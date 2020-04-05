These days parishioners at Mission Community Church in Gilbert are not sitting on pews listening to a sermon but rather sitting at home in front of a computer screen to hear the word of God.
In a world abruptly re-shaped by the coronavirus, the church near Elliott and Power roads is now sharing the gospel online and will do so for Easter Sunday, the most important day on the Christian calendar.
“We made the decision to take everything online,” said Nick Asolas, engagement pastor and church spokesman. “We have a campus safety director who is in close contact with local government officials and taking cues from them, what they advise. We want to be part of the solution and it sounds like we’ll stay closed until the end of April.”
Churches and synagogues across Arizona and the nation have been forced to retool their outreach to the faithful while bracing for the impact of lower financial support.
Social-distancing restrictions also come at one of the most sacred times on the Jewish and Christian calendars as Passover begins at sundown Wednesday, April 8, and Holy Week begins today.
Many church leaders nationwide plan to host digital Easter as the country, according to a survey by Barna Group, an evangelical Christian polling firm based in California.
Barna conducted the online survey among 180 Protestant senior pastors from March 24-30.
“A majority of pastors, 58 percent, said they planned to hold a digital service with 45 percent sharing plans to livestream online and another 13 percent recording an Easter message to send out to congregants,” according to the survey.
“While one in five or 20 percent admitted there was no plan in place yet, others said they will hold an outdoor service, find another unique way to convene or meet as usual this Easter. Just 5 percent planned to postpone their Easter celebration for the time being.”
Valor Christian Center in Gilbert has been streaming its sermons at valorcc.tv for some time for those who can’t come to church and for snowbirds who watch from their summer homes all over the country and will do so for Easter Sunday, according to Pastor Thor Strandholt.
“We love our people and our community and will serve them any way we can,” he said.
Going online didn’t seem to hurt attendance at Mission Community, which broadcasts its message via social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and on its website. Its Sunday sermon is live on-demand.
“It looks like our online attendance was up 8 percent this past Sunday from last Sunday,” Asolas said last week. “We typically have been averaging 2,500-plus on campus during this season and we calculate our online attendance to be pretty much in line with that number across all of our streaming platforms and environments.
“Overall, our church has responded very well in terms of engagement online and serving the community.”
Online services hold promise for the future, according to Nona Jones for Barna.
“Up until now, church has really been deemed as a model that requires a date, a time and a location,” said Jones, head of faith-based partnerships at Facebook and a pastor, along with her husband Tim, at Open Door Ministries in Gainesville, Florida. “Now we’re seeing that technology allows us to actually minister to people 168 hours a week. I’m excited about what the opportunities are here.
“I think this present situation has allowed us to realize that just because we have physical distancing guidelines doesn’t mean that we have to truly socially distance. There are platforms where we can still connect.”
During the crisis, Mission Community also has encouraged all of its groups that meet such as for Bible study to instead connect digitally and with the online content provided. The megachurch’s official membership is 4,500.
“A lot of those groups have moved to Zoom discussion video conferences,” he said.
The church also has pre-recorded faith leaders and directs parishioners to those links and afterward they can hold chat discussions online.
So far, church leaders haven’t encountered a request to officiate a wedding or funeral but are developing plans on how to handle them, according to Asolas. The church has a pastor on call 24/7 via phone for people who have a death in the family or are experiencing a crisis.
And, while Easter is typically lucrative for churches in terms of offerings, that’s not a guarantee this year with the pandemic and people losing their jobs.
Strandholt expected the church to take a hit during Easter.
“Of course when attendance is at a stand still it does affect the financial support but we do give people the opportunity to give via text, on line at valorcc.com and by mail,” he said.
Asolas was hopeful Mission Community won’t see a big drop.
“Before this started, we had online giving set up, it was not something we had to add or introduce on the fly,” he said. “I think we are in pretty good company with other churches. Everyone is bracing for that. It’s definitely uncharted territory for everyone.”
And, while there’s still lot of uncertainty for the future, one thing Mission Community is likely to continue post-COVID-19 is a resource tool it established called Help Enable Local Pandemic Response.
“In the middle of this, we saw a huge need in the community,” Asolas said. “A lot of people contacted the church for financial help, for transportation and for rent. And a lot of people in the church wanted to help. So, we created a tool called HELPR.”
People would go to the church’s website and under HELPR, fill out a form and a staff member would match the people in need with those with the ability to help, Asolas said. The link is missionaz.org/helpr.
“It’s one central hub for all of that,” he said. “I definitely can see us keeping this going.
“We are having lot of people offering to help and the number of people who offer to help is bigger than the people asking for help. We are now trying to get the word out in the community that we have a large group of people who want to help you.”