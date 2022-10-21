Controversial Ranch project wins planning panel’s OK

By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
The Gilbert Planning Commission on a split vote dealt Morrison Ranch residents a blow Oct. 20 after voting to recommend that Town Council approve a major General Plan amendment and rezone clearing the way for a massive light-industrial project near their homes.
Town Council is scheduled Nov. 15 to make the final decision on The Ranch at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads. Planning staff also recommended the project’s approval.
“I realize the economic benefits but is the town really served long term by this proposal at this location?” asked Commissioner Anthony Bianchi. “The proposal tonight is too industrial in focus.”
Bianchi was joined by Commissioner Lesley Davis and Chairman Jan Simon. But they were outvoted by Commissioners William Fay, Brian Andersen, Lisa Gage and Vice Chairman Noah Mundt.
Gage, an alternative, took her oath of office before the meeting and was seated at the dais after Commissioner David Blaser recused himself from the project.
After much push back from the residents who say the project with its truck traffic, noise, pollution and warehouses over 50 feet tall was not a right fit for their neighborhood, developer IndiCap made last-minute adjustments that were presented at the meeting.
IndiCap is now adding zoning for a 16.5-acre business park on the western edge of the property that faces the Elliot Grove neighborhood. Building heights for this land use are capped at 35 feet. The developer also is adding a landscape buffer between the homes and the project site and moving two industrial buildings farther away from the neighborhood.
Staff recommended the project be approved subject to conditions.
Those conditions include no signs on the west side of any industrial-zoned building, a minimum 212 feet industrial building setback from the western property line adjacent to homes and no individual building in the business park zone can exceed 50,000 square feet.
Despite the inclusion of a business park, it wasn’t enough for Davis, who said she wanted to see more business park zoning and smaller buildings.
Davis said she agreed with the developer’s attorney that the land as currently zoned – 57 acres industrial, 145 acres general office and 101 acres of general commercial – was not viable in today’s market but that its proximity to homes was “problematic.”
Simon said he’s wrestled with the project over the last three weeks and wondered “does it fit?”
“I can see it both ways,” said Simon, adding he visited the site to visualize the project from the homeowners’ perspective and empathized with them completely. But he also could see the Town’s perspective of needing to find development that can sustain Gilbert.
Simon said he appreciated the developer’s quick response after the Oct. 5 meeting to re-tweak the project and address residents’ concerns but he felt that more work could be done.
Fay said residents who commented that The Ranch goes against the 2020 voter-ratified General Plan don’t realize that the plan changes every month. He said he’s talked to three dozen Morrison Ranch residents who wanted to see certain businesses on the site instead but he noted nothing has happened on the land for 13 years.
He also said that he lives 300-400 feet from a light-industrial development and comments at the meeting such as possible cancer-causing agents from industrial tenants on the proposed site were “over the top.”
Mundt said the crux of the issue was “compatibility.” He said he emphasized with the residents but disputed their claims such as the project’s impact on people’s health and the drought.
“Much of what’s been said is hyperbole,” he said, adding that if the council denies the project, a developer can come in and under the existing zoning can build even taller buildings as general commercial allows for up to 75 feet.
IndiCap’s proposed building heights range from 42 to 55 feet with 65 feet for accessory structures such as satellites or material silos.
Other adjustments included modifying the general commercial zoning previously proposed for the southeast and northeast corners of the site. General commercial is now proposed along the entire length of the property’s frontage on Elliot Road.
Over 100 residents submitted comment cards of opposition and 19, including Brian Mosley spoke at the meeting.
“This is the most intense thing in town,” said Mosley, who told commissioners that he’s submitted a 28-page rebuttal to the project.
He said in order to amend the General Plan for a project, the change must be an improvement or consistent with surrounding uses.
He disputed the developer’s claim that The Ranch would bring jobs to Gilbert, saying more jobs would be created under the current zoning.
“Saying nothing else can happen here is silly,” he said. “How did we decide it was OK to put this next to a residential neighborhood? Much better things can go in there.”
He said the developer’s proposal was not just about intensity of the light-industrial uses but the loss of amenities for the neighborhood such as a doctor’s office.
Mosley said he planned to meet with some of the council members ahead of their vote next month.
Ryan Handelsman two days earlier warned council members of the consequences if The Ranch project is approved.
He said all the data and facts presented by residents of the project’s negative impact is alarming but what concerns him more “is the high probability that these facts will be ignored by the planning board and most likely all of you and the amendment will be passed.”
“You are going to hear dozens if not hundreds of justifiable reasons as to why this project should not be approved,” he said.
“I’m going to take a slightly different angle and hopefully it resonates…there’s not a single thing many of you can do to get my vote ever again but by voting ‘yes’ on The Ranch I can almost guarantee it will seal your fate in Gilbert politics.”
He said for every single political sign the council members post in the future, they can expect at least 20 opposing them, “calling out all the things that you did wrong for this community, including The Ranch.”
“There won’t be enough lemonade stands or photo ops to break through the PR nightmare that you will likely faced,” he said. “But there is a chance here. You have a chance if you are not going to shut the project down because it’s the right decision for Gilbert not to go through with it, then shut it down to salvage whatever votes you have left.
“Either way vote ‘no’ on The Ranch as a long-term benefit for both Gilbert and your political careers.”