Developer Mill Creek Residential has made concessions that include reducing the number of apartments to 274 for its Modera-Gilbert mixed-use development proposed at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads.
But homeowners in the Lyon’s Gate community, which faces the 15.39 acre site to the west and south, still oppose it.
“You guys realize that we would be the only major intersection in the Town of Gilbert with apartments on three corners,” said Jim Perritt at the Nov. 2 Planning Commission meeting.
Town Council is expected to give final say on the proposal on Dec. 13.
The Tyler, a 320-unit, four-story apartment complex, is in the mixed-use Epicenter at Agritopia at the northwest corner of Ray and Higley and MAA Lyon’s Gate has 312 units on three floors at the southeast corner of Ray and Higley.
Mill Creek is seeking a rezone that would allow 8.66 acres for apartments, 2.93 acres for a shopping center and 3.80 acres for general commercial. The entire site is currently zoned for shopping-center use.
Commissioners have voted 6-1 to recommend Town Council approval.
The developer’s revisions also include placing the four-story apartment buildings, which would have ground-floor retail, only along Ray Road. That would be away from the single-family homes. The proposed apartments on the south side would be three-story tall.
Perritt said although the developer submitted a traffic impact report, it’s “hypothetical.”
“You really don’t know until people are there and you see how much use the commercial is going to get,” Perritt said. “How many people are going to live in those apartments? Those are high-end apartments. I think the rent is $2,250, up to $3,000 a month.
“So there’s not just going to be a single person usually living in those apartments,” he continued. “Sometimes it’s going to be six, sometimes four, sometimes two just to make the rent. “We’ve seen it at other apartments around the Gilbert area. So, it’s more cars.”
Echo Love said she opposed the project because there are already too many apartments in the area and voiced concerns about the increase in traffic.
“They made changes and I feel they’ve made improvements. However, they are still asking for four-story apartments being set in the middle of a neighborhood where there are already apartments at the other two corners directly next to it,” Love said.
“Higley and Ray have nearly daily accidents, including several fatalities during last year.”
She added that the nearest bus stop for the development is south of the property, which is at Lyon’s Gate neighborhood park.
“At neighborhood meetings they repeatedly told us that the complex will be gated thus they will not be using our park. But if the bus stop for them is literally at the park I have a difficult time believing they don’t expect the kids to come and use our facilities, which our homeowners are already paying for.”
According to the developer, the apartment dwellers would have their own amenities, including a pocket park.
Two other residents also complained about the traffic already being bad in the area.
Zoning attorney Brennan Ray said the site as currently zoned would generate far more vehicle trips than the proposed project.
“We know the type of development that could go on commercial,” he said. “A shopping center on a scale of 15 acres is going to generate significantly more trips. And trips are movement by vehicles, not number of vehicles.
“As we look at it there is approximately a 30% difference between what a shopping center would generate versus what this development would.”
He added that town staff has signed off on the submitted traffic impact analysis.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi, the sole dissenter, said there were a lot of concerns with the project when the commission first viewed it but that most of them have been addressed through the revisions.
“I think the applicant is there,” Bianchi said. “What I’m still struggling with, some of it came up tonight with some of the comment, is for me is the unit count and the density.
“I’m still struggling with that higher unit count. It’s still within the allowed zoning density but for me it’s still a little high that I’m just not comfortable with that. That is really my only hesitation.”
Commissioner Lisa Gage asked if retail didn’t pan out, could the developer convert the ground-floor retail space into more apartments.
“The intent is not to have those as multifamily,” Planning Manager Eva Cutro said. “They would have to come back and amend it if they wished to do that.”
Commissioner Lesley Davis said the high unit count did not bother her because of the project’s commercial component.
“In order for that commercial to be successful you need people to go to these commercial businesses and support it,” Davis said.
