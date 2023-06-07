Church ponders next move after losing sign appeal

Valor Christian Center last week was exploring other zoning options that would allow it to have a much taller and bigger sign than the one currently sitting on its 6-acre Gilbert site.
This comes on the heels of the church losing its appeal of the Town’s denial for the larger electronic messaging sign along Warner Road near homes.
“We’re probably not going to appeal to the Superior Court,” the Rev. Scott Whitwam said May 31. “What we are looking at potentially is other zoning options.”
Whitwam said the church’s application for a rezone to neighborhood commercial was still on the table and would allow for the sign by right but would require the church to scale back its building coverage on the land.
The pastor said the church was in no rush to make a decision and has until November to decide if it wants to move forward with the neighborhood commercial rezone or cancel it.
“The Town told us we are approved if we were willing to take the restrictions,” Whitwam said. “Our attorney found other zoning options.”
Valor Christian currently has a 5-foot-tall, 22-square-foot monument sign and requested to replace that with a 14-foot-high, 64-square-foot sign with electronic messaging on both sides. It later agreed to a 12-foot-high sign with a 60-square-foot sign area.
Under its current residential zoning the church is allowed to have an 8-foot tall sign with a 32-square-foot electronic changing messaging display.
The Planning Commission, acting as the Board of Adjustment, voted 6-0 on May 24 to uphold the hearing officer’s March decision to reject the church’s request for a variance to Gilbert’s Land Development Code or LDC.
“What’s concerning to me is I don’t want to be setting a precedent approving a variance for a sign of potentially this size and magnitude in a residential district,” board member Anthony Bianchi said
Bianchi said that the church has the option under its current zoning to erect up to four signs – three on Warner Road and one on Claiborne Avenue, its entrance – at a maximum height of 8 feet and 32 square feet of sign area each.
“We’ve also seen that there’s been examples that have been documented with similar type uses in similar zoning districts around the town that are still within town code and the LDC and the sign code,” Bianchi added. “The findings haven’t been met for me to reverse course on the variant.”
Attorney Erik Stanley, however, argued that the church met all four town provisions for the variance.
One of the special circumstances is the church building’s location on the site and the surroundings deprive it of the same visibility and being as noticed as other houses of worship in residential zones in Gilbert, according to Stanley.
He said it was important to note that the church has been at the location since 2008 and is closer to Claiborne than Warner. The church’s site plan was made at the time when the area was farm fields.
“At the same time the church building was built, Warner Road was a two-lane road, the speed limit ranged from 25 to 35 mph,” Stanley said. “The town has literally kind of grown up around the church.”
“Warner Road is now a divided six-lane highway or six-lane road with a 45 mph speed limit. So the surroundings of the property here were changed not by the church. The church didn’t do anything and it’s been the same since 2008 but by the widening of the road and the town kind of growing up around the church (makes) it more difficult for the signs to be seen.”
He said the current monument sign, which is low to the ground, is difficult to catch the eyes of motorists as they drive by at 50 mph.
According to Stanley, the church originally pursued a rezoning to neighborhood commercial and would have been able to have the taller and larger sign by right.
But by doing so, it would have to limit its future building coverage to 25,000 square feet. The church’s original approved master plan allowed up to 42,000 square feet.
“So, the church said, ‘Well it doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense,’” Stanley said. “Literally nothing on the property would change with the rezoning other than the letter that you see. Instead of SF-8, it would be NC.
He said the larger sign also is allowed for the public storage facility east of the church. The other three sides of the church property are surrounded by houses.
He said the nine churches in residential areas cited by town staff for not asking for sign variances can’t be compared with Valor Christian because their properties don’t border general commercial.
Whitwam added that unlike those other churches, Valor Christian is required by the town to keep have “large vegetation” on its site, obstructing the view of smaller signs.
Stanley also argued, “There’s really been no evidence at all that the sign would be detrimental to the surrounding area or the neighborhoods.
“An electronic changing message sign is already allowed in this residential district, it is just on a much smaller scale that it would be very difficult to see.”
He said the church would abide by town code on brightness level and because the church has over 425 feet of frontage on Warner, the sign can be easily positioned and located so it does not interfere with the surrounding residential uses.
Whitwam at the meeting said that when the church went through the process for a rezone, there seemed to be no resistance from the community.
“It seemed to be all good feedback about changing the property zoning to neighborhood commercial for one purpose so that we could have a larger sign,” he said.
“Time after time people who stop in when we have all the banners and stuff out that attract their attention to come into the events we’re doing tell us time and time again, ‘I’ve been driving by here for five years six years I never knew there was a church back there,’” he said.
Board member William Fay said he disagreed with Stanley’s statement that the church’s request would not be harmful to the nearby homes.
Acting Chairman Noah Mundt questioned if the church could go through with its rezone and get the larger sign and then come back with a variance on increasing the building coverage on the land.
“We did address that with staff,” Stanley responded. “Staff would not approve a variance or it would not support a variance request of that nature.”
Board member Lisa Gage asked if there was a build-out date for the property in the original master plan.
“If the plan was to have been built out prior to 2013 and just so when the surrounding areas built out you would have a bigger structure but that’s not what happened,” she said. “So now you guys are set back very far without the bigger presence towards the street and everything else has kind of engulfed you. I’m assuming the plan was to grow towards the front.”
Whitwam said the intention was to use the current building for a youth center and not as the main church facility. The original start date for constructing the other buildings was planned for 2011, he added.
“About 2011 there started to be a change in the leadership at the church and by 2014 there was a pastoral change, which is when my wife and I came in as the senior pastors of the church,” Whitwam said.
From 2011-14, the congregation size dropped dramatically and plans to building the gymnasium, the kitchen, the classrooms and the new sanctuary were put on hold, he said. The congregation ranged from 65 to 75 members and on average between 30 and 45 show up for Sunday services, according to Whitwam.
He said the church would have liked to have accomplished its build-out by now but it was not in the position to do so currently.
“Covid didn’t help things at all,” he said. “But our hope is the next thing we’ll be able to build is a gymnasium that we can utilize for the community and then hopefully at some point for our Christian school and so forth. The design will depend on church revenues and church growth over the coming years.”
Gage said that meant in the future the church would be larger.
“You’re asking for a bigger sign on the street right now but in the future the building will be on the street, which means you wouldn’t need the larger sign at that time,” she said.
Whitwam said he would still like to have the larger sign to communicate to the community what’s going on at the church and that the buildings would never be right up on the road.
Two nearby residents at the meeting spoke in favor of upholding the hearing judge’s decision
“It would significantly impact our view and the aesthetic appeal of our neighborhood,” said David Wilkins, whose home is across Claiborne Avenue from the church.
Outside attorney Andrew McGuire told the board that everyone knew that Warner Road would be a big road and it’s the positioning of the church building that is causing the visibility issue and not the site’s characteristics.
Board member Charles Johnson also said he was concerned with opening “the door in the future for future various cases like this.”