One week after a Perry High School sophomore’s life ended by suicide, another local teenager has died from a possible drug overdose.
Alex Taylor, a senior at Hamilton High School, died on May 9 – the day after a memorial service had been held for 16-year-old Zyon Anderson, who died by suicide the previous weekend.
In a letter to the community, Hamilton’s administrators said they were “heartbroken” over Alex’s death and highlighted the student’s once-promising athletic talent.
“He went from being a national-level competitive gymnast to struggling with mental illness and substance abuse,” the school’s letter stated.
Hamilton High also urged families to consider Alex’s untimely death as a symptom of a broader, systemic problem plaguing the community.
“We must continue to advocate for improved and easier access to mental health care and substance abuse prevention,” the letter added.
Alex’s death comes as the Chandler Unified community is still reeling from Zyon’s May 2 death after a months-long struggle with depression that included several suicide attempts. That same weekend, a freshman girl at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale also took her life.
Zyon’s death had a resounding impact on his classmates and teachers at Perry High, who memorialized the football player with tributes and a special ceremony outside Ryan Elementary School that ended with dozens of red balloons being released into the sky.
Alex’s mother, Lindsay Taylor, is Perry High’s social worker and had been helping the school’s students mourn Zyon’s passing.
A couple days before her own son’s death on May 9, Taylor penned a letter to Perry’s families detailing her sorrow over Zyon’s death and her personal frustrations with how mental illness is clinically treated in Arizona.
“Being a part of the mental health care system and having to navigate it both on a professional level and with my own son,” Taylor wrote. “I, like many of you, are frustrated by it. I want you to know I see you. I hear you. I feel you.”
She noted how Zyon’s death had sparked many meaningful conversations among Perry High’s student body about problems experienced by adolescents.
His death also impacted students at Payne Middle School, which Zyon had attended. At one point, 60 students at one time had sought to find solace in Payne’s mindfulness room.
Taylor promised Perry High’s families she would fight for a better health care system that’s better positioned to bring an end to the community’s “suicide epidemic.”
“I continue to be determined to be part of the solution and advocate for a better, more affordable, easier to access system that allows for a variety of therapeutic services that fit the needs of each individual and family,” Taylor added. “The current options are limited, not the highest quality, unaffordable, and not user-friendly.”
Zyon’s mother, Nailah Hendrickson, has also been outspoken about the difficulties her family experienced while trying to get help for her son’s illness.
“This has been emotionally, financially, and mentally devastating,” Hendrickson said last month. “This caught us by surprise and it’s not something we had planned for.”
Zyon “fought hard” to overcome his depression, his mother noted, and the family put up an arduous battle to keep him from hurting himself.
Hendrickson recalled how her son’s mood and demeanor had begun to change shortly after the pandemic began last March and schools closed.
Zyon had begun to withdraw from his family, Hendrickson said, and lost interest in activities that used to bring him joy. Once Zyon starting harming himself, his mother knew something drastic had changed in her son’s behavior.
“He never cut himself before,” Zyon’s mother said. “He was always a straight-A student with honors classes. He’s always been on the football team.”
After a couple suicide attempts, Zyon underwent an extensive amount of therapy and counseling while his mother began to monitor his daily movements.
The mother lamented over the lack of support she felt for her family during Zyon’s mental health crisis. Hendrickson looked for parent groups that could offer advice on how to handle her son’s illness, yet no one could tell where to find them.
“It seems that Arizona is not really set up for the crisis that happened,” Hendrickson added. “It’s a retirement state and so the mental health care for adolescents is not really a robust system.”
Since 2018, at least 45 East Valley teenagers have died by suicide.
School districts and nonprofits have been attempting to reverse the troubling trend by adding more on-campus resources and improving social-emotional education.
Perry High’s senior football quarterback even appeared in a series of public service announcements last year, urging his classmates to seek help if they’re contemplating suicide.
Experts say the mental health crisis that’s been affecting adolescents has only been exacerbated in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent national studies show depression diagnoses increased by 83 percent shortly after the pandemic began in March 2020 and the rate of self-harm incidents among teens nearly doubled.
notMykid, a Scottsdale nonprofit that aims to reduce teen suicide, has seen a spike in demand for counseling services throughout the pandemic from adolescents suffering from depression and drug addiction.
“The shutdowns in response to COVID-19 created a lot of social disconnection that has amplified the struggles many young people already face with regard to mental health challenges,” said Shane Watson, a spokesman for notMykid.
A teen’s entire support system was interrupted by the pandemic, Watson added, and many have struggled to find alternative coping mechanisms for their anxiety.
Bridget Pitts, one of Zyon’s classmates, hopes the teenager’s death might spur local schools to be more accepting of students struggling with depression and anxiety.
“Chandler has a lot of different students struggling with different health issues,” Pitts said. “I just wish our schools would be more open to talking about mental health every day, rather than when something as horrible as this happens.”
CUSD schools have been providing additional counseling services on campus for students struggling with the deaths of Zyon and Alex.
Zyon’s family has recently found one positive outcome that’s resulted from the teenager’s sudden death. His organs have been donated for life-saving medical procedures to six individuals.
Zyon’s heart has been given to a 15-year-old California girl, his lungs have been donated to a 61-year-old Arizona man, a kidney has been given to a 9-year-old Arizona girl, another kidney is going to a 57-year-old Arizona man, and sections of Zyon’s liver will be given to an 1-year-old baby boy in California and a 54-year-old Arizona man.