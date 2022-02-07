The controversial proposal to increase the density of an apartment project at Morrison Ranch that led to charges of ethics violations against Mayor Brigette Peterson is no more.
The Morrison Family threw in the towel and instead sold the 15 acres at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads to Texas-based Leon Capital for $9.5 million in December. The private investment firm has agreed to keep with the original footprint for the apartments.
“It’s great news,” said resident Brandon Ryff, who’s been leading the opposition efforts. “What makes this different from before is they are not seeking any modification to the General Plan and has agreed to accept the original acreage and keep it low density.”
Ryff and a few other residents last week individually met with the new landowner’s attorney. Howard Morrison declined to comment for the story and referred questions to the owner’s land-use attorney, who did not respond to the Gilbert Sun News by deadline.
“I greatly appreciated his approach to meet with the neighbors and share their ideas and plans and hear any concerns we may have,” Ryff said. “They listened, they took notes and I believe they showed a genuine interest in trying to partner with the residents rather than fight, which is what we saw from the Morrisons.
“The Morrison Ranch residents, myself included, never objected to the apartments itself. We objected to what we perceived as a bait-and-switch from the Morrisons – what was promised to us as low density and certain acreage, which then became medium density and a much greater footprint.”
Under the Morrisons’ proposal for a minor amendment to the General Plan and rezone, the land for the apartments would increase from 15 up to 20 acres with the number of units increasing from 240 to 320.
The residents at the March 2021 virtual neighborhood meeting claimed that increasing the density would bring crime, drop their property values and increase traffic.
The pushback against the proposal eventually led to residents filing public record requests with the Town for everything related to the Morrisons’ proposal.
They essentially discovered that Peterson was sharing information from residents with developer Howard Morrison, who worked on and contributed to her campaign the year prior.
The residents, including Ryff, filed ethics complaints against Peterson, resulting in an outside investigation that cleared Peterson of wrongdoing.
Ryff said the Morrisons were not at the meeting but will be involved in the project to the extent that they will have input on the architectural and landscape designs, as stipulated in the asset-purchase agreement.
Ryff said he saw some preliminary renderings of the apartment project and “they looked pretty good.”
The developer is proposing one-, two- and three-bedroom units with attached garages renting from $1,800 to over $3,000 a month.
According to Stacia Ehlen, who had started a petition against the Morrisons’ proposal and met with the new owner, said the apartments’ design aesthetic will match Morrison Ranch with white rail fences, coordinating colors and similar elevation style to the neighborhood.
But there were still some outstanding concerns with the project, mainly with traffic and parking, Ryff added. The un-gated complex’s main entrance would be off Warner.
“The No. 1 concern is ensuring that the traffic infrastructure is adequate to accommodate the increase of traffic,” Ryff said. “They are planning 200-plus dwelling units in that complex.”
Using a standard formula, over 400 vehicles are anticipated to come from that project, according to Ryff.
He said the Morrisons tried to use a 30-year-old traffic study and “pass it off as relevant” for its proposal.
“That kind of thing we saw from the Morrisons I think escalated the animosity and made things more difficult,” Ryff said.
Another concern was with Bloomfield Parkway, which is being proposed as a secondary access point for the apartments and is already a nightmare for drivers, he said.
There’s no traffic light at Bloomfield, which means cars from the Lakeview Trails community are lined up trying to negotiate a left-hand turn onto the five-lane Higley Road, which will become a greater problem with the apartment drivers, according to Ryff, who has asked the developer to advocate for a signal at Bloomfield and Higley.
Also, residents want assurances that the project would have enough parking so apartment dwellers aren’t parking on Bloomfield because of the impact to the aesthetic appeal of the neighborhood and safety concerns, Ryff added.
He said residents were waiting for answers to their concerns before throwing support behind the project.
“They said they intend to file a pre-ap very soon,” he said. “The difference is there’s no zone change so they’ll go through a design review, which is a less rigorous process.”