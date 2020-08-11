The two former Gilbert councilmen who left the dais earlier this year for county offices appeared headed for victory.
Eddie Cook said he was cautiously optimistic on nabbing the GOP nomination for the Maricopa County assessor’s job. Should his lead hold, Cook, who was appointed assessor in February, will face Democrat Aaron Connor in November.
The County Recorder’s Office reported an unofficial count of 53 percent of the votes for Cook with his opponent Rodney Glassman garnering 47 percent.
Meanwhile, Jordan Ray appeared to have come out ahead in a four-man race for Justice of the Peace in Gilbert’s Highland Justice Court.
Although he was outspent in the election by Glassman – who bought TV and radio ads – Cook said he focused his message that he was the right man for the job.
“Well I always say to folks, that when I applied to the appointment process, there were a total of 11 candidates,” Cook said. “My Republican candidate also applied and the Board of Supervisors went through a very thorough vetting process of the 11 candidates who applied.
“They were looking for the next business leader that was the most qualified. They knew that the office had a scandal and a lot of understanding the business was not going well in the assessor’s office. They were looking for a business leader that was someone like me who has been part of corporate America for over 30-plus years in a leadership role and nine years as a public servant on Gilbert Council and helped lead Gilbert in its wonderful growth.”
The previous assessor, Paul Petersen, pleaded guilty in June to felony charges over an adoption fraud scheme. Petersen served in the office from 2013 until January, when he resigned.
Cooks said he is busy modernizing an antiquated system that does complex calculations on 1.8 million taxable properties in Maricopa County. The vendor that sold the system in 1992 to the county no longer offers support for it.
“If there is a hiccup in this environment, our office is going to be shut down,” Cook said.
Petersen spent $20 million for a new system from a company with no track record and with no finish line on when it will be delivered, according to Cook. That project has been in the works for over five years.
“There were reasons why they selected me over my opponent,” said Cook, who added supervisors told him he was “the most qualified” for the job.
“I know that role very well,” Cook said. “I’ve lived it since February and being on Town Council I understand the role of the board of supervisors and assessor.”
Ray said he was optimistic his lead will hold in the JP race.
“The numbers look good,” Ray said. But “with some of the unknowns with the County Recorder Office, how many ballots are left and where they are from, its’ premature to call it.”
Ray took the lead early and unofficially on Friday had 37 percent of the vote, followed by Ken Sampson with 31 percent; Aaron Burroughs, 19 percent; and Gregory Kelly, with 13 percent. Judge Steven Urie is retiring from the position.
Ray said he already received calls of congratulations from Burroughs and Kelly.
Whoever wins the primary is unopposed in November because no Democrat is running for the position.
“I think voters want somebody who talks about themselves, who talks about their qualifications and why they are the best,” Ray said. “I focused on a positive campaign and why I was the best candidate. And there were other good candidates as well. I hope if the numbers stay the way they are and voters agree with me and think I am the best candidate, assuming I pull this off I look forward to serving Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa for the next four years.”
Meanwhile, candidates in the primary for the state Senate and House seats for Legislative Districts 12 and 17, which includes Gilbert, ran uncontested for their party’s nomination on Tuesday and most will move on to face opponents in November.
In the LD 12 senate race, GOP candidate Warren Petersen, who’s in a House seat, will battle Democrat Lynsey Robinson Nov. 3. State Sen. Eddie Farnsworth is retiring from this seat at the end of the year.
For the two House seats in LD 12, Republicans Travis Grantham, an incumbent, and Jake Hoffman are outright winners with no Democratic challenges in November.
The LD 17 senate race pits Republican and incumbent J.D. Messnard against Democrat Ajlan Kurdoglu in the general election and for the two House seats in LD 17, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Pawlik faces Republicans Liz Harris and Jeff Weninger, an incumbent.