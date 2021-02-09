The Chandler Unified Governing Board plans to hire a temporary replacement for outgoing Superintendent Camille Casteel next month and start looking in the fall for a permanent successor.
Rather than rush a superintendent search before Casteel retires at the end of June, the board has decided to appoint an interim superintendent for at least a year.
Board member Lara Bruner said appointing an interim superintendent is the best solution for CUSD because she and her colleagues won’t have enough time to do a thorough search before the current school year ends.
“We’re kind of in a crunch and we wouldn’t be able to do the service that it deserves,” Bruner said, “so the board had looked at the option of an interim for one year to get us over the hump.”
Prospective candidates have until Feb. 19 to submit applications for the interim position and the school board in a statement said it hoped to make a decision March 24.
The interim superintendent would assume the position July 1 but would have a chance to transition into the job during Casteel’s final months with the district, the board said.
Applicants must have a master’s degree in education, three years’ teaching experience in a public school and at least seven years of leadership experience as a school principal or administrator.
The interim leader’s salary will be set during contract negotiations with the school board.
A number of administrators currently working in Casteel’s cabinet could potentially apply for the job since many of them have earned advanced degrees and have previously worked as educators in the district’s schools.
The interim will notably take over the district at a time when it is opening its new high school near Gilbert and Ocotillo roads n Gilbert and relocating Arizona College Prep-Erie’s 800 students to the new campus.
In a letter to the district’s 44,000 students, the board promised to coordinate a “smooth transition” between Casteel and the interim superintendent while still planning for a more rigorous search in the months ahead.
The school board intends to initiate a robust search for a permanent superintendent by the fall of 2021 -- a time when CUSD hopes it won’t still be plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next superintendent will be tasked with steering the district through its recovery from a health crisis that has adversely impacted enrollment, disrupted its budget and divided the local community over the issue of open classrooms for five-day-a-week learning.
As superintendent during one of the district’s most perilous eras, Casteel often found herself on the receiving end of several angry emails and phone calls from parents upset over how CUSD was handling the pandemic.
The 2020-21 school year was the first during Casteel’s tenure where CUSD experienced enrollment declines rather than growth.
By the end of its last semester, CUSD had lost more than 2,300 students.
District officials have previously said they are attempting to recoup some of its lost students through new marketing efforts.
CUSD has not had to hire a new superintendent since 1996, the year Casteel was appointed to the district’s top job after decades in the district working as a teacher and administrator.
Although the board has not spelled out precisely how the search for a permanent placement will be conducted, boards typically hire a search firm to sort through and initially vet candidates before submitting a first cut of candidates.
Once a list of finalists is determined, boards typically have the candidates meet with stakeholders, including students, teachers, administrators, parents and even community members with no children in the district.