deal with all the growth that this area has just been kind of left behind,” she said.
Tilque, a longtime CEO and president of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce until she retired and ran for Council in 2020, noted that the economic development team has been looking at different sustainable opportunities to help the aging area.
“I don’t know if this is the best way to do that but in my mind the redevelopment area provides tools,” Tilque said. “It does not provide additional burdens on the people there requiring them to, let’s say, fix their home. But it provides tools to help them do that and take care of some of what’s happening in their neighborhood.”
Staff pointed to the success of the Heritage District, which was designed a redevelopment area in 1989.
The designation, for example, has allowed for more flexible zoning downtown enabling properties to build up to their lot lines and have shared parking. Gilbert currently receives $1.47 for every $1 it invests in the Heritage District, according to staff.
The redevelopment designation for the Heritage District is set to expire in 2028, unless the Town continues it. At that time, officials will see if the boundary should expand, staff said in last November’s council retreat.
According to Town Attorney Chris Payne, a redevelopment designation provides local government the tools such as funding options to revitalize blighted areas within its jurisdiction.
State statute lists nine criteria for eligibility – such as dominance of defective or inadequate street layout, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, deterioration of site and existence of conditions that endanger life or property by fire or other causes such as crime.
Payne ticked off a list of benefits for this designation, such as improved quality of life for residents and visitors and the creation of a plan that the public weighs in on with the local objectives.
“It can attract new development. It can stop conditions that are creating decline (and) encourage reinvestment,” Payne said, adding that new streets and new infrastructure could lead to increased property values.
Payne said the designation, which is separate from the General Plan, would last for 10 years unless Council renews it. He added that properties are not recorded as being in a redevelopment area.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes said she wanted staff to include an analysis of the property values in the area compared with the rest of the town, which would be a factor in deciding on the designation.
Tilque agreed and said the property values should be tracked for the last 20 years as today’s market is not reflective of what’s going on. Tilque also wanted staff to look at crime statistics and compare them with the rest of Gilbert.
Councilman Scott Anderson asked if the designation ever drops off once a municipality has completed investing in an area.
“I haven’t heard of any place that has gotten rid of that designation and I think it’s important even though it really doesn’t affect people directly in those districts,” Anderson said.
“Once they’re designated…is it is affecting them somehow whether it’s their property values or something else? They’re concerned even though there’s nothing that should be of concern with that designation and if after a period of time we can get away from that designation, I think that would make them feel better.”
Economic Development Director Dan Henderson said there are plenty of examples across the country of locations designated as redevelopment areas and over time they began to stand on their own.
“Those communities have otherwise dropped that redevelopment designation,” Henderson said, adding he could not name any off the top of his head.
“We’ve seen a lot of situations and a lot of communities that have really put forth a plan to address slum and blight and other deteriorating factors and have turned an area that was otherwise positioned for decline and created a very vibrant future for that corridor or for that particular geography within that community,” he continued.
Henderson said staff could research and bring back examples for Council.
Yentes raised concerns that the designation gives a municipality additional authority to take property deemed necessary for – or in connection with – a redevelopment project. Under eminent domain, private property can only be acquired if it’s for public use.
“To my knowledge, Gilbert has never exercised that,” Payne said. “I’m not sure if other cities have in Arizona.
“I know there’s a number of Supreme Court cases under different statutes in different states where property was taken for economic development purposes or redevelopment purposes,” Payne added. “To my knowledge, Gilbert’s never attempted that in the Heritage District.”
Added Town Manager Patrick Banger, “In regards to eminent domain for economic development purposes, it’s not even a conversation staff has ever had nor ever would have. That’s not a path that we think is appropriate for use in the community for the things we’re trying to accomplish.”
Yentes said even so, she suggested something in the resolution that would confine the Town’s authority.
Payne responded that Council can’t tie the hands of future councils but could in the resolution make known its intention for the redevelopment area.
Payne added that there are built-in checks to a council’s exercise of eminent domain for economic purposes, including a two-thirds vote was needed instead of a simple majority.
Later that Tuesday during the regular Council meeting, resident Doralise Machado-Liddell, who has lived in the Heritage District for 30 years, disputed Payne’s assertion.
“One of the key issues in a redevelopment is eminent domain,” she said. “A few people have intimate knowledge of the history of the redevelopment area and from what I can tell is, yes the Town did use eminent domain. They also used tactics that basically gave the people options but if they didn’t take the option the only other option was eminent domain. That has happened in the Town of Gilbert so we need to look at our history.”
Machado-Liddell also described what it like living in a redevelopment area.
“You wake up every morning and go ‘well, did they change the law?” she said. “Did they come up with some design guidelines that affect your property? Did they have a zoning overlay that affects your property? It isn’t something that should be taken lightly.
“There’s a reason why every 10 years you have to look at it and reevaluate it,” she continued. “You cannot continue to have it have it go on and on and on.”
She also urged Council not to combine the Heritage District with any other redevelopment area and that it was time to remove the designation from downtown.
“A lot of things that happened to the property owners in my opinion is government overreach,” she said. “You develop zoning overlays, design guidelines become basically you tell the property owners how they are going to build if they’re going to rebuild.”
She suggested the Town instead develop partnerships for improvements instead of through regulations.
“A private partnership with the developers whether it’s residential or commercial will go a long way,” she said. “We do not need more government overreach.”
An eminent domain case that is on-going involves private land in the Heritage District the Town said it needed for a public good – emergency vehicle access for a parking garage. Businessman Marc Barlow rejected the town’s offer in 2018 and is in dispute over the compensation from the Town.
Hearne Plaza Garage, the second town-owned multi-level garage downtown, opened in 2019.
A couple of Council members asked if there could be other options other than a redevelopment designation to revitalize the area and staff said no.
“I would be open to taking the next step, which would be doing some public outreach to see the response that we get from the area, the Northwest Corridor, the Heritage District area and the areas that you’re looking at reaching out to that could potentially encompass this larger area,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said.
“We’ll also learn from them what their priorities are and perhaps they’re not the same as ours and maybe they’ll identify the tools that would help them if they need help.”
Councilman Scott September and others supported the mayor. Councilman Laurin Hendrix was absent.
“I want to prevent any deterioration and make sure that we’re able to provide the investments that will keep that area as desirable as other areas of Gilbert,” said Councilwoman Yung Koprowski, who noted she once lived in the Northwest Growth Area for years.
Anderson said he was still open to other alternatives with the understanding that his bottom line was to prevent the area from further deterioration.
“I’m all for a redevelopment district or something else,” he said.
According to the town timeline, a public meeting on the redevelopment boundaries is anticipated in February.
Council must then adopt a resolution finding that “one or more blighted areas exist” and “redevelopment of the area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety, morals or welfare.” A redevelopment plan, including public meetings follows the designation.