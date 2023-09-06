An outside investigator found no evidence to back the ethics violations complaints filed against two Town Council members by the mayor and a resident.
Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli were accused of violating the town ethics code’s provisions on fairness and respect, loyalty and disclosure of confidential information.
“I conclude there is no ethics violations occurred,” Kenneth Fields reported to the town last week, recommending the complaints be dismissed.
The retired Maricopa County judge, however, advised Torgeson “to treat his colleagues with respect and courtesy.”
Now it’s up to the mayor or three council members to decide whether or not to put the items on a council agenda. If no action is taken in 10 calendar days, the complaints are considered dismissed with prejudice.
In her July complaint, resident Maureen Hoppe accused Buchli and Torgeson of harassing and intimidating her.
“The information submitted by Ms. Hoppe is more supportive as evidence of political activity by an involved citizen and respectful reasonable responses by an elected official,” Fields said.
Fields said he discovered no evidence that Buchli and Torgeson shared Hoppe’s phone number with another resident or that the two interfered in Hoppe’s participation in GOP precinct activities.
He also looked into the allegation that Buchli and Torgeson publicly lied about an issue involving a council pay raise. The raise was suggested by a resident during a council meeting and was not even under consideration, Fields said.
He said Buchli provided on social media incorrect information that she received but noted that when she discovered her mistake, publicly admitted that Hoppe was correct.
He said Torgeson made public statements based on the same incorrect information he received but later discovered he was mistaken and “admitted to a friend of Ms. Hoppe that Ms. Hoppe was correct and that he (the council member) was mistaken.”
“Councilmember Torgeson is a first-time council member and is not law trained,” Fields noted. “His failure to make a public apology specifically addressed to Ms. Hoppe is also not an ethics violation under this Code of Ethics.”
Fields found no evidence that Buchli, in blocking Hoppe on her Facebook account, violated the resident’s First Amendment rights. He said that the councilwoman’s Facebook account was a personal account not used for Town purposes or her activities as an elected official.
“Even if it was used and Ms. Hoppe denied access, it is my opinion that more would have to be involved in order to constitute ethics violations under this Code,” he said.
Fields also found no merit in Hoppe’s complaint that Torgeson recused himself from a vote on an agenda item for reasons not allowed under Town Code.
“Decisions regarding perceived conflicts of interests and abstaining from voting under the Code have to be left to the discretion of the public official with presumption of good faith on the part of the office,” Fields said.
He addressed Peterson’s and Hoppe’s complaints that Torgeson bad-mouthed the mayor in a personal phone message he left for Hoppe, who had worked on his council campaign. Fields noted that Hoppe made public what was a private conversation left on her phone.
The mayor also used that same phone message, where Torgeson called her a “bad person” and “s****y,” as the basis for her complaint against Torgeson.
Arguably the voice message could be said to be an ethics code violation of a provision requiring public officials to treat fellow colleagues with respect and courtesy, Fields said.
“In this case, however, the voice message was not a public statement to a fellow colleague but rather in the context of a private conversation expressing an opinion as to a colleague’s character,” he said. “In the circumstance here, I do not think this message amounts to a violations of the Code, but I recommend Councilmember Torgeson be cautioned as to the expectations and special responsibilities of an elected public official.”
Torgeson last week said that Fields’ findings were as he expected and added that “the mayor has done nothing to change my opinion of her.”
Four other complaints filed by residents, the mayor and a councilman were still under investigation as of last week.
In the latest complaint filed in August by two residents against Mayor Brigette Peterson, Town Attorney Christopher Payne is recommending the council dismiss it. Council has 10 days to either drop the complaint or have an outside investigator take a look.
Payne said Brandon Ryff and Ryan Handelsman’s allegation that Peterson violated the Code of Ethics by ordering them and one other resident out of a council meeting last year for quietly holding “Stop Lying” signs was already investigated and dismissed by council.
The previous complaint, filed by a county island resident, did not interview the three who were thrown out of the meeting.
The two also alleged that Peterson leaked confidential information from an Executive Session, which Payne said was “vague and fail to identify any particular Executive Session meeting or timeframe.”
Ryff said he was not surprised by Payne’s recommendation.
“We can’t know for sure until it happens, but we expect this to be placed on the agenda for discussion by the council members who understand the importance of integrity, fairness and transparency in government,” Ryff said.
“Chris Payne cites his recommendation to dismiss our complaint based on an ‘investigation’ having previously been conducted from someone else’s complaint. One might argue this to be his endorsement of the shoddy work produced by Bill Sims as somehow being acceptable.
“Nevertheless, we have faith the council will override yet another bizarre strategy decision from the Town Attorney and support transparency in our local government.”