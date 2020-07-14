Only one of Gilbert’s two school districts will have a contested governing board election in November.
Higley Unified School District pits three incumbent board members against three challengers for the three four-year seats.
Meanwhile, Gilbert Public School’s three incumbent board members Reed Carr, Lori Wood and Sheila Rogers Uggetti appear headed for new four-year terms with no opposition on the ballot.
The last day to file petitions for the school board ballot was July 6. There is no primary election in school board races.
Higley is the smaller of the town’s two school districts with approximately 12,000 students and serves portions of Gilbert and Queen Creek.
Trying to keep their seats on the five-member Higley board are Scott Glover, Kristina Reese and Greg Wojtovich. Challengers are Michelle Bugg, Michelle Anderson and Tiffany Rae Shultz.
Glover is a longtime teacher who also is married to another teacher and has two children. He’s taught everything from kindergarten to high school and has coached dozens of teams over the years, according to his district biography.
He’s also been honored as Teacher of the Year and was a recipient of Gilbert Public Schools’ first Innovation in Teaching Award.
Glover, who is seeking his second term, also ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat against then-State Sen. Andy Biggs in the 2014 general election.
Reese is a co-founder of Life Learning Center Preschool, a Christian preschool in Gilbert. Reese and her husband have three children.
She current serves as the board’s vice president and is seeking her third term in office.
Wojtovich, a career advisor at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, is the father of four college-educated children. Prior to HUSD, he served 12 years as a board member in Michigan’s second largest school district. He is seeking his third term in office.
Anderson, a science teacher at HUSD’s Cooley Middle School, first ran for the board in 2014. She is married with children.
Bugg, an area sales manager at Sakura Fineteck, is taking her first stab in politics. She is married with three sons.
Shultz is the owner of Levitate Agency in Gilbert, which produces special events. Shultz, who is married with two daughters, has a background in broadcast journalism, marketing and public relations. She also is a political newcomer.
GPS is the state’s fifth largest school district with over 33,000 students attending campuses in Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa.
Uggetti is a retired long-time educator, whose last job was superintendent of Douglas Unified School District. She is seeking her second term.
Carr, who is married with four children, is a CEO at a private investment company. He also is running for a second term.
Wood, who was first elected in 2016, has a teaching background. She is married with children.
The most pressing issue facing both school districts is how to safely and effectively teach students during the pandemic.
However, finances likely will become an issue over the next couple years as the continued impact of the recession affects state income and sales tax revenue, which provides much of school districts’ funding. Another factor that could come into play is the cost of protecting children and staff if the pandemic continues into next year.