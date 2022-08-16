A two-story storage facility and a mixed-used development that includes approximately 300 apartment units are coming to Gilbert despite public opposition.
Town Council on Aug. 9 granted a rezone on 2.92 acres for Town Storage, a 75,000-square-foot, two-story storage facility at the southwest corner of Recker and Pecos roads.
Michelle Osborne repeated the same concerns she raised in the July 13 meeting of the Planning Commission, which voted to recommend council approval.
“I have a swimming pool,” said Osborne, whose home in San Tan Ranch is directly behind the project. “I have a 14-year-old daughter. I’m concerned for a two-story building being behind my property having access visually to a child being able to swim and enjoy her backyard.
“I’m concerned as a citizen with the fact that a storage unit, which is a transient business 110%, you are allowing access to people who do not live in this community. … It is directly across the street from a school and within the community of San Tan Ranch there is an elementary school.”
She asked if the storage facility will check on renters who may be on the sex offender registry.
“I have an issue with will creepy people potentially have access at being able to have a storage facility…being able to loiter or potentially hang out in their storage unit, because I doubt there is a limit of time while children are walking back and forth to school,” Osborne said, adding there are four storage facilities within a few blocks of the area.
“Don’t Phoenix my Gilbert,” she said. “And this is a major concern for pedophiles, for transients, for drug addicts. This is Gilbert.”
She also voiced concern that the facility won’t be fenced, which would allow transients to climb over her backyard wall.
“I can’t even address the comments regarding about sex offenders or transients because I deal in facts and reality and that simply doesn’t align with what we are proposing to do today,” said land-use attorney Adam Baugh, representing the project.
Baugh noted there would be no exterior windows at the facility so loss of backyard privacy is not an issue.
The internal storage facility would be secured with cameras that are maintained and monitored.
Baugh said under the existing zoning, a commercial building can be built with loading zones, trash enclosures and rear parking behind that commercial center.
“The very same conditions that (Osborne) is fearful of with this can already exist with the present zoning today,” he said. “We don’t have any external impact. There is no parking on the side between us and her house, there is no drive aisle between us and her house, there are no refuse containers between us and her house.”
He said the storage facility would create significantly less traffic than what could be generated with the site’s current commercial zoning.
Baugh also agreed to install an ornamental rod-iron fence around the property to prevent access to neighbors’ walls.
Council also approved 7-0 a minor General Plan amendment and rezone for The Gilmore, a 40-acre project at Val Vista Drive and Germann Road that will have retail, a supermarket, restaurants, office, entertainment and about 300 apartments.
“I want you to take a look at what the people that live here have been saying,” said Councilman-elect Jim Torgeson, “and how they feel – that basically they are getting just waterboarded with apartments.”
He said residents will bear the brunt of high-density housing and that while property rights can’t be denied, he questioned granting rights or rezoning for somebody in this manner.
“We like to deal in statistics and data and it tells us right now in Gilbert we are a single-family community about 88%, almost 90% of our units in Gilbert are single-family units,” Councilman Scott Anderson said. “About 11% of the residential stock are apartments or multi-family units.”
Anderson said that percentage is low compared with surrounding communities, which have upwards of 30 to 40% or more of their housing stock comprising multifamily.
“When I hear we are overgrown with apartments, please keep that in mind,” Anderson added, adding “we are trying to encourage some density in certain areas and that can look very imposing.”
He said he also heard residents say that “people wanting to live in apartments, let them live in Tempe, go let them live in Phoenix or Mesa.”
“Are you kidding me?” Anderson said. “How many of us have lived in an apartment? …This is not acceptable to tell people that they have to live in a different community because you have a perception that we have too many units here. Where are the people going to live that are going to be our workforce and the new businesses that come to Gilbert?
“They can’t afford put down even a down payment on a home in Gilbert. Where do they live? … They want to live in Gilbert and enjoy the same quality of life that each one of us enjoy.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson pointed out that of the town’s 11% of multifamily units, some are townhomes and some are single-family that have to be designated multifamily.
“It was mentioned that we don’t need to rezone in certain locations and we don’t,” Peterson said. “That’s actually very true and very accurate. But commercial is dying.”
Peterson said national businesses are closing their doors and the back acreage of The Gilmore project lacks the access and visibility needed for commercial to survive.
“I understand that people are taken aback by some of the larger buildings they are seeing in Gilbert but I agree with my fellow council member. We have to have a place for our police officers to live. We have to have a place for our staff in Gilbert to live. We have to have a place for our teachers to live.”
“Right now. the rents in Gilbert apartments I couldn’t afford with the mayor’s salary ($43,631). I couldn’t afford to live in an apartment in Gilbert with the mayor’s salary. We have to keep that in mind and that’s not why we put more multifamily in.
“Because no matter how much we put in Gilbert it’s really not going to lower those costs because it’s Gilbert and it’s an extremely desirable community to live in.”