For years, students at Canyon Valley High School received a less hands-on approach to science compared with other high schools in the Gilbert Public Schools district.
There were no physical science labs and students completed lab work in a virtual format in a portable outside the school.
But now students and staff at Canyon Valley can expect to see three new science labs in the near future.
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board recently approved hiring Sun Valley Builders to remodel part of the school and install labs.
Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Betz earlier this year discussed the renovations, explaining that moving the district’s transportation department from Canyon Valley’s building created an opportunity for the labs to be built.
“That does provide a potential opportunity for Canyon Valley,” Betz said during an April board meeting. “We are working right now… at enhancing the academic opportunities, or the educational opportunities, for the students that go there.”
The new classrooms will have “storage and prep areas, fume hoods, eye/shower wash stations as well as furniture and equipment,” according to district memos.
Canyon Valley Principal Chad Fitzgerald said that besides the three new science labs, the remodel would include three prep rooms for teachers, new offices and student and faculty restrooms.
“In all the time that I’ve been here, I’ve never had an actual science lab classroom,” he said. “The first thing that I really wanted to add to our environment were actual true science labs.”
Fitzgerald, who has worked at Canyon Valley for 11 years, said that when he first started at the school, there were only 80-100 students.
Before the pandemic struck, enrollment was 375 and there are now approximately 230 students.
Fitzgerald said Canyon Valley is not a typical high school and consists of several different groups of students, including those who are behind in school, those with behavioral issues those who are trying to graduate early.
The final group take advantage of the school’s flexible scheduling system, which allows them to have jobs. He said this group of students is fueling Canyon Valley’s student population growth.
He said that because of its growing student population, Canyon Valley had been due for an upgrade.
Fitzgerald said that talks of adding new science classrooms to the school first started earlier this year and that construction began this month.
He expects the renovations to be finished late this year or early next.
He said students and staff are looking forward to their completion.
“They are thrilled about it. They love that the district is investing in us and in the kids,” he said.
“The kids are extremely happy to have an actual true science lab so they feel like they’re included like the rest of the district is.”
Fitzgerald said the new facilities should create a better learning environment at the school.
“My teachers have been doing virtual labs for years and so now, we’ll actually be able to do the labs that everybody else in the district does,” he said. “It’s going to be a big help to my kids because so many of my kids are visual learners.”