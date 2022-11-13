A mixed-use development with 612 apartment units is being proposed at the northwest corner of Williams Field and Recker roads in the Cooley Station community.
Developer Kaplan Multifamily is seeking a minor General Plan amendment and rezone of the 13.26 acres to Village Center from General Commercial use.
“The site used to be zoned Village Center and due to market conditions they zoned it to general commercial,” senior planner Keith Newman said at the Nov. 2 Planning Commission study session. “Now they feel that it’s the time is right to zone it back to Village Center to comply with the original vision for that corner within the Cooley Station original master plan.”
The proposed District at Cooley Station calls for two, four-story apartment buildings, 15,000 square feet of free-standing retail-commercial shops, which could be one or two stories, and over 25,000 square feet of nonresidential space on the ground floor of the two multifamily buildings. The nonresidential space, which requires a conditional use permit, could include an urban grocer, retail shops, a public fitness center and work-from-home spaces.
The units would consist of one, two and three bedrooms, according to Newman.
The residential component would be the town’s first “wrap-around” project where the units literally wrap around an internal parking garage, according to the developer.
Newman said only one property owner attended the developer’s April 12 neighborhood meeting on the proposal and asked general questions such as the uses and timing of the construction.
“I like the project,” Commissioner David Blaser said. “So often we hear from the public to maintain the tradition and we’re going back to the original intent of the property, which I think is kind of cool.”
Commissioner Charles Johnson asked if the school district has weighed in on the project’s impact to its campuses.
Newman said staff has reached out to Gilbert Public Schools but hasn’t heard from the district.
“I’d want to kind of see a case made for why more multifamily is a benefit to the town over the loss of the general commercial,” Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said.
“Potentially that could serve the area that’s pretty much already dominated by a lot of the higher density development around it. I’m just curious because it would be a loss of general commercial at a key area.”
Johnson said he agreed with Bianchi “on the number of units going in as opposed to commercial.”
Acting Chairman Noah Mundt said he, too, would like to “understand the business case of the density and the lost commercial.”
And, he wanted more clarification why the developer was asking for a deviation of reducing the amount of glass on the ground-floor retail that faces a public street. The town requirement is for 75% glass and the developer has asked for 50%.
Commissioners also at study session discussed a proposal by The Garrett Companies on a mixed-used project that includes a Residence Inn Hotel, 358 apartment units and 23,000 square feet of ground-floor retail on two parcels at Cooley Station.
The site is at the southwest corner of Williams Field Road and Verde Drive and would include a total of 798 parking spaces.
“Town staff is asking that the applicant provide additional retail/commercial (on the ground floor) along Verde Drive and along Somerton Boulevard especially across the street from the future transit center that is south of Somerton Boulevard,” Newman told the commissioners. “We want to be able to provide more retail and commercial opportunities for people that are going to be utilizing the transit center.”
Newman said what’s currently proposed doesn’t meet that criteria.
Johnson said there seemed to be many projects trying to shoehorn in residential.
“It seems inappropriate when you want to have mixed-retail or commercial,” Johnson said, adding that he agreed with staff about the lack of design variations.
“It looks like so many of these apartment complex looks like Lego building blocks and not much character,” he said. “I think we need to have a little more innovation or imagination.”
Commissioner Lisa Gage asked when the transit center was expected to be developed. Newman said he didn’t have that information readily available, only that it was sometime in the future.
“I just worry about requiring commercial down there when who knows when there’s actually going to be people moving through there often enough to make it viable,” Gage said, adding:
“And then also if that’s the point of the transit center to have people being able to move in and out why are we requiring so much parking here when people should be able to use the transit center to get where they need to go?”
Commissioner Lesley Davis asked if the ground-floor residential could later convert to commercial uses if the construction of the transit center was far into the future.
“The applicant would have to speak to that,” Newman said. “I believe I think that’s something that is possible. I think that’s kind of what they’re doing with the live, work or the co-working space.
“They would potentially have the ability to transition that into a more traditional retail/ commercial suite or space but I would be comfortable if the applicant would address that.”
Davis said she agreed with staff that it would be nice to have that commercial support but if the transit center is 10 years down the road, it’s a big ask to have that additional retail space built and then sit empty until then.
According to planning staff, there were no dates presently scheduled for the two Cooley proposals to return to the commission for formal action.
The talk of a transit center riled up residents several months earlier. Council, was poised to vote on spending $288,760 on a feasibility study on the Cooley Station transit center and a site downtown but tabled the issue after public pushback.