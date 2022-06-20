Gilbert residents will see more shade structures at Cosmo Dog Park, road repairs, 12 new traffic signals and more police and firefighters when the Town’s $1.7 billion spending plan takes effect July 1.
Council on June 14 approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and set the secondary property tax levy at $29.6 million last week on a 5-2 vote. No one from the public spoke.
The bulk – or $1.05 billion – of the new budget, which is 69% higher than the previous fiscal year budget, is going to capital improvement projects such as building a bridge to connect Ocotillo Road and the reconstruction of the North Water Treatment Plant, the largest capital project in Gilbert’s history.
The remaining $620 million will go to areas like the General Fund, Enterprise Fund and debt service.
With 15,000 residents moving into Gilbert over the past two years, the budget includes hiring 79 employees, mostly in public safety – 24 cops and 19 firefighters. The funding for all the new positions totaled $10.4 million.
“I want the public to understand as we approve a budget, it’s the maximum – we can’t spend more than that,” Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said. “But that doesn’t mean we will spend it all. What happens throughout the year is these items come back to council and we prioritize those and we give approval for spending money.”
Budget Director Kelly Pfost added that the budget has contingencies that need council approval but that it also provides flexibility to take advantage of opportunities that may come up during the year.
“On the capital improvement side, we want to make sure we have the money to back up any of the contracts that we’ve signed and those are some large contracts,” Pfost said. “Although not all of the work will get completed during the year, we have enough money for the full contracts that we’ve signed with different vendors to be able to pay that.”
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes explained why she could not support the budget, saying that her comments are not meant to be disrespectful or demoralizing to staff.
Yentes said she often pulls spending items off the consent agenda for discussion because of cost or if she thinks it’s overspending or wasteful. But, she noted, 95% of the agenda items are passed unanimously.
“I have a very deep conviction that the more money we can keep in taxpayers’ pockets the better,” Yentes said. “I don’t take exception to lot of things we spend money on. I understand and appreciate the fact that we have to fund government to a level that provides services that people expect and to make sure water come out of the faucets and roads gets fixed and somebody responds when you call for emergencies.”
That said, Yentes added she had a problem with how the Town spends money on transportation.
“I’m concerned with the direction some of that is going,” said Yentes, who is finishing her final year in office. “I don’t feel comfortable supporting the budget that is going to redefine, re-imagine, redesign our streets and make it more congested in the future.
“I’m not supportive of putting money into studies that are going to bring additional public transit that nobody’s going to ride.”
She also said that she’s talked about the need to right-size the town’s Digital Government team. At last year’s budget talks, Yentes wanted to revisit the staffing for that department, which grew from eight employees in 2018-19 Fiscal Year to 14 the following fiscal year.
“We’ve had endeavors that have taken years that have not been a good use of taxpayers’ money,” Yentes continued. “I am quite frankly a little bit concerned with some of the verging on social policy …trying to change our benefits to subsidize sex changes in our community.
“I see lot of our staff has pronouns on their emails signatures, some of these things are cultural where I don’t think are particularly reflective of our community at large and it concerns me in some of the decisions going forward.”
Some employees after their names on town emails include “Pronouns: she, her, hers.”
In early 2021, staff proposed including sex change surgery in its employee insurance coverage but Council voted 4-3 against it.
“Everybody obviously is feeling the squeeze of inflation,” Yentes said. “I think we’re heading toward probably a pretty significant recession and an almost 70% increase in spending, even though lot of that I understand is coming from those bond monies, is concerning.”
Yentes said she was never opposed to a transportation bond but she proposed halving the $515 million bond that passed in November.
Mayor Bridgette Peterson complimented Yentes for doing a fine job of relaying her position on issues and “I don’t think you ever come off as disrespectful in any way.”
However, Peterson said that Yentes was incorrect regarding the study on public transit centers. Council in May tabled a proposal to spend $288,760 to further study two proposed transit station locations.
“We are not doing a study about bringing public transportation,” Peterson said. “We are looking at a study for the two pieces that we have reserved for potential multimodal locations in the future if, when and how that commuter rail, potential pedestrian rail comes through Gilbert on a track that’s already in Gilbert.
“So we have two pieces of property that we were going to study to see whether or not to keep those. It was no way looking if commuter rail should be coming to Gilbert. That is not what this study was about.”
Peterson also said she understood Yentes’ concern with the size of the transportation bond, which passed by a slim margin.
“We are not bonding all of that money at one time,” the mayor said. “We asked for permission to bond those funds from now and into the future. The last time we had an infrastructure bond was in 2017 and we used all of those funds, we squeaked every last dime out of those bond funds that we could and it was long overdue to have something to handle infrastructure in this community.”