A revision of a proposed ordinance banning Gilbert from participating in - and spending taxpayer dollars on – passenger rail is going back to the drawing board after two Council members said it was watered down too much for their liking.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes and Council members Kathy Tilque and Laurin Hendrix will now work on a compromise measure to bring back to Council on Nov. 1 for consideration. The trio originally put the item on the Aug. 23 study session agenda for discussion.
“This agenda item has changed quite a bit from what it was when it was discussed two weeks ago,” Hendrix said at the Sept. 6 public hearing. “Pretty much everything that was in it was taken out.
“This is not the item three council members proposed to put on the agenda and it should not be on the agenda tonight,” he said.
Hendrix said the amended ordinance before the Council only covered one of the two original provisions.
“I don’t see any justification for this to be on the agenda unless, contrary to the mayor’s numerous comments two weeks ago that she opposed light rail, that she changed her mind and she chose to put this on the agenda as opposed to three members,” he said.
Under town code, three council members or the mayor can request an item be placed on an agenda.
The changes included removing the prohibition on using town resources such as personnel and money toward commuter rail or light rail, including for studies and designs.
Town Attorney Chris Payne explained that the revised ordinance came out of Council feedback at the August study session.
“The item that I signed and spoke with Vice Mayor Yentes was to place this on a public hearing so that we would have a discussion on that item,” Tilque said. “And that is what we had at study session.
“During that conversation there was a lot of what I took as some give and take on the original ordinance,” she continued, adding:
“Based on that conversation, I provided changes that I felt comfortable with and that I mentioned I would feel comfortable with at that meeting and that is why that is on the agenda now. This is the outcome of that discussion.”
Hendrix, however, remained resolute.
“This is not the item that three members approved for the agenda,” he said. “There weren’t three members at the study session that said, ‘I want to change it’ and said they wanted to do it.
“So there are only two ways that can happen: either three members motioned to put it on the agenda or the mayor has to take credit for it,” he said.
Hendrix claimed the updated ordinance was not an appropriate item and not approved for the agenda and therefore a violation of the state’s opening meeting law.
Tilque said there was no violation because Council after a lengthy discussion agreed to bring back a revised ordinance. She said she would be open to postponing and removing the item from the agenda.
Hendrix said the proper manner that should have been followed is to keep the original ordinance in place and if anyone wanted a change it could be requested with an amended motion, a substitute motion or any other parliamentary procedure.
“I can’t imagine how anybody would think this was what was going to come out of the study session,” he said.
Councilman Scott Anderson said what he heard at the study session was “all seven of us agreed to the amended ordinance” and agreed with Tilque about postponing action on the issue.
Yentes, who participated via telephone because of illness, said she had asked Payne if the council could entertain multiple versions of the ordinance and was a little confused as to why the original proposal was not included on the agenda.
She also said she did not get a read at the study session that Council reached a consensus on what was proposed.
“I would most prefer to table this and regroup,” Yentes said, adding that to reinsert the original language into just one version would be complicated. “I would love to revisit this issue and get some clarity for everybody and come back with maybe a rebooted version.”
Yentes is a vocal opponent of passenger rail, calling it outdated technology that requires government subsidies.
Payne said there was no open meeting law issue as alleged and agreed with Yentes that if there is not a meeting of the minds what ordinance should be discussed it should be continued.
He said if the three council members still wanted to move forward, they can decide what version they want to sign onto and bring to council for discussion.
He added that the town doesn’t publish multiple versions of an ordinance but just present one so the three council members will need to decide which one they want.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she had no hand in crafting the revamped ordinance.
“If three council members are working on this together than I can’t see this or give input for it because that would be four people and an open meeting law violation,” Peterson said.
All seven council members voted to bring back a compromise version of the ordinance for their first meeting in November.
Five residents, including Aaron Accurso spoke on the issue.
“The proposal that was in the packet was absolutely empty compared to what Vice Mayor Yentes was requesting,” Accurso said. “Go back to that original document and work from that on any proposed compromises that may occur.”
Ann Hawkins said residents supported the original version of the ordinance and don’t want light rail, commuter rail or any form of rail or station in Gilbert. She said passenger rail is financially unsustainable and brings in homelessness and crime.
Residents have been in an uproar since Council in April looked at spending $288,760 to further study two proposed transit stations in Gilbert to accommodate future passenger rail service and other modes of transportation like buses and bicycles.
Amtrak in 2021 announced plans to bring intercity passenger rail service from Tucson to Phoenix with stops in between and agreed that “Gilbert is ripe for a station location,” said a town official.
Despite no funding or solid timeline for that Amtrak proposal and no plans whatsoever by the town to bring in light rail, residents weren’t satisfied.
They’ve been showing up at council meetings speaking out on passenger rail and forcing postponement of any action on the study until new council members take office in January.