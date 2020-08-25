Longtime Chandler Unified School District board member David Evans has withdrawn from the Nov. 3 General Election.
Evans, one of four candidates for three seats on the CUSD Governing Board, but dropped out after after Jason Olive, another board candidate, challenged the validity of Evans’s voter petition signatures in court.
Candidates had to submit at least 400 voter signatures in order to get their name on the ballot in November’s election.
Evans’s petitions had only 418 signatures -- the least among the four candidates – and that meant only a few had to be invalidated in order to disqualify him.
Political candidates often have their petitions challenged in court if several signatures appear to be illegible or signed by ineligible electors. Olive and Angela Stamm, a Chandler resident, filed a complaint in Superior Court on July 16 to challenge Evans’s petitions.
Court records show Evans had intended to call witnesses to prove the legitimacy of his signatures, but later decided to withdraw from the race in lieu of a court hearing.
Evans, currently the school board’s longest-serving member, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Olive, Joel Wirth, and CUSD Board President Barb Mozdzen are still listed as candidates for the November election. Sharon Tuttle is running as a write-in candidate.
Evans, a financial planner and investment advisor, was first elected to the CUSD school board in 2004 and was reelected to the board three consecutive times.
According to old newspaper reports, Evans first became interested in public education after he started volunteering at his son’s school, Tarwater Elementary, and felt encouraged to run for a seat on the board.
“I want to be involved with my kid and also with all of the kids he will encounter over the next few years,” Evans said in 2004.
During his 16-year tenure on the board, Evans saw the district undergo many changes and its enrollment grow by more than 10,000 students. Three new high schools were built during his incumbency and CUSD plans to open another campus next year.
Evans was often forced to make tough decisions brought before the school board over the last decade and regularly cast votes that went against his colleagues.