A property management company is demanding $135,000 from Gilbert, claiming town officials delayed its project, causing a land deal to fall apart.
“The Town Attorney’s Office is currently investigating this claim,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
Cypress West Realty Management was in escrow to purchase a 2.36-acre lot near Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street, south of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, according to the March 1 claim.
After town planners issued a preliminary approval of its project, Cypress signed a long-term lease with a medical tenant in anticipation of plan approval and ultimately development of the building.
But before the second design review with planners, Cypress was told there was a problem with the site’s secondary access point to the north because the Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers failed to complete its half of the roadway, approximately 13 feet, said attorney James Valletta for the company.
When fully constructed, the roadway was anticipated to be about 25 feet wide, according to planners.
“At that same time, the Town expressed that they believed there would be a viable solution that could be presented to not further delay any requisite approvals that Cypress was seeking through the Planning and Zoning Department,” Valletta said. “The Town undoubtedly knew that time was of the essence.”
The project, named Melrose Medical, first came before the Planning Commission in an Oct. 13 study session for input on the site plan and design of the proposed 21,000-square-foot, single-story medical office building.
The development was to have two access points with the main entry off Melrose Street. The second entry at the northern property line was to provide through access to a common/shared access driveway out to Rome Street, according to a planning staff report.
Planners said that the north access drive is part of a town-adopted circulation plan called ID20, which requires each property owner that is adjacent to it to construct their portion when they develop in order to provide access to sites in the immediate area, some of which are landlocked, according to the meeting minutes.
Ironwood Cancer for various reasons was not required to build its side of the road when it completed development but was working on submitting permits to do so, planning commissioners were told in October.
A few weeks later, the project proposal was left off of the monthly Planning Commission agenda for formal action. Cypress was told its proposal could not be approved as submitted because Gilbert fire officials raised concerns with truck maneuverability, according to the attorney.
Staff had indicated that the company “would have to seek a solution for the adjacent private landowner to complete their half of the ID20 roadway,” the claim said.
On Nov. 4, Assistant Town Attorney Alena Jorquez advised Cypress “that she was working diligently to get this process fast-tracked and find a resolution,” according to the claim.
“In a later call on the matter with Cypress’ representatives, Ms. Jorquez indicated that the Town had made a mistake by failing to ensure Ironwood Cancer completed its half of the roadway and would attempt to correct that mistake in the coming months,” Valletta said, adding:
“The Town was well aware from the beginning that Cypress was in escrow to purchase the property and of the associated time restrains for approvals to complete the purchase, hence the Town’s reassurance that a solution could be reached without further delay.”
Valletta said Cypress, in stressing the time constraint, offered up multiple alternative design solutions to planners.
“One such alternative design solution proposed by Cypress completely addressed the Town’s apparent concern, but … was arbitrarily rejected,” he said.
Cypress proposed that it would complete Ironwood Cancer’s portion of the road to allow the Fire Department access.
“To be abundantly clear, this alternative design solution completely addressed the sole issue that was articulated to Cypress,” Valletta said. “Nonetheless, this and all other alternative proposals were immediately rejected.”
Valletta’s claim named seven town employees he blamed for the delay, including two planners, the traffic engineer and the assistant town attorney.
“Unfortunately, as you were aware, Cypress could not move forward with its escrow without the design review approval within a reasonable period of time,
he said. “Cypress was, therefore, required to cancel that purchase agreement.
“As such, the long-term lease with the medical tenant was also terminated, resulting in wasted out-of-pocket costs and expenses and significant lost income to Cypress.”
Valletta said the $135,000 would compensate Cypress for its hard costs and expenses already incurred in trying to develop the project “only to be stifled by the mistakes of the Town.”
He warned the town that if it failed to reimburse Cypress for its costs, the company intended to pursue it through the courts, which would include claims for lost profits and expectancy damages related to the loss of the long-term tenant and legal fees.
The town has 60 days from receipt of the claim to act on it. If no action is taken, it’s considered denied, allowing the company to proceed with a lawsuit.