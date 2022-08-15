A sitting Gilbert councilman who lost the primary election is facing an accusation that he tried to pilfer campaign signs urging voters to reject him.
Councilman Scott September, who was appointed to his seat in 2020, said he could not comment because of an active police investigation into the allegation.
September finished seventh of nine candidates, according to Maricopa County Elections’ final unofficial results.
While incumbent Yung Koprowski and candidates Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson won their bids outright, a runoff is enstore in the Nov. 8 General Election between one-time councilman member Bill Spence and Realtor Bobbi Buchli.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said the vote will be canvassed this week in a special meeting to certify the results, either Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Gilbert Sun News filed a public records request Aug. 5 for the police report on the incident involving September and was told last week that the request was still being processed.
Gilbert resident Andrew Adams said he called police Aug. 2, the morning of the Primary Election, after witnessing September going to a polling location at the Southeast Regional Library and “stealing signs that oppose him, Yung Koprowski and Bill Spence.”
“I was putting signs in a legal spot and turned around and the next thing I knew, September pulled his truck up to where the signs were and he was pulling them out of the ground,” Adams said.
“He pulled three signs out of the ground. He told me there were illegal signs even though they were properly labeled. To my knowledge they were not illegal.”
According to state statute, a sign must contain the name and telephone number or website of the candidate or campaign committee contact person.
September “didn’t agree with what (the signs) said and said he was going to take them,” said Adams, who also posted a video of himself recounting the incident.
Adams noted that he was putting up the signs not in his capacity as chairman of the LD 14 Republican Committee but as a private citizen.
Adams said he and other electioneers told September that he couldn’t take the signs and he “eventually gave us back the signs.”
“We took the signs out of his hands and said, ‘you can’t steal our signs,’” Adams said. “We were on the phone with Gilbert Police when this was going on and Scott knew we were on the phone with police and chose to leave before police showed up.”
It’s considered a class 2 misdemeanor for anyone to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office.
Gilbert resident Brandon Ryff has asked Police Chief Mike Soelberg to refer the criminal investigation to an outside agency. Ryff had a beef with the mayor over the density of an apartment project.
Ryff claimed that September’s role as a councilman is a conflict of interest for the department and that September also was endorsed by the Gilbert Police Leadership Association, which contributed $4,000 to his campaign.
“As one of the largest individual campaign donors in Gilbert for this primary election, I have a right to know what is going on here,” Ryff said in an email to Soelberg. “Very possibley signs removed by Scott September were paid for by me.”
Soelberg said the department prides itself in conducting “complete, fair, and impartial investigations.”
“The investigation involving Councilmember September was handled in the same manner we conduct all our investigations,” the chief told Ryff in an email.
Soelberg also said his department has not and does not endorse any political candidates or ballot issues but that employees who have formed associations can do so.
“These employee associations/groups are independent of the Gilbert Police Department and do not speak on behalf of the Gilbert Police Department,” Soelberg said.
A police spokeswoman last week did not respond to a question about when the investigation is expected to conclude.
Ryff also has filed an ethics violation complaint against September, saying that the councilman “cannot be trusted to do the people’s business.”
Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera said the complaint will be forwarded to the council and town attorney. The town attorney will either prepare a recommendation to the council or request an independent investigation.
The issue of September and the signs came up again at the Aug. 9 council meeting during public comments.
Mario Chicas, who landed in sixth place in the primary, also called the Gilbert Police investigation a conflict of interest and pointed to the large donation September received from the Gilbert Police Association.
Adams, a small-business owner, went one step further.
“I’m respectfully asking for the resignation of Scott September effective immediately as this is not acceptable conduct from an elected official,” said Adams, who received applause from the audience for his comment.