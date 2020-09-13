A divided Chandler Unified School District Governing Board has voted advance the reopening of classrooms by letting kids in preschool through second grade back on campuses by Sept. 14.
Partially bowing to the wishes of many concerned parents, the board on Sept. 2 voted 3-2 on a staggered reopening, with third-sixth graders returning Sept. 21.
High school and junior high students will remain in distance learning until the October start of the second semester and students in all grades can continue to remain learning at home if their parents want them to.
The board’s decision reverses plans set earlier this summer that delayed all in-person teaching at Chandler Unified’s 42 campuses until Oct. 13.
Some board members were not convinced the stats are strong enough to warrant any in-person learning.
Lindsay Love and Lara Bruner voted against reopening Chandler’s elementary schools earlier than planned because of the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak occurring at one of the district’s campuses.
“I don’t think it’s wise right now,” said Bruner.
Love felt the two-week rule used by health experts was not sufficient for deciding when it was safe for school districts to reopen.
It seems like a bit of a “knee-jerk reaction,” she said, to make a major decision based on a limited amount of data that could suddenly fluctuate.
Board President Barb Mozdzen said the community’s infection rate may never get down to a low enough level until a vaccine becomes available, and felt that should not stop CUSD from reopening its schools.
Virtual learning does not appear to be effective for many students, Mozdzen added, and has not been improving since the school year started in early August.
“We are increasing the achievement gaps all over this district,” she said.
Frank Narducci, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said CUSD prioritized bringing the younger grade levels back first so that teachers could have some additional time introducing them to the customs and protocols of in-person learning.
This year is the first educational experience for Chandler’s preschoolers and kindergartners, Narducci added, so they don’t understand and haven’t seen yet how a school should normally operate.
Under this staggered model, Narducci said the elementary campuses would practice social distancing and attempt to keep class sizes as low as possible.
The district’s data show 81 percent of its kindergarten classes would have fewer than 18 students enrolled, 17 percent would have between 19 and 22 students and less than 2 percent would have more than 23 students.
CUSD evaluated a hybrid schedule that would have involved students splitting their week between in-person teaching on some days and virtual learning on the others.
Administrators said the logistics of deploying such a hybrid schedule would have been much more complicated and the district would have had to re-configure new bus routes.
The board further considered opening up Chandler’s secondary schools before the second quarter started, but board member David Evans joined Love and Bruner to vote that proposal down.
According to a district survey, 67 percent of teachers felt in-person instruction should not start until after fall break and 59 percent didn’t feel prepared to return to teaching in their classrooms.
Among the 1,200 emails and comments submitted by parents to the district in recent weeks, more than 58 percent of them demanded the district reopen schools as soon as possible.