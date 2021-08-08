An embattled Mayor Brigette Peterson was chastised last week for an agenda proposal that was seen as a power grab to silence her critics.
The motion included removing the three-minute allotment for each citizen who addresses Council and instead let the mayor determine how long someone could talk.
Typical of the backlash the proposal generated was Jim Torgeson’s reaction.
“We fought a revolutionary war 245 years ago for the right to address our government,” Torgeson told Council. “Are you too good to hear for three minutes per person that’s concerned? To sit there and diminish the people, the very people that voted for some of you is incredibly obnoxious.
“Yet the seven of you are considering – or may be it’s just one of you considering - this because this worked fine for 35 years and magically now that people are speaking up, it’s become an issue. You want me to trust that the mayor is going to decide how long someone can speak (and) how many people can speak?” he continued.
“I don’t know who actually thought it was a good idea. Who really was just socially, emotionally dead to the point they couldn’t look and think you know ‘I’m squelching free speech for Americans, for residents of Gilbert.’ The support of something so tonally deaf and optically horrible is pathetic.”
Torgeson was one of four citizens to speak against the item. He also blasted the Town for placing it last on the agenda – on page 733 of the packet.
Doralise Machado-Liddell said she understood the need to control meetings but it was difficult for someone to effectively communicate in front of Council even with three minutes and sometimes less.
“In the past six months I’ve noticed residents coming to speak and I welcome that,” she said. “It’s a blessing because people are taking an approach to voice their concerns through the public process.”
Limiting the duration of public comments could have unintended consequences, she warned.
“The public won’t be able to voice their concerns in a transparent public process,” she said. “It may even silence public input.”
Matt Nielsen, who opposed Peterson in last November’s mayoral race, urged Council to vote down the proposed revisions.
“We live in a constitutional republic where citizens expect to be able to make their voices heard,” he read from a prepared statement. “Town Council meetings are one such place where elected official should prioritize time for public comment.
“Any move to restrict speech by this Council is affected by the limitations outlined in agenda No. 30 and to concentrate power in the office of the mayor to determine which citizens would be allowed to speak and for how long is undemocratic, un-American and should never ever made it onto this Council’s agenda for consideration.
“The fact that it has come before the Council at all is further evidence that Mayor Peterson is more committed to the preservation of her own public image in light of multiple, recent, alleged ethics violations then she is with the American ideal of civic engagement in government.
“Even if it is standard practice to approach meetings in this way as proposed, it is a terrible look for our town’s top elected official to allow a consolidation of power to herself relative to the speech of Gilbert citizens when she is under heavy scrutiny for multiple, serious allegations.”
Peterson, who took office in January, is facing investigations into three alleged ethics violations and a Human Relations complaint. She also has come under heavy criticism from people who claim she is favoring developers over Town residents.
Town Attorney Chris Payne explained that the Town Code adopted in 1984 outlining Council procedures for public meetings was not consistent and needed to be updated.
For example, the total time for communications from all speakers is limited to 15 minutes, which conflicted with the three-minute duration allowed for individual speakers, according to Payne.
He said the Code also needed to reflect how Council has historically conducted its meetings, which is having the mayor set the time for comments and to comport with provisions of state law and with Robert’s Rules of Order.
“These proposed changes were made by me in regards to some inconsistencies in some of the code sections and to clean up some language to make things consistent,” Payne said.
“One example is that regular meetings can be noticed by posting at one location and on the town’s website but special meetings had to be posted at three locations and on the town’s website. So that’s one proposed change just to make things in conformance.”
The proposed changes included allowing the mayor to decide if an applicant for a project can make a presentation at a public hearing and determine the its duration. The mayor also would be able to impose a time limit on the public comments about a project during the hearing.
Currently, the mayor is required to ask for a presentation from the applicant and the time limit for speakers at public hearings is determined by Council.
“Thank you for bringing this forward because we are currently not following our code,” Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said, adding Council had received emails from some concerned citizens who misunderstood the proposal.
Tilque said there are inconsistencies in the Code that must be addressed such as the provision limiting speakers to a total 15 minutes of talk time, which means only five speakers can speak under the three-minute rule.
She also pointed to what she considered was her biggest concern with the Town Code – fining people who disrupt a Council meeting $50 and imprisoning them until the fine was paid.
“We currently have a code that if somebody in the audience disrupts the meeting and is ejected from the Council Chambers, in custody of the police, they will be imprisoned until they pay the fine. That is archaic and that needs to come out,” she said.
Under the proposed revision, Payne kept the penalty intact and added study session to the list of Council meetings where people can be fined for violation of the code.
Tilque suggested changing the proposed language that stating limits on public addresses would be made “by the Council through the mayor.”
“That’s what we are doing. The mayor asks we have this many speakers and she says ‘are you OK if we do two minutes or one minute and we all kind of nod and we are ready to move forward.’ So the Council is engaged in that conversation every time we get into a situation like that. This may be one way to address the concern the Council would be removed.”
Councilman Scott September said it was Council’s obligation to hear from the public and it should never be considered an inconvenience by anyone sitting on the dais.
He suggested staff study the issue more and look at what’s in practice in other jurisdictions.
“It’s critical to our democracy, to our town that we hear from the citizens,” he said. “That is what we are here for.”
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski, who oversees communications from citizens, apologized to residents who spoke at previous Council meetings for having limited them to less than three minutes.
“I was misinformed and not educated on this code,” she said. “I don’t support how it’s written in the packet tonight but I’m glad we are able to talk about it as a group.”
Although she didn’t support the proposal, she agreed some code changes are needed and suggested an action plan to address situations when there are multiple topics or large number of speakers.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said the proposal should have been brought to study session for Council members’ input before the vote and Councilman Scott Anderson was not in support of the changes.
“I’m not convinced this is something that is broke that we need to fix,” Anderson said, proposing the Council table or postpone the matter.
Councilman Laurin Hendrix said he had a number of problems with the proposal.
He said the reasons given for the changes included complying with Robert’s Rules of Order and with state law.
“Most of these sections aren’t addressed by state law at all,” Hendrix said. “We are not required to have public input at all if we choose not to.”
As for Robert’s Rules of Order, he said, even though the Town adopted it, Council has never followed it because it’s designed for civic groups and private clubs. He added it was impossible for the Town to function under those procedures.
“I mean it sounds good if you want to come up with some excuse as to why you want to make these changes – which I think (Payne) was instructed to do and I appreciate he did his job.”
But he said Payne’s reasons for the revisions were “just not factual.”
He said the three minutes allotted to each speaker is awfully short – as is the 15-minute cap on the public’s comments on a topic.
He noted Council can extend that three-minute limit, adding, “I am not willing to abdicate my responsibility that I was elected to carry out, to the mayor.”
He stressed that his comments were no reflection on Peterson but applied to any mayor in office. “This is giving power to the mayor that the Council currently holds,” Hendrix said.
He also criticized the proposal to allow the mayor to decide if an applicant can make a presentation at a public hearing.
“Why in the world would you give any mayor the authority to not allow the applicant of the public hearing to give a presentation?” Hendrix said. “I can’t even fathom how that could possibly come to be.
“I’m shocked that any member of this Council is supporting the idea of abdicating your responsibility. You were elected to function and make decisions. To abdicate your responsibility to the mayor or to the town manager or to anyone else, I have no words to describe it. My vocabulary is not big enough to even describe how I would feel about even the consideration that you would consider abdicating responsibility.”
Hendrix also said he had a concern with how the item appeared on the agenda and telephoned Payne, the sponsor of the proposal, for an explanation.
“I had two questions: one, I wanted to know how long has this verbiage been enforced, was it something that was modified a year ago, two years ago, five years ago and the answer to that question was he believed it was 36 years,” he said.
“So, for 36 years the Council was able to decide whether they wanted to expend time for you to speak, extend it longer (and) whether they want to entertain more speakers. The Council was able to decide if an applicant was going to speak at a public hearing –all these decisions that are in here that the Council made for 36 years. Somehow the Council was able to conduct meetings and allow the public to speak.”
Hendrix said he also asked if the Town had received any complaints or if were there problems with the current code and Payne told him no.
Hendrix said he pressed Payne on why he wrote the proposal.
“We probably approved 20 contracts on the consent agenda tonight for different purchases for the Town or different activities for the Town,” he said. “We probably have 50 lawsuits pending with the Town. We got employee issues (and) we got a bond election coming up. So I asked him… ‘were you laying in bed one morning at 7 and the alarm went off and you didn’t have to be at work until 8 and think, gee, I got to deal with this bond election, I got to deal with HR complaints, I got these 40 contracts Council got to vote on, I got 50 lawsuits, many of them I subbed out to outside counsel – I don’t have enough to do today.
“I think I’ll go and update the Code from 35 years ago that hasn’t had any problems.’ And so, that is exactly what I asked him.
“And he said, ‘well, actually the mayor asked me to update this code and make the changes.’”
That comment elicited gasps from a few audience members at the back of the room.
Hendrix said he has a problem with Peterson suggesting the removal of responsibility from a governing body and empowering the mayor.
Hendrix said the timing is not right to amend the Town Code.
“We never had the political climate that we have right now to make these kinds of changes,” said Hendrix, who emphasized he’s been supportive of Peterson and not commented on the investigations or the criticism of her.
“Whatever the thought process was to bring this forward, now of all times the optics of how this looks, I would suggest this not even going to study session. This just needs to disappear for awhile. If these changes need to be made then bring it back in a year or two years but not now.”
Tilque responded that she didn’t believe anyone on Council was releasing their duty to the mayor on this particular issue and that it was apparent no one was ready to vote on the item.
Peterson said she went to Payne after she received questions from an unnamed council member and members of the public. She said Payne came back with recommendations and they went through it line by line.
She said the Town has been talking about updating its codes for the past three years and in reviewing Council’s rules for meeting procedures, “we realize that we are not actually working within our Code.”
She said having the item on the agenda allowed for public discussion by the full Council and that there was nothing malicious or malice behind it “like being insinuated by members of this Council and the public this evening.”
“If anything, I’ve tried to bring things to this Council in a more open way over the past six months,” she said. “I even opened the session by saying there’s no reason that we have to vote on this tonight we can ask staff to go back and do a little more work (that) Council member September mentioned.”
Peterson explained all she was trying to do was update the Town Code to conform with the Council’s practice for the past 10 years.
“I like to follow rules,” she added. “When I found out that we were not following the rules in place, I wanted to make sure we did.”
Anderson said the Council’s practice has worked perfectly the last decade and that’s why he was not convinced the Code needed to be fixed.
“But we are not meeting our current code,” Peterson said. “We’re just doing our own thing and we don’t meet the code that is in place. So, you’re content with just doing what we’re doing without matching our code?”
Anderson responded he was fine with the Code as is and if anything, he would prefer codifying their current practice.
Peterson pushed the issue, saying she has a problem with the Council not adhering to the Code.
“I think it’s worth a discussion and to bring it back and maybe we decide that the code reads exactly by what we are doing,” she said. “But we can’t even decide that if we don’t open the conversation.”
Payne told council members they could make a motion to either continue the item to a future date or table it.
Council didn’t act on any motion, and after getting consensus from Council, Peterson said, “We would like to table this item. We can do more work on that based on the conversations that we had here this evening to make sure we bring this Code up to date.”