Gilbert Town Council is expected to adopt an updated transportation master plan Aug. 23 that includes projects to increase capacity, safety and improvements for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
The planning document provides a 20-year roadmap for project and program recommendations with implementation depending on factors such as staff evaluation of project priority and demand, funding availability, public feedback and council approval.
The plan is on the consent agenda but could be pulled for discussion.
Not all council members, however, were in support of the plan.
At the Aug. 9 study session, Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes voiced the same criticism she expressed at the May session, complaining the plan was not focused enough on vehicle use, which is the main mode of transportation in town.
“Substantially the policies that are reflected in this document are not automobile-oriented – like 99% of the people rely upon in our community to get around,” she said.
She also called the plan “woefully insufficient” with data.
“We try to be a data-oriented city,” Yentes said. “And I look through this document and I see very little sourcing. I don’t see really any source seen on where we’re getting information.
“I actually had to go and look up data myself to try and find out and decipher what might be informing these decisions.”
She added that staff and the consultant failed to fully incorporate council’s feedback from May in the revised plan.
“It seemed like most of those changes were surface level,” Yentes said. “You know the front page we changed some wording.”
Kyle Mieras, director of development services, said many projects proposed in the plan are actually vehicle-mobility-related or designed to make sure that congestion and safety are actually addressed.
“Over 70 projects in the plan are streets related,” he said. “A lot of these are widening or extending existing roadways. So it is a very heavily focused plan on streets, congestion, capacity (and) safety.”
He also said staff will clarify where the data came from.
Councilman Scott September also was critical of the plan.
“The original transportation master plan acknowledged that 95% of us use a car as our primary form of transportation and then almost in the next sentence ignores that and says we need to instead talk about moving people instead of cars,” September said.
“And I disagreed with that and again I feel that the words have change but a lot of the content has not changed in this transportation master plan,” he added
September said he wanted to see 95% of the plan focused on gas-powered vehicles and was shocked to learn that less than 1% of the cars on the road today are electric.
“It’s not to say that there won’t be more in the future,” he said. “But I don’t know that putting a focus on that and how those will behave and act in traffic is something that we need to focus on now.”
He said studies showed that 67% of Gilbert residents want the town to focus on improving road conditions and that is where the investment should be prioritized.
“I would like to see a higher percentage of this master document address moving the cars safely safety at intersections,” September said.
He noted the importance of addressing multimodal and multi-use networks but they should be prioritized accordingly and proportionately with where the Town’s concerns are for the next decade.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque questioned if she was looking at the same document as she failed to see the concerns mentioned by Yentes and September.
“This took our entire transportation system and overlaid it so that we could see what is happening, what could happen and based on what could happen in the future, there’s recommendations where they clearly say should you come upon this situation, here are things that you need to address,” Tilque said.
“You need to look at this very carefully,” Tilque continued. “Here’s some things that you’re going to have to consider that may not be positive if you happen to go in that direction. I didn’t see anything in here that said we’re taking our eye off the ball on streets.
“I didn’t see that. In fact, I felt like it was pretty clear the majority of this had to do with streets.”
Councilman Scott Anderson said he struggled with the plan incorporating recreation and wellness with safety and efficiency as he didn’t see they are compatible.
For instance, the report said to improve bicycle facilities to be more comfortable and protected, the town would need trade-offs that could include reducing the number of travel lanes, reducing lane widths or reducing speed limits for vehicles, Anderson said.
“I think that gives the wrong message if we’re trying to make a statement that this plan is really oriented towards those in vehicles,” he said.
“It’s telling us in this statement that plan for some inconvenience if you’re in a car because we’re going to do some different planning in the town.”
Anderson said he wanted to see a cost analysis of amenities such as trails and bike paths.
“It’s difficult for me to imagine making the kind of investments that we may have to make to accommodate users that may not be there for six months out of the year,” Anderson said.
“There’s no discussion in the plan at all about our particular and very unique climate where there are certain times of the year where these facilities will not be used at all and we need to know, if we’re investing in them, we need to know that there’s a there’s a return in that investment to us.
“Just because the facilities are made available doesn’t mean they’re going to be used and we need to know who are the users of these facilities and if they’re there.”
And, if it isn’t worth the town’s investment to have those facilities, he said, then the bulk of the plan’s focus should be directed toward users, which are people in cars.
“One way maybe to do that is focus this plan on efficiency and safety and leave the wellness and the recreation aspects, which is the trails and the bicycles in my mind’s eye, leave those in a plan such as the Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” he said.
Councilman Yung Koprowski, a civil engineer, said safety should be No. 1 and “I don’t agree that safety and our trail systems are disconnected from our transportation.”
She mentioned the Aug. 5 death of a 78-year-old woman who was fatally struck mid-block by a car at Vest Avenue and Recker Road.
“Twenty percent of our fatalities come from pedestrians and bicyclists getting hit by cars, 50% of our fatalities are motorcyclists,” Koprowski said.
“These are vulnerable users and it’s part of our transportation system,” she added. “For every fatality the cost of that life is $9 million when you do a cost-benefit ratio.
“Installing a crossing at a trail just isn’t a huge investment for that. I do think that this plan is heavily focused on safety and congestion and the roadways and that’s absolutely I think on point for Gilbert.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she agreed with what Yentes said about the crash data and questioned if the town really took a deep dive into that.
That said, she added, “I do disagree that we should not be looking at the trail crossings and the trails as part of this plan because as Councilmember Koprowski just pointed out that’s where we’ve had the fatalities.
“We’ve had a fatality crossing mid-block, we’ve had a fatality on a trail crossing on Greenfield Road that now will be hopefully a trail crossing in the future.
“I think those are an important part of the vehicle plan that we have for the Town of Gilbert for the future and something that we really need to continue to focus on as part of this plan. Vehicles are No. 1 in this community and always will be.
“We have large families, we have large vehicles we have large homes, we drive every place we go in this large town. So I don’t think that anyone is trying to remove the vehicle from this plan,” Peterson continued.
The mayor stressed, “There are other things out there too that we’re hearing from the residents.”
Those things included trails, bike lanes, Bird scooters, …”how do we incorporate all of those together in a really safe manner,” she said, reiterating that no project gets adopted from the plan without each coming individually to the council for approval.
The plan, an update from the one adopted in 2014, includes five goals – effectively manage congestion, improving mobility choices, enhancing traffic safety, planning for technology such as automated vehicles and expanding existing multi-use path network to encourage bicycling, walking and jogging.
Proposed projects included new roads, widening or extending roads, intersection improvements, trail crossing improvements and transit improvements.
There are also recommendations for 28 miles of pedestrian projects and 26 miles of bicycle projects.