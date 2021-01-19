A fter a tumultuous couple of weeks, the Chandler Unified School District has changed course once again by allowing its campuses to reopen Jan. 19 and offer in-person learning.
All the district’s 42 schools temporarily closed for the first two weeks of the spring semester in response to a substantial spread of COVID-19 in the community.
But CUSD officials on Jan. 13 decided it can revert safely back to classroom instruction by continuing to have students wear masks and socially distance.
The decision was met with a mix of joy and resentment by the community, which has been split over the question of opening campuses while rates for COVID-19 infections remain high.
As of Jan. 14, the county’s health data showed CUSD had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 17 percent – a rise from the 13 percent reported the week before.
All three of the county’s health benchmarks for virus spread in the district have been at the “substantial” level for more than a month.
While some students may fear coming back to school and catching the virus, others are relieved to see CUSD move back to classroom learning.
Ella Choy, a sophomore at Casteel High, said she hoped schools would reopen because she has seen how campus closures have severely affected the mental health of her classmates.
“It’s very important for us to be back in school and make those connections with our peers,” Choy said.
The Governing Board’s 3-2 vote to reopen classrooms – with Lara Bruner and Lindsay Love opposing – forces Chandler’s 44,000 students, including 10,000 in Gilbert, to choose between two options: return to in-person instruction or enroll in the Chandler Online Academy.
But several parents complained that the Online Academy had a waiting list while others complained that the online platform is ineffective and lacks advanced courses for students.
District administrators say the waiting list was a temporary measure put in place over the holiday break while staff was reassigned and logistics were figured out.
But some district leaders are not pleased that the online academy is the district’s only alternative to in-class instruction.
Love said she was disappointed CUSD had still not come up with a viable virtual option for students who don’t want to enroll in the online academy.
“The community has been asking for it and I feel like we’ve had almost a year to work through some of those barriers,” Love said. “I was hoping after a year we would have something to offer families aside from these two options.”
Bruner objected to the stress that Chandler’s in-class learning puts on teachers due to all the quarantined students they have to track online.
The district requires students and staff to quarantine at home for two weeks after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Teachers are expected to check in with quarantined students and include them in classroom activities through video applications.
But Bruner said the number of CUSD students who have already quarantined – which has exceeded 1,800 – has made this teaching model inefficient for both parties.
“We have hundreds of quarantined students at the high schools and it’s unfair to the students to not have access to education during those 14 days,” Bruner said earlier this month. “But at the same time, it’s unfair to the teachers to try to do a hybrid model when they don’t have the technology to do it.”
During the two-week hiatus CUSD took at the start of this semester, students were instructed to learn virtually by connecting with their teachers online through Google Classrooms.
But the district said this modality – which many parents hoped would remain in place – has made it increasingly difficult to keep track of enrollment and student engagement. Teachers have not been able to connect with at least 2,000 students over the last two weeks, according to CUSD.
As of Jan. 14, CUSD reported 29 active cases of the virus among its 49,800 staff and students. The district has had another 858 cases get resolved after the infected individual was deemed safe to return to campus.
CUSD has had an additional 760 cases of students contracting the virus while off campus – data previously not reported until this month.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week weighed into the long-running, statewide feud over open campuses in his annual State of the State address, saying he will not provide any additional cash to public schools with fewer children in classrooms due to the pandemic. Instead, the governor said he wants to get students “back where they belong.’’
“With every public health professional, from Dr. Fauci and the CDC on down, saying that the safest place for kids to be is in schools, we will not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure,’’ he said. “Children still need to learn, even in a pandemic.’’
After the speech, press aide C.J. Karamargin said his boss is not considering cutting off funds to schools that instruct students either in whole or in part online. He said Ducey supports virtual options for parents who want them.
“When he references not funding ‘empty seats,’ he simply means that for parents who have chosen a new option for their kids, the money will follow that will follow that student to their new public school,’’ Karamargin said, options that include other traditional districts as well as charter schools.