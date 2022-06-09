A developer’s plans to put in a drive-thru coffee shop at a commercial corner met with opposition from the previous property owner, who called it incompatible with surrounding businesses.
An 1,887-square-foot Black Rock Coffee with a 980 square feet outdoor patio is proposed on 1.1 acres at the northeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road, part of a larger 16.64-acre commercial site.
“I’m here today opposed to this project,” said Alyse Hilles, representing HHB Real Estate Investing at the June 1 meeting of the Planning Commission, which was acting as the Design Review Board for the project. “When we sold the property to the owner there was a restricted covenant in place that there would not be a coffee shop or a dental office put in that area. Technically the covenant has expired but we did ask the owner to keep with the spirit of the covenant.”
Hilles said there is an existing coffee shop less than 600 feet away, which is family owned and operated. The family also owns a dental office and salon on site, she added.
“We developed that entire area and we are very proud of it. We have been encountering some issues with the (current) owner wanting to put in opposing businesses, which will hurt our businesses. Before Black Rock, there were talks of a Dunkin Donuts and that would have hurt the coffee shop because they do sell breakfast items there.”
She said the staff report doesn’t mention the existing coffee shop and dentist office and only talk about a carwash and a Circle K.
“We’re there,” Hilles said. “We’re operating and we hope to stay there.”
She also said the proposed coffee shop with a deceleration lane will stop cars and cause a backup.
“There is a left-turn lane out of that drive and that will also inevitably back traffic up,” she said.
She also disputed the staff’s report that said a shared-pedestrian pathway between the site and the adjacent carwash leads to a plaza planned at the HHB development.
“That is not true,” she said. “It leads to a dead-end behind the carwash and our parking lot. This project is not compatible with the adjacent property. It is not efficient for our businesses and it’s not safe for the additional cars that it’s going to be bringing to that area. A vote for this project would be a vote against small-family businesses.”
Land-use attorney Adam Baugh, representing the proposed project, reminded the commissioners they were acting as a Design Review Board and should only focus on items such as materials, color and design of the building and not land use.
“I certainly appreciate the role of somebody who’s developed something and sets forth maybe a vision or an expectation,” Baugh said. “But one thing I’ve noticed over time is the market will dictate what the market has for the area.
“Many properties I’ve bought to you had big visions but evolved as time occurs. I think this is a good example of something like that. This is a use permitted by right under the existing shopping center. This is not prohibited by any private deed restrictions.”
At the end of the day, the focus should be on does the project meet the Town’s development code and design guidelines and it does, Baugh said, adding that the deceleration lane was influenced by the town’s traffic engineer.
“At the end of the day this committee doesn’t serve in the role of choosing winners and losers and the market simply makes sure we bring in high-quality materials. As you’ve seen Black Rocks across the Valley, it’s a very nice store.”
The subject site was intended to house a dentist office and a sit-down style restaurant but that didn’t work out, according to Planner Josh Rogers.
Commissioner Brian Johns, who knows the family that operates the existing coffee shop, asked if there was any kind of deed restriction that would not allow the town to approve the project.
Rogers said there was not and if there were a deed restriction, it would be a private matter that the Town has no say over. He added that the restaurant use is allowed by right in the shopping center zone.
“As it stands the use is fully allowed,” Rogers said.
Chairman Jan Simon acknowledged Baugh’s statement that the Commission was acting as a Design Review Board.
“We are at the point right where we’re looking at the design review, obviously wanting to be compassionate with local businesses and local family owned business,” Simon said. “I’m one myself so I’m very compassionate to that but also understanding that (there’re) individual property rights and the ability to develop and so we can’t necessarily stand in that way if somebody want to develop property. For those reason I would be in support of this.”
The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the coffee shop’s design.