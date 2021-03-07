Gilbert Public Schools saw its cost to bus students creep back up last academic year to where it was deemed “very high” – meaning less money for instructional spending, according to a state Auditor General’s annual report on Arizona districts’ spending released last week.
That may be so but GPS’ instruction spending has been going up each year, according to Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services.
“We did increase our dollars in the classroom you know by 0.4 percent year over year, which is a positive result,” Betz told the Governing Board last week. “So, we’re up to 61.6 percent on instruction, which is really good.”
Betz also informed the board that she will share the report’s findings at the March 30 meeting. The report covers spending in the 2019-20 school year.
The report released showed both Higley Unified and GPS devote the lion’s share of their money to student learning – well above most districts in the state.
Districts that operate efficiently allocate more of their resources to instruction, the report said.
GPS’ transportation costs were higher than in 2018-19 despite the district’s effort to rein in the expenses.
“Transportation costs were higher for the 2019-20 school year due to a number of one-time costs incurred as part of a planned and strategic overhaul of the transportation department and service,” explained district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
“This project included the movement of boundaries, upgraded routing, field trip and fleet software, and a reorganization of department personnel, including the combining of the Power Base Transportation Depot into Gilbert Base.”
Antestenis said this reorganization included a complete remodel of the Gilbert Base facility in order to house more drivers, monitors and mechanics.
“It is expected that this one-time investment in transportation will result in ongoing savings and substantial operational improvements,” she said. “Already in the current year, the experience for our students and families has improved successfully delivering students to and from school safely and on time.”
According to the report, GPS’ per mile and per rider costs were $5.33 and $1,564, respectively.
Peer districts, which included Tempe Union and Higley Unified, came in at $4.60 per mile and $1,301 per rider. The 13 peer districts all have the traveling mile per student rider at 241-310 miles.
Antestenis noted, however, the district’s overall spending on transportation dropped in 2019-20 to 4.4 percent from 4.7 percent the prior year.
And, the district has met the goal reflected in the report, she said.
The Auditor General found that 61.6 percent of GPS’ operating budget was spent on instruction in 2019-20. That included salaries for teachers and related personnel like aides, supplies, textbooks and software and extracurricular activities such as athletics.
The spending was an increase from the 61.2 percent for the previous year.
GPS ranked No. 1 for its percentage in instructional spending compared with nine districts of comparable enrollment size in the state.
The 10 districts are among the largest in the state with GPS reporting a 33,360-student enrollment. GPS has consistently spent more than its peers in this area.
“Gilbert Public Schools continues to prioritize classroom and instructional spending, as part of our strategic plan that puts student success at the center of all planning,” Antestenis said.
Chandler Unified School District, which serves approximately 10,000 Gilbert households, ranked No. 2 for its instructional spending at 61.4 percent.
And Higley Unified School District in southeast Gilbert was No. 1 for instructional spending among its 11 comparable size peers with 61.8 percent of its budget going to instruction.
“Higley Unified was not surprised by the report from the Auditor General,” said Tyler Moore, HUSD Finance director in a released statement. “The district is among the lowest in operational costs compared to our relative peer average. The report also shows a priority in classroom spending with 61.8 percent of the operational budget being allocated to instruction.
“Overall, Higley Unified will continue to align its budget and spending to the district’s strategic plan and Governing Board priorities next school year.”
Actually, when spending for student support, such as counselors, and instructional support, such as libraries, the three districts’ spending on learningg is even higher.
GPS devoted 74.5 percent of its total 2019-20 budget to students, Chandler Unified spent 73.8 percent and Higley Unified 72.5 percent, the report shows.
The report also shows that GPS spend a greater percentage on counselors and other student support than the other two districts. Student support consumed 9.2 percent of GPS’ budget while it cost Chandler Unified 7.7 percent and Higley 5.9 percent.
Statewide, the per pupil spending and instructional spending percentage continued upward.
The state average teacher salary increased to $54,814 – a 13.3 percent increase over 2017’s average but short of the 15-percent cumulative goal, the Arizona School District report stated.
GPS’ average teacher salary was $55,594, HUSD’s was $53,607 and CUSD, $62,203.
Higley Unified, the smaller of the two districts in Gilbert with 12,562 students, saw its spending drop from the previous year for transportation, food service and for administration cost per pupil, which was considered “high” by the auditor general in last year’s report. HUSD saw a decrease from $918 to $742.
Overall, HUSD’s classroom spending increased to 72.5 percent from 70.2 percent in 2018-19 and non-classroom spending such as for administration and plant operations dropped to 27.5 percent from the 29.8 percent in Fiscal year 2019.
CUSD with 44,939 students also increased its classroom spending to 61.4 percent from 60.9 percent the year before.
The district also saw decreases in expenses for food service and transportation to where they were comparable unlike the prior year where the auditor general found the spending to be “high.”
CUSD still saw a “very high” cost per square foot for its plant operations at $7.52. The statewide average was $6.55. In 2018-19, the district’s cost per square foot was $7.75.
Although Arizona schools continue to increase the amount of each dollars spent on instruction, it’s still less than in 2001 when the state began to monitor this metric.
The average school district was spending 54.9 percent of its cash on instruction last academic year, according to the report.
By contrast, that figure dropped as low as 53.5 percent in the 2015-16 school years.
At the other extreme, instructional spending was as high as 58.6 percent in the early 2000s. And it was 57.7 percent when the state first ran the report.
That 54.9 percent figure, however, does not paint the whole picture.
Student support, consisting of counselors, audiologists, speech pathologist, nurses, social workers and attendance services ate up another 8.7 percent. And there was 5.7 percent for instructional support, defined as librarians, teacher training, curriculum development and instruction-related technology services.
All totaled, according to Auditor General Lindsey Perry, that makes total classroom spending 69.3 percent of every dollar received.
Perry noted that the percentage of spending on instruction and students support, on average, has increased in the past five years. At the same time, schools are spending less of each dollar on food services, plant operations and transportation.
Administrative costs, however, as a percentage of total dollars, have remained the same over recent years.
Perry found that overall, Arizona schools spend a lot less than the national average, at $9,136 per student this past school year compared with $12,652. That national figure actually is two years older but is what was available to state auditors.
Howard Fischer from Capitol Media Services contributed to the story.