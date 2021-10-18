A playground staple apparently is injuring users young and old alike at Gilbert Regional Park.
The culprit: a concrete slide.
A grandmother has filed a claim demanding $150,000 from Gilbert for injuries she says she incurred while going down the slide, which is situated on a hill within the 272-acre park near Queen Creek and Higley roads.
Kaycee Schultz filed her claim in August, though her contact information has been redacted.
“The Shultz claim is being investigated,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
In her claim, Schultz said she, three of her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law visited the regional park in March of this year and were at the playground when she decided to give the slide a try.
“I positioned myself on the top of the slide, sitting down and facing front with my right leg slightly in front of me to help control my speed,” Schultz said. “It felt like I flew down the slide at a very high rate of speed and then was abruptly discharged from the slide causing me to forcefully impact the ground.”
The woman said she was using the slide as intended and after hitting the ground, knew she had severely injured her leg and ankle. She was in pain and could not stand and was taken to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center’s emergency room by her daughter-in-law, according to the claim.
Schultz said she underwent surgery the next day for injuries that included a three-part fracture of her right ankle and a dislocated ankle joint.
She began physical therapy in July and was told “only time will tell as to future arthritis in the ankle.”
Weeks following the incident, Schultz said her quality of life has plummeted as she dealt with swelling and residual pain.
“Prior to this injury I led a very active life,” said Schultz, who added she lived with her son and daughter-in-law and helped take care of their two small children, clean the house and cook.
She said she was left unable to get the children up in the mornings, fed, dressed and entertained during the day while their parents worked. She also had to install a doggie door at a cost of $609 for two dogs she cared for as she could not walk to let them out. She also claims she had to cancel several trips, including one to see her elderly mother in another state.
“Obviously this injury has had a significant and detrimental effect on my life and those around me,” said Schultz, who was unsure if she will be able to resume hiking in the future. “I am making good progress but it is unknown whether I will develop arthritis in this ankle or whether at some future date the hardware will need to be removed.”
So far, she said, her medical costs came to $154,733 but more bills were expected and she was still undergoing physical therapy.
She also claimed that she lost $250 in wages because before she was injured she worked for several different auto inventory companies on an as needed basis.
“In light of the medical bills, lost wages, continued treatment and possible future treatment and surgeries, pain and suffering, inconvenience and complete disruption of my life and the lives of those around me who depend on me I believe $150,000 is a fair settlement,” she said.
Schultz isn’t the only one who has been hurt on the slide as people have been talking about their injuries on social media since the park’s opening two years ago
“The playgrounds are huge and designed great except for the concrete slide,” wrote a woman two months ago on the Town’s Regional Park Facebook page. “Do not allow your children to slide down this slide. Due to the fact that the slide is concrete your body will slide faster than you can handle. It’s not a curved drop it’s a straight drop. I slid down to test it and my body slid so fast I twisted sideways. I was really surprised they had this in the playground. It’s nuts.”
And a month after the park opened in September 2019, people wrote about injuries they or others received from the slide.
“My friend’s son got a concussion yesterday from this slide,” a woman said. “His pediatrician has filed a complaint with the town of Gilbert because of all the injuries he sees from it!”
While another said she broke her back on it and was lucky to walk.
Another woman in an August 2019 posting, gave a thumbs down for the slide, saying “great park with the exception of the giant cement slide. The engineer who designed it and all the people who signed off on this will be held accountable one day. There were three kids who injured their heads in the 45 minutes we were there.”
Town officials insisted its playground equipment was designed, manufactured, and installed in accordance with the standards outlined in the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Handbook for Public Playground Safety.
“Playground equipment at all Town parks are maintained according to industry-approved standards,” the Town’s statement read. “Injuries occur from time to time on playground equipment at Town-owned parks, and when notified of injuries, the Town investigates the circumstances surrounding the injury to determine the cause.”
Harrison did not respond to questions about whether other complaints or claims have been filed involving the concrete slide and if steps have been taken to address safety concerns.
The slide was part of Phase 1A amenities, which opened September 2019, followed by Phase 1B in summer 2020. There are two remaining phases to the 272-acre regional park.
Concrete slides appear to be a problem elsewhere as well.
Two women reportedly sued the city of Pismo Beach in June over spinal injuries they claimed they suffered while on the two slides there. The women claimed the slides propelled them in a way they injured themselves upon landing.
Slides aren’t the only playground equipment that has drawn complaints against Gilbert.
Last November a claim sought $150,000 after a boy was injured on playground equipment – the Fitcore Extreme Jump Hang – at Desert Sky Park, which opened in fall 2019.
Harrison said the claim was denied.
Claims that are denied can lead to a lawsuit.