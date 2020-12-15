Chandler Unified School District Superintendent Camille Casteel will retire at the end of this school year, marking an end to a 50-year career in public education.
Casteel, one of the district’s longest-serving superintendents, announced last week in a letter to families, “While this is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, after 50 years in CUSD, I feel the time is right.”
Having started her teaching career at Erie Elementary in 1971, Casteel amassed decades of experience working in various schools across Chandler and gradually climbed up the administrative ranks until she reached the district’s top job in 1996.
Her retirement comes in the middle of a tumultuous school year that has presented a slew of challenges that Casteel and her fellow superintendents and Chandler colleagues have never had to face before as a result of the pandemic.
Casteel predicted the district should begin to recover from the stress of those challenges over the next few months as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.
She also expressed optimism at the prospect of leaving CUSD in a stable place for her successor.
“We have a great deal to accomplish over the next several months – all while staying true to our core values,” she wrote.
Casteel made her announcement the morning after a three-hour closed-door meeting of the district’s Governing Board.
Casteel gave no public indication during Wednesday’s public board meeting that she was planning to retire.
That meeting was dominated by a complicated debate over the district’s virtual instruction options.
Students have had a choice between enrolling in the Chandler Online Academy or learning in classrooms, but some parents have demanded a virtual model that would allow students to remotely participate in an in-person class through digital applications like Google Classrooms.
On Wednesday, the board voted 4-0 to direct district staff to come up with a new plan that allows the district’s junior and high school students to learn from home virtually for the first two weeks of January.
Permitting students to learn virtually for the whole spring semester was not considered sustainable due to the additional work it might generate for teachers.
The decision was considered a temporary compromise between those students and parents concerned about a continuing surge in COVID-19 over the holidays and those who want uninterrupted in-person classes.
Not all the details of this possible learning option were revealed Wednesday since the board only voted for administrators to come up with a plan.
Board member David Evans said he saw a need for a third choice that allows some students to continue learning with their designated teacher and classmates without anxiety over coming on campus.
Board member Lindsay Love, who abstained from voting, said she wanted staff to present a full plan for virtual learning options.
“Why even put this on the agenda if there was no plan?” Love asked. “I don’t know what we’re talking about.”
Love said she expected more from CUSD especially since the district is about to recess for the holidays and two new members will be joining the board next month.
“We don’t even really have a plan, it’s just us kicking the can down the road again,” she said.
Casteel acknowledged the lack of consistency CUSD has demonstrated since the pandemic began, but argued her administration has had to rapidly adapt to circumstances that keep changing from week to week.
The decisions made by CUSD have caused divisions within the district, Casteel said, and administrators have had varying opinions on how the district should respond to the pandemic.
“We don’t all agree with each other,” the superintendent said. “There is not consensus but I know we’re all well intentioned.”
Casteel apologized to any families angered by the district’s choices over the last few months and insisted the pandemic forced CUSD into a series of “no-win” predicaments.
“I’m sorry that we’ve disappointed some of our staff and families,” Casteel said during Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s not like we wake up in the morning and say, ‘Well how can we upset people today?’”
Casteel’s tenure at CUSD may be ending during one of the district’s more turbulent periods, but the superintendent has helped it navigate through many years of growth and expansion.
When she was appointed superintendent in 1996, the district had about 15,000 students and 17 campuses. CUSD currently has over 44,000 students and recently opened its 47th campus this year.