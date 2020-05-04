A popular breakfast place in Gilbert is plugging along even though it’s limited to carry-outs and deliveries.
“We have relied on guests we call ‘ravers,’ our regular guests who continue to support us and help the industry stay alive,” said Nelson Rivas, a manager for Snooze an A.M. Eatery in the Heritage District.
That said, Rivas wouldn’t mind seeing the state fully reopen for business soon.
So does the East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance, which recently recommended the governor implement a three-phase approach that would begin May 15 and end with all businesses open by June 15.
“If they are using CDC guidelines, I could be comfortable with that,” Rivas said. “I would feel comfortable when there is significant scientific data stating that the pandemic is on the decline.”
Gov. Doug Ducey last week extended his stay-at-home order to May 15 with some modifications, letting retail stores to sell goods via curbside pick-up and delivery starting tomorrow, May 4, with customers allowed inside starting May 8 with safety protocols in place.
The governor also indicated he may allow dine-in services at restaurants on May 12 – though dining like will be radically different from pre-closure days.
The Alliance – a consortium of area Chambers of Commerce that includes Gilbert and represents 5,000 area businesses – submitted a proposal that follows the Trump Administration’s “Opening up America” plan, using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We felt it was very important to use the CDC recommendations as the basis for reopening as the governor has been very clear since the beginning that he will be using those metrics to make key decisions impacting the entire state,” said Kathy Tilque, Gilbert Chamber CEO and Alliance legislative chairwoman. “Businesses are looking for clarity and definitions to help them as they begin planning to reopen.
“The majority of businesses cannot weather this crisis through the end of June, which is why developing a clear, concise, and safe plan now is critical,” Tilque continued. “The sooner we can open businesses, the better it is.”
The Alliance’s reopening dates are based on health metrics and safety concerns. Tilque noted it took just three days for all eight chambers to agree on the plan.
Under Phase 1, half of the state’s workforce would be allowed back to their jobs the first two weeks of May 15.
The Alliance suggested allowing retail stores, personal services like hair and nail salons, gyms and large venues like churches, movie theaters and sporting places to reopen with safety protocols in place – such as social distancing, masks and sanitizing measures.
However, schools, organized youth activities and bars would remain closed.
Phase 2 would kick off June 1, allowing daycare and organized youth activities to reopen with strict distancing and sanitizing protocols. Bars would be allowed to open with diminished standing-room occupancy where applicable and appropriate.
Under the first two phases, employers would encourage telecommuting whenever possible, make special accommodations for workers vulnerable to the coronavirus and impose physical distancing in common areas where employees congregate.
The Alliance suggested Phase 3 to commence on June 15 with unrestricted staffing at worksites, allowing bars to open with increased standing-room occupancy and loosening up some of the restrictions on gyms and large venues.
Under all three phases, visits to senior-living facilities and hospitals would be prohibited.
The White House’s Phase 1 launch assumes a downward trajectory of both flu-like illnesses and documented COVID-19 cases over 14 days, that hospitals can treat all patients without crisis care and that robust testing is in place for at-risk healthcare workers.
Ducey, who also wants to reopen the state in stages, last Thursday held a 1.5-hour telephone conference for businesses to call in with questions.
He acknowledged frustration from the business community and noted he consulted with the CDC and the White House in making his decisions.
Dr. Cara Christ, state Department of Health Services director, said her agency is looking at a lot of different data, including how hospitals are responding, their capacity and their caseload projection as the state moves away from restrictions.
“The pandemic has dimmed our economy, I realize that,” said Ducey, who likened the pandemic to a natural disaster.
He said Arizona was leading the nation in economic development and growth before nationwide closures and that he is confident the state will be back on track once businesses got the green light to open.
He mentioned he used the “lightest touch” in closing businesses, allowing many considered to be essential to stay open.
Ducey said restaurants were the next to likely open May 12 for sit-down dining. He said that date is from the restaurant industry after he asked how soon eateries can open when given the go-ahead.
He said he was confident that the next two weeks will produce additional metrics in guiding his decisions and noted that he issued orders preventing evictions of small businesses that have been unable to pay their rent or mortgage.
Hotelier Bill Nassikas said although hotels and other lodgings were and allowed to stay opened, business was not good.
“Our occupancy is in the single-digit range,” he said. “Typically, it’s in the 80 to 90 percent range.”
He asked when swimming pools, closed on April 4, will be allowed to reopen as the Valley’s temperatures enter triple digits.
Christ explained studies show the coronavirus has been transmitted in pools used by multiple groups and that guidelines are now being developed for their reopening.
Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, added that pools arethe No. 1 concern with its members, stressing most resorts will not reopen if they remain closed.
Jeffrey Pruitt, founder and CEO of Tallwave, a business design and innovation company, asked about the potential impact if an anticipated second wave of COVID-19 hits the state in the fall.
Ducey said the state will be better prepared by then, adding, “We can protect people who are most vulnerable and not take the same drastic steps.”
Christ said that while the virus is expected to stay around, more people will have been exposed and hopefully build a “herd immunity.”
And because hospitals have shown the capacity to handle the virus, the state won’t have to take far-reaching steps, she said.
Meanwhile,. an Alliance survey and comments during the governor’s conversations with business owners indicate that federal help leaves much to be desired.
“The federal government’s programs are much appreciated, but the reality is that if the money received has to be used now while the business is closed, there will be no money to pay employees when their doors open if we wait until after June,” Tilque said.
She added that a recent Alliance survey of 350 businesses applying for aid showed 15 to 32 haven’t even received an acknowledgement of their applications that 56 to 61 percent were rejected, depending on the program.
During other Chamber-sponsored webinars, representatives from the banking industry talked about the financial relief programs and the problems business owners have encountered.
Ashey Mapes of Business Development Finance Corp., explained that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program bases help on applicants’ credit scores and cash flow, which could explain for some of the rejections.
Businesses applying for the Payroll Protection Loan program are including self-employed independent contractors, who must apply themselves, Mapes said.
Tim Colquhoun, vice president of National Bank of Arizona, said most of the declines are due to incomplete applications and applicants failing to calculate the loan amount they need. Banks need a complete loan amount to process an application, he added.
Mike Park of Mountain America Credit Union said incomplete documentation or applications will push a business to the bottom of the queue.
Christie Boutain of Meadows Bank also advised businesses to establish a partnership with a financial institution that can help them find options to keep them afloat.
Tilque said she didn’t have any official number of businesses that have closed permanently.
“But according to our last EVCCA survey, only three businesses indicated they had closed permanently,” Tilque said.
“I believe many are awaiting news about their federal loans in hopes that we will reopen our economy quickly. It’s like pressing the pause button on your remote: after a certain amount of time, the program will begin again or you get shut down,” she added.
“It is our hope that we can hit that play button as soon as possible to ensure businesses can open quickly and consumers’ confidence translates into customers in stores.”
The Alliance also has asked that the state provide $4 million in grants to Arizona’s Chambers of Commerce, with each receiving $20,000 to $60,000. The chambers, which charge a membership fee, aren’t getting revenue if their members are not making money, the organization said.
And, if the chambers go under, it would seriously delay the economy’s ability to recover, the Alliance said.
The Gilbert Chamber has a $688,000 budget. Of that, membership dues make up 58 percent and the rest comes from programs, sponsorships and fundraising, according to Tilque.
Additionally, the Alliance wants the state to provide $10 million total in loans for businesses with 20 and fewer employees that did not qualify for federal relief and were impacted by COVID-19.
“Again,” Tilque added added, “these are only recommendations and we anticipate that as they are considered they could possibly be change, but the EVCCA provided a solid roadmap for the governor to consider as he is making these unprecedented decisions to open up our economy.”
The Arizona Small Business Association and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce are conducting classes on applying for federal help.
Businesses can register at caresactaz.com or at caresactaz/espanol.