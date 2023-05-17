Ten buildings housing 568 residential units are coming to the 738-acre master-planned Cooley Station neighborhood.
TRAX at Cooley Station is proposed on 25.12 acres at the southeast corner of Williams Field Road and Wade Drive. The farmland has been zoned for medium-density multifamily housing for 15 years.
Developer Frankel Family Trust, which submitted a pre-application in 2021, is proposing deviations from the development plan approved over a decade ago that would increase the height of two buildings to 69 feet, or five stories, and decrease building and landscape setbacks.
One of the five-story buildings will incorporate an enclosed five-story parking structure. The heights of the other buildings rangs from two-story carriage units to four stories.
“I don’t see any issues with the deviations,” Commissioner Brian Andersen said at the May 3 Planning Commission study session. “The deviations that they’re requesting, they just seem pretty minimal to me.”
The four carriage units will have garages underneath and are planned along the eastern boundary of the site, according to senior planner Keith Newman.
Adjacent to the carriage units will be a parking lot for a hotel that will be coming to the commission in the near future, he added.
Access to the development will be off of Williams Field Road. Somerton Boulevard will be extended along the railroad tracks to Wade Drive, which heads out to Williams Field on the west side – “which is a huge benefit to this project and to the Cooley Station area in general,” Newman said.
“This was in order to establish the original vision of a looped road system in this area that was originally envisioned on the original master plan to better ensure higher level of vehicular circulation and relieve some of the pressure of vehicular traffic along Williams Field and Recker roads,” Newman said.
He said the developer’s proposed deviations would “balance the impact of purchasing Somerton Boulevard, which obviously decreased the size of the original site.”
Installing the new road will reduce the area for residential development to 20.24 acres from 22.73, according to the developer.
Proposed amenities include a clubhouse, two pool areas, shaded tot lot, tennis and pickleball courts, a sand volleyball court, a corn hole area, two dog parks, a bocce ball court, bicycle repair areas and ramadas.
The clubhouse is anticipated to include a cyber lounge, fitness center, pilates studio, basketball, racquetball and pickleball courts and a rooftop deck.
Newman said there weren’t a lot of impacts in the requests to reduce the building setback along the eastern property boundary and reduce the landscape setback from 20 and 15 feet down to 10 feet.
He noted that no surrounding residents attended a virtual neighborhood meeting on the proposal in January nor has staff heard from anyone since.
Across Williams Field Road is another apartment project that won Town Council approval last month.
District at Cooley Station project calls for 612 multifamily units, two parking garages, restaurants and retail on 15 acres at the northwest corner of Williams Field and Recker roads.